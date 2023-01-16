ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coatesville, PA

Mercury

Bystander alerted police to body of missing Limerick woman

NORRISTOWN — The body of Jennifer Brown, a 43-year-old Limerick Township woman who had been missing since Jan. 3, was discovered on a Royersford property on Wednesday by a bystander who alerted police. The results of an autopsy are still pending, authorities revealed on Thursday. “The cause of death...
ROYERSFORD, PA
Mercury

Body of missing Limerick woman discovered in Royersford, Montco DA says

NORRISTOWN — The body of Jennifer Brown, a 43-year-old Limerick Township woman who had been missing since Jan. 3, was found partially buried at a location in Royersford late Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities. “Unfortunately, I have to announce that we have found Jennifer Brown who we have been...
ROYERSFORD, PA

