Big Change at Culver’s Has Midwest Customers Torn
A Midwest favorite fast food chain plans to make a few changes this year. Culver's Restaurants are all over the Midwest. Like a Casey's General Store, it's hard to go too long before seeing a Culvers when in South Dakota, Iowa, or Minnesota. Recently the Wisconsin-based burger chain announced that...
Eggs from Local SE Minnesota Farmers Cost the Same as Buying from the Store
Egg prices are absolutely nuts right now. I never buy many eggs but I'm pretty sure in the past I'd be able to get my usual 6-pack of eggs for a little over a dollar. Now I'm spending over $3 on the same amount and the same brand. It's crazy. But I recently learned that the cost to buy local eggs from farmers in southeast Minnesota costs about the same as buying them from a big grocery store.
5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Minnesota
Minnesota is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Minnesota!
Family-friendly restaurant chain opens new location in Minnesota
A popular family-friendly restaurant chain recently opened a new location in Minnesota. Read on to learn more. On Monday, January 16, 2023, the Pizza Ranch FunZone Arcade opened its newest Minnesota location in Bemidji, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
Danger is Lurking for Homeowners after Recent Snowfall in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin
Thursday was a full day of snow and dangerous weather in the Midwest. Nearly 200 vehicles were reported to spin out and there were over 110 crashes that happened, including one that was extremely scary and caught on video. Unfortunately, the snow has caused another danger for those in Minnesota,...
Only In Minnesota Is SPAM Considered a Candy Bar Ingredient
First things first, I love SPAM. I'm a SPAM girly, I love it fried with eggs, used as sandwich meat, deep fried at the State Fair, cut into fry shapes and then air fried, mixed with mayo and relish for a "salad". SPAM is fantastic and the options are limitless.
Midwest Cities Dominate 10 Best Places for Work/Life Balance
Having a good work/life balance is incredibly important. It helps you have a healthy relationship with work, you're able to spend more time with your family and friends, plus it's good for your mental health. A recent study reveals the best cities for a good work/life balance and good mental health and the midwest dominated! A city here in the Land of 10K Lakes even took the top spot.
This 81 Year Old Ship Still Operates On Great Lakes Between Minnesota, Wisconsin + Illinois
I couldn't help but notice that one of my favorite local YouTubers posted a video of a laker coming in under the lift bridge. It was posted in December, and it already has over 200,000 views. That's by far way more than any other content coming out of Duluth, Minnesota in recent months. What's the big deal?
Was This Minnesota Neighbor In The Wrong With Their Snow Removal?
One man went to Reddit to ask if his Minnesota neighbor was in the wrong when shoveling snow off his roof. Living in Minnesota during the winter months definitely comes with its challenges. Some people embrace the snow and create fun snow sculptures for people to pass by and see like one California man did for his first Minnesota winter. Or like Harry Welty in Duluth does every year.
Minnesota Man Just Won Huge Jackpot at Iowa Casino
There's nothing like a little luck when you're at the casino, as one Minnesota man just found out when he won big out down in Iowa recently. It was just about two years ago when we heard the news that Minnesota was home to a REALLY big (life-changing, you might say) winner at Treasure Island Resort and Casino. The winner, who (understandably) wanted to remain anonymous hit it big on a progressive jackpot worth over a million dollars! (And she's not the only one-- click HERE to see other big winners at TI.)
Check Out Minnesota Gymnast Suni Lee’s Perfect 10 Beam Routine
Minnesotans do it best. Sunisa Lee won the hearts of the world after she scored the title of 2020 Olympic all-around champion and took home the bronze for uneven bars in Tokyo in 2021. The gold-medal gymnast is competing these days for Auburn University in Alabama. Recently I've been getting...
KAAL-TV
A look at snow totals
Snow totals largely came back in the 5-9″ range across our area. But there were some in Cerro Gordo County and around that did pop up towards as much as 11″. North Iowa took the cake this time. The Minnesota side of the border had respectable marks too. Here’s a look at totals.
What is the 1 Tourist Attraction Worth Visiting in Illinois?
If you could only visit 1 tourist attraction in Illinois what would it be? Would you go to the top of the Willis Tower? The Abe Lincoln Presidential Library? The Garden of the Gods? Those are all terrific but they aren't the answer one website came up with... Illinois is...
Yes, Iowa State Fair’s Husband Calling Contest Is A Thing And It’s Going Viral
Millions have seen a TikTok featuring the "husband calling" contest from the Iowa State Fair. I was scrolling through my Instagram Reels and saw a video that claimed to be a "husband calling contest at the Iowa State Fair". I was intrigued so I did research. It's exactly what you would think it is- women onstage screeching out their husband's names like most wives have often done.
Minnesota Trail Camera Catches A Wolf Pack Playing During A Snowstorm
As the clock gets close to 3 in the afternoon I often struggle with staying on task, especially if it's close to 3 on a Friday. If you are looking for something to keep your eyes on the screen, you know so it at least looks like you are working, take some time to enjoy this Minnesota wolf pack playing in a snowstorm.
MN Restaurant Closes – Did You Know That Some of These Still Existed?
Again, we hear of more restaurants closing. I hate hearing about these types of closing. Is it the economy? Is it worker shortage? Is it the high lease prices? Is it the high price of food? Is it the fact that many people are choosing to order food for delivery online or shop online?
This Building Was Just Declared The Ugliest In Minnesota
Luckily, buildings don't have feelings.
Reward Offered for Whereabouts of Missing Minnesota Man
Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News)- The family of a missing Minnesota man is offering a reward for information regarding his whereabouts. The Eagan Police Department Friday shared a statement from the family of 23-year-old Bryce Borca, who disappeared on October 30, 2022. Borca was last seen trying to walk home after a night out with his friends at the end of Yankee Doodle Rd. near the southeastern outskirts of Fort Snelling State Park in Eagan.
[watch] This Amazing Dog Actually Helps His Owner Shovel Snow
We could sure use a dog like this in Minnesota, right?. With another major winter storm dumping between 5 and 10 inches of snow on us, what we need is a dog like THIS one to grab a shovel and help get those sidewalks and driveways cleared out!. Wait, a...
Winter Storm Leads to Over a Dozen Crashes in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A major winter storm brought heavy snowfall and slick travel conditions to Rochester this week. The National Weather Service received a report of 8 inches of snow in southeast Rochester Thursday afternoon. Many areas across Rochester picked up at least 6 inches of new snow. The...
