Denver Police Department says a suspect is in custody following a fatal stabbing reported on E. Elk Plain on Friday night. Authorities say a report was made about a stabbing that took place on the 14600 block of East Elk Plane, where officers located a female victim suffering from stab wounds. DPD announced Saturday afternoon, the victim was pronounced deceased, while an arrest was made. Authorities say the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release the victim's identity and cause of death.The investigation remains ongoing.

DENVER, CO ・ 28 MINUTES AGO