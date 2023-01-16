ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
discoverhometown.com

New commercial building proposed at former Culver’s site in Hartford

The Hartford Plan Commission recently got a first look at a proposed new commercial building that would be located at the former site of Culver’s in the city of Hartford. The Jan. 16 commission meeting included a review of a site plan from the Redmond Company for a three-tenant building that would be located at 1570 East Sumner Avenue. The site was once the location of a Culver’s restaurant in the city, which was destroyed by a fire in September 2021 (Culver’s has since reopened at a different location in Hartford).
HARTFORD, WI
Industrial Distribution

Union: Energizer to Close Two Wis Plants, 'Deport' Jobs

Its product line is known to keep going and going and going, but Energizer factory workers in Wisconsin just learned that their employment with the company will be doing the opposite. Reports have emerged that Energizer has informed workers in the communities of Fennimore and Portage that the plants that...
FENNIMORE, WI
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Wisconsin

"To be the best company to work for in America" is the visionary goal for ABC Supply. Today, the company sales exceeded $14.7 billion, and the Hendricks family privately owns it. This article will talk about the richest woman in the Hendricks family, who lives in Afton, Wisconsin.
AFTON, WI
97ZOK

Unbelievable Event With 100,000 Balloons Popping Up In Lake Geneva

Ladies and gentlemen, hold onto your hats because things are about to get wild and crazy at The Big Balloon Build Lake Geneva! That's right, we're talking 75 of the world's most talented balloon artists descending upon Covenant Harbor Jackson Family Activity Center. And the best part? All proceeds will benefit non-profits that provide people with disabilities with everything they need to thrive.
LAKE GENEVA, WI
B105

Another Phone Scam Reported In Small Town Wisconsin

Have you received a call from an unknown number recently? Maybe you've even received a call that said it was a company or business but it wasn't. Scammers are evolving and a new scam reported in Wisconsin is a good example of that. This scam was reported earlier this month...
MONTICELLO, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

18 Acres food truck plans to open site in Oconomowoc

OCONOMOWOC — 18 Acres Food Truck owner Chris Ghobrial announced the pending submission of an application with Oconomowoc to park his family-run and operated food truck behind the old S&J Café. While considering opening a restaurant, Chris and his wife Annie Ghobrial decided to open a food truck...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Local municipalities declare snow emergencies ahead of storm

MARSHALL, Wis. — Local municipalities declared snow emergencies on Wednesday ahead of a winter storm. The City of Adams declared an emergency from 8 p.m. Wednesday until further notice. Parking on city streets is prohibited during the emergency. The City of Evansville declared an emergency from 11:59 p.m. Wednesday to 12 p.m. Tuesday. During the emergency, parking on either side of the...
EVANSVILLE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin driver accused of biting mutliple police officers, facing 4th OWI

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Wisconsin is facing ten total charges, six of which are felonies, after he became combative and allegedly bit multiple police officers. According to a release from the Madison Police Department, on January 18 around 11:30 p.m. officers pulled over a vehicle at the intersection of Fairchild and West Main Streets. 37-year-old Moses Garica was arrested and taken to a local hospital.
MADISON, WI
WISN

'Absolutely crazy': Wind turbine in Dodge County collapses

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. — Wednesday night the blades and top portion of a wind turbine came crashing down to the field below in a rural area of Dodge County, near the town of Herman. The impact scattered massive pieces of debris across the ground. Nobody was hurt. "The one...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
WIFR

Pearl Harbor Veteran from Beloit dies at 102

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One of the few remaining veterans who survived the Japanese Pearl Harbor in 1941 died in Beloit. “When they see the flags, it makes them whole,” said friend of Stan Van Hoose Mark Finnegan. 102 flags fly outside the Assumption Catholic Church in Beloit Wednesday...
BELOIT, WI
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Janesville, Wisconsin

Places to visit in Janesville, WI. If you are looking for fun things to do in Janesville, Wisconsin, then you have come to the right place. This article will give suggestions on this city’s various activities and attractions. Janesville is one of the best places to visit for a unique and unforgettable experience. Located in Rock County, this charming city has something for everyone – from outdoor activities like fishing and camping to cultural attractions like historic sites and art galleries.
JANESVILLE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Inmate in Wisconsin dies in custody, investigation underway

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 34-year-old inmate in southern Wisconsin died on Tuesday after being in custody for only a day. According to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, on January 17, 2023, at around 6:00 a.m., the man was found unresponsive in his cell at the Waukesha County Jail during a routine check.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Name released of Madison woman killed in Sun Prairie wreck

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) – The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Madison woman who died in a crash on a Sun Prairie highway. According to the medical examiner, Adrienne Nash died following the Jan. 14 wreck. Its preliminary investigation indicates Nash, 52, died from injuries sustained in the wreck.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Delavan hazmat response, 'unusually colored liquid' identified

DELAVAN, Wis. - The Delavan Fire Department said nothing out of the ordinary was found after a resident reported "unusually colored liquid" to the EPA on Monday morning, Jan. 16. According to the fire department, the resident reported the liquid in a street runoff area near 7th and Highland. Hazmat...
DELAVAN, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy