Yardbarker
Source: Bo Horvat Talks Between Bruins And Canucks Pick Up
An NHL source has confirmed to Boston Hockey Now that reports of NHL trade talks between the Boston Bruins and Vancouver Canucks picking up recently are indeed true. According to this source, Canucks captain and center Bo Horvat has been the center of attention for Bruins general manager Don Sweeney, as he is for GM’s of other Stanley Cup contending teams.
Boston Bruins 2022-23 Trade Targets: St. Louis Blues
Having a couple of holes to fill on their roster, the Boston Bruins will be active on the phone leading up to the March 3 trade deadline. If history tells us anything general manager (GM) Don Sweeney will be active and will make a move of some kind. How big? Never count him out of making a splash.
NHL Rumors: Minnesota Wild, and the Dallas Stars
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. Matt Dumba hasn’t been good of late but there remains interest. TSN: Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba hasn’t been good of late and coach Dean Evason made him a healthy scratch to hopefully get him playing the way he can. Dreger adds he’s not the first higher-paid player to be scratched and that there is still trade interest in him.
Red Wings & Panthers Could Produce Trade Deadline Blockbuster
At the time of this writing, the Detroit Red Wings sport a 19-17-8 record and are five points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. Overall, this season has certainly been a step in the right direction for the Red Wings, but with their playoff hopes not very high, it is unlikely that they will browse the trade market for rentals. Yet, when noting that they are improving, we should not rule out the possibility of them adding players with term if they seem to be potential fits for the future.
NHL Rumors: Detroit Red Wings, and the Toronto Maple Leafs
Will the Red Wings be able to extend Tyler Bertuzzi or will he be on the move?. David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi is in the final years of his two-year, $9.5 million deal. He’s one of many pending UFAs for the Red Wings – Dylan Larkin, Pius Suter, Oskar Sundqvist, Adam Erne, Olli Maatta, Jordan Oesterle, Robert Hagg, Jake Walman and Alex Nedeljkovic.
Milwaukee Bucks Will Reportedly Try To Trade NBA Champion Forward
The Milwaukee Bucks have been one of the best teams in the NBA to start the 2022-23 season. They are the second seed in the Eastern Conference (4.5 games behind the Boston Celtics) with a 29-16 record in 45 games. However, NBA Champion forward Serge Ibaka has only played in...
Do the Minnesota Wild trade Matt Dumba?
Matt Larkin and Steven Ellis welcome Daily Faceoff President Frank Seravalli to the guest seat as Seravalli talks about potential trade targets and what the latest is surrounding Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba. Dumba is listed at No.9 on Seravalli’s Top Deadline Targets. Matt Larkin: So, I wanted to...
Hawks face Hornets, looking to extend season-best win string to six
The Atlanta Hawks will put their season-long five-game winning streak on the line Saturday when they host the struggling Charlotte
Raimel Tapia has signed with the Boston Red Sox
We’ll be seeing a whole bunch of Raimel Tapia next season, as the outfielder announced on his personal Instagram account on Wednesday night that he’s signed with the Boston Red Sox. Toronto acquired Tapia in a trade with the Colorado Rockies in exchange for Randal Grichuk, a deal...
