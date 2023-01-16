Read full article on original website
The richest woman in WisconsinLuay RahilAfton, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State heads north for weekend set at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes ‘gelling at the perfect time’ at midpoint of seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wisconsin Badgers Survive Scare From Penn State, 63-60FlurrySportsMadison, WI
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
discoverhometown.com
New commercial building proposed at former Culver’s site in Hartford
The Hartford Plan Commission recently got a first look at a proposed new commercial building that would be located at the former site of Culver’s in the city of Hartford. The Jan. 16 commission meeting included a review of a site plan from the Redmond Company for a three-tenant building that would be located at 1570 East Sumner Avenue. The site was once the location of a Culver’s restaurant in the city, which was destroyed by a fire in September 2021 (Culver’s has since reopened at a different location in Hartford).
Industrial Distribution
Union: Energizer to Close Two Wis Plants, 'Deport' Jobs
Its product line is known to keep going and going and going, but Energizer factory workers in Wisconsin just learned that their employment with the company will be doing the opposite. Reports have emerged that Energizer has informed workers in the communities of Fennimore and Portage that the plants that...
fox47.com
Wisconsin contractor accused of repeatedly scamming customers out on $10K bail
MADISON, Wis. — A contractor with a history of scamming people out of thousands of dollars is out on bail in Columbia County after previously pleading with Dane County court officials to give him a signature bond, claiming at the time he wouldn’t be able to pay customers back if he was behind bars.
Union: Energizer planning to close facilities in Portage, Fennimore
PORTAGE, Wis. — Energizer has told workers at its plants in Portage and Fennimore it plans to close both facilities in the next year or two, according to a union representing nearly 600 workers at the plants. In a statement Thursday, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters said it is fighting the plans to close the facilities and move some operations...
rockrivercurrent.com
It’s showtime: New event space opens near former Schnucks on Rockton Avenue in Rockford
ROCKFORD — A new venture inside the Rockton Avenue Shopping Center on the city’s west side is designed to give residents an inviting setting for baby showers, birthday parties, community meetings and other events. Vee’s Showtime, 3142 N. Rockton Ave., celebrates its grand opening Saturday in space next...
The richest woman in Wisconsin
"To be the best company to work for in America" is the visionary goal for ABC Supply. Today, the company sales exceeded $14.7 billion, and the Hendricks family privately owns it. This article will talk about the richest woman in the Hendricks family, who lives in Afton, Wisconsin.
Wisconsin lawmakers to vote on whether to add welfare question to April ballot
Advisory referendum would ask whether able-bodied, childless adults should be required to look for work in order to receive state welfare benefits.
Unbelievable Event With 100,000 Balloons Popping Up In Lake Geneva
Ladies and gentlemen, hold onto your hats because things are about to get wild and crazy at The Big Balloon Build Lake Geneva! That's right, we're talking 75 of the world's most talented balloon artists descending upon Covenant Harbor Jackson Family Activity Center. And the best part? All proceeds will benefit non-profits that provide people with disabilities with everything they need to thrive.
Another Phone Scam Reported In Small Town Wisconsin
Have you received a call from an unknown number recently? Maybe you've even received a call that said it was a company or business but it wasn't. Scammers are evolving and a new scam reported in Wisconsin is a good example of that. This scam was reported earlier this month...
Greater Milwaukee Today
18 Acres food truck plans to open site in Oconomowoc
OCONOMOWOC — 18 Acres Food Truck owner Chris Ghobrial announced the pending submission of an application with Oconomowoc to park his family-run and operated food truck behind the old S&J Café. While considering opening a restaurant, Chris and his wife Annie Ghobrial decided to open a food truck...
Local municipalities declare snow emergencies ahead of storm
MARSHALL, Wis. — Local municipalities declared snow emergencies on Wednesday ahead of a winter storm. The City of Adams declared an emergency from 8 p.m. Wednesday until further notice. Parking on city streets is prohibited during the emergency. The City of Evansville declared an emergency from 11:59 p.m. Wednesday to 12 p.m. Tuesday. During the emergency, parking on either side of the...
WISN
Man fired shots at vehicles in Hartland business parking lot, then barricaded himself in apartment
SUSSEX, Wis. — The large police presence near an elementary school in Sussex Thursday afternoon was because of a tactical situation in the area. Judah, a fourth grader, told WISN 12 News that he was inside Woodside Elementary School when a lockdown was initiated. "I feel like it's just...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin driver accused of biting mutliple police officers, facing 4th OWI
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Wisconsin is facing ten total charges, six of which are felonies, after he became combative and allegedly bit multiple police officers. According to a release from the Madison Police Department, on January 18 around 11:30 p.m. officers pulled over a vehicle at the intersection of Fairchild and West Main Streets. 37-year-old Moses Garica was arrested and taken to a local hospital.
WISN
'Absolutely crazy': Wind turbine in Dodge County collapses
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. — Wednesday night the blades and top portion of a wind turbine came crashing down to the field below in a rural area of Dodge County, near the town of Herman. The impact scattered massive pieces of debris across the ground. Nobody was hurt. "The one...
WIFR
Pearl Harbor Veteran from Beloit dies at 102
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One of the few remaining veterans who survived the Japanese Pearl Harbor in 1941 died in Beloit. “When they see the flags, it makes them whole,” said friend of Stan Van Hoose Mark Finnegan. 102 flags fly outside the Assumption Catholic Church in Beloit Wednesday...
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Janesville, Wisconsin
Places to visit in Janesville, WI. If you are looking for fun things to do in Janesville, Wisconsin, then you have come to the right place. This article will give suggestions on this city’s various activities and attractions. Janesville is one of the best places to visit for a unique and unforgettable experience. Located in Rock County, this charming city has something for everyone – from outdoor activities like fishing and camping to cultural attractions like historic sites and art galleries.
wearegreenbay.com
Inmate in Wisconsin dies in custody, investigation underway
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 34-year-old inmate in southern Wisconsin died on Tuesday after being in custody for only a day. According to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, on January 17, 2023, at around 6:00 a.m., the man was found unresponsive in his cell at the Waukesha County Jail during a routine check.
nbc15.com
Name released of Madison woman killed in Sun Prairie wreck
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) – The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Madison woman who died in a crash on a Sun Prairie highway. According to the medical examiner, Adrienne Nash died following the Jan. 14 wreck. Its preliminary investigation indicates Nash, 52, died from injuries sustained in the wreck.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Delavan hazmat response, 'unusually colored liquid' identified
DELAVAN, Wis. - The Delavan Fire Department said nothing out of the ordinary was found after a resident reported "unusually colored liquid" to the EPA on Monday morning, Jan. 16. According to the fire department, the resident reported the liquid in a street runoff area near 7th and Highland. Hazmat...
