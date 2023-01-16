Preliminary Information: On 1/18/23, around 2:07am, officers responded to 3378 Greenbriar Pkwy in reference to a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, officers met with the caller who stated her daughter, who lives with her domestic partner was currently in dispute with him and she was concerned for her safety. Officers on scene attempted to make contact with both parties at the location but did not receive a response. Atlanta Police SWAT, Task Force Officers and a Hostage Negotiator arrived on scene along with APD command staff. A few minutes later, the victim, identified as Ms. Christa Calhoon, (DOB 9/92) stated her boyfriend, identified as Larry Robinson, (DOB 9/99) had fled the apartment by jumping out the window. Units requested Ms. Calhoon to exit the unit to check on her, but she did not come out of the apartment. SWAT units then made entry and were able to locate both the victim and suspect. The Mr. Robinson was immediately taken into custody without incident. Ms. Calhoon was uninjured. Mr. Robinson was transported to Atlanta Police Headquarters to be interviewed with multiple charges pending. The investigation continues.

