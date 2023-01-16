Read full article on original website
What Minnesota can learn from legalization in other states
The marijuana bill making its way through the Legislature is in many ways a uniquely Minnesotan approach to legalization. But the experience of other states looms large in the debate, with both supporters and opponents citing outcomes elsewhere as evidence in favor of their position. With nearly a decade of...
Wisconsin ranked 37th on new business climate list, WMC not surprised
(The Center Square) – Wisconsin is ranked toward the bottom in a new business climate survey, and the state’s largest business group is not surprised. WalletHub is out with its new Best and Worst State to Start a Business list. Wisconsin ranks 37th. Scott Manley with Wisconsin Manufacturers...
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Iowa history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Iowa using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Most popular girl names in the 90s in Wisconsin
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 1990s in Wisconsin using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Most popular girl names in the 90s in Minnesota
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 1990s in Minnesota using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Slick roadways found early Thursday across parts of west central Minnesota
(Undated)--Parts of west central, northwest and northern Minnesota are dealing with slick roadways early Thursday. Officials say that light snow and patchy light freezing drizzle will impact the morning commute across west central Minnesota and parts of southeast North Dakota. This includes the communities of Elbow Lakes, Ashby, Herman, Barrett, Parkers Prairie, and Battle Lake within our area.
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:. (one, seventeen, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-seven) (twenty, twenty-nine, thirty-one, sixty-four, sixty-six; Mega Ball: seventeen; Megaplier: four) NORTH5. 05-15-16-18-25 (five, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-five) Estimated jackpot: $25,000. Pick 3. 5-8-7 (five, eight, seven) Powerball. Estimated jackpot: 473,000,000.
Suspect in deadly shooting at MOA arrested in Georgia
(Bloomington, MN)--A suspect in a deadly December Mall of America shooting and his mother have been arrested. Bloomington police announced the arrests yesterday. (Tuesday) The juvenile in in custody in Georgia on charges of second-degree homicide and assault in connection with the death of Johntae Hudson. His mother, Erica McMillian, was arrested yesterday afternoon in Golden Valley and is being charged with aiding and abetting after police say she drove her son to Georgia.
Man is shot to death in central Minnesota, suspect being sought
(St. Cloud, MN)--Police in central Minnesota are investigating a shooting Tuesday night that has left a man dead. According to the report, St. Cloud police officers responded to a shooting at an apartment in the 300 block of 14th Avenue Southeast in St. Cloud. Officers arrived to find a man had been shot inside.
Winter storm to bring heavy snow across southern Minnesota, little here locally
(Undated)--Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued across southern Minnesota, the Twin Cities, and western Wisconsin. Officials say that 5" to 9" of snow is expected for those in the Winter Storm Warning, and 3" to 6" for those in the Winter Storm Advisory. The National Weather...
Growing number of patients not being discharged from hospitals
(Undated)--Officials say a growing number of patients are not being discharged from Minnesota hospitals because nursing homes and other care facilities cannot take them. Data from the Minnesota Hospital Association show nearly two thousand patients were eligible for discharge the week of December 11th, but remained in the hospital. MHA...
Dasher's late jumper lifts Saint Peter's past Marist 61-57
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. — Led by Isiah Dasher's 16 points, the Saint Peter's Peacocks defeated the Marist Red Foxes 61-57. The Peacocks are now 8-11 with the victory and the Red Foxes dropped to 7-10.
