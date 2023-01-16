(Bloomington, MN)--A suspect in a deadly December Mall of America shooting and his mother have been arrested. Bloomington police announced the arrests yesterday. (Tuesday) The juvenile in in custody in Georgia on charges of second-degree homicide and assault in connection with the death of Johntae Hudson. His mother, Erica McMillian, was arrested yesterday afternoon in Golden Valley and is being charged with aiding and abetting after police say she drove her son to Georgia.

BLOOMINGTON, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO