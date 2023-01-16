ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

5 WSU players who could become first-time starters

GRADUATIONS AND TRANSFERS have opened up spots for Washington State and that in turn has opened up opportunities for young faces to compete and battle for starting roles for the first time. Here are five players CF.C believes will make a play for starting roles for the first time starting with spring ball.
PULLMAN, WA
247Sports

247Sports

70K+
Followers
420K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy