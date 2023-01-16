ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keokuk, IA

Pen City Current

Blessing inks agreement with Michigan medical group for Keokuk Hospital

KEOKUK – The City of Keokuk announced an agreement in principal with a Michagan-based medical provider to possibly re-open the city’s hospital. According, to a release dated Jan. 1 from the city Thursday afternoon, Insight, out of Flint, Mich., has signed a letter of intent to acquire the hospital from Blessing Health Systems.
KEOKUK, IA
Pen City Current

For the Record – Friday, January 20, 2023

01/18/23 – Fort Madison police officers had no activity to report. 01/19/23 – 9:33 p.m. – Fort Madison police cited Amy Ilene Maitzen, 41, of Fort Madison, in the 1000 block of Avenue E, on a charge of driving under suspension. 01/19/23 – 10:28 p.m. – Fort...
FORT MADISON, IA
Pen City Current

Vigen Memorial Home obituary – Lyle Dean Miller, Jr., 62, Keokuk

Lyle Dean Miller, Jr., 62, of Keokuk, IA died Thursday, January 12, 2023 at his home. He was born July 29, 1960 in Keokuk the son of Lyle Sr. and Betty Mortimer Miller. On February 14, 2014, Lyle was united in marriage to Judy Kay Conover in Keokuk. She survives.
KEOKUK, IA
Pen City Current

Local girl facing heart transplant

FORT MADISON - The community is coming together for a family whose 10-year-old daughter needs a heart transplant. This story indeed touches the heart. I sat with Brad Walker at SubArena on Tuesday morning to talk with him about his family's ongoing battle concerning their 10-year-old daughter Emily. Emily has...
FORT MADISON, IA
Pen City Current

City now says Old Fort to be dismantled

FORT MADISON - Fort Madison officials have now decided to close the Old Fort replica in the city's Riverview Park. Early Wednesday afternoon, Fort Madison Mayor Matt Mohrfeld and City Manager David Varley said no decisions about the facility had been made and someone had "spoken out of turn" about the Old Fort being torn down.
FORT MADISON, IA
Pen City Current

Bloodhounds wrestle just five matches in rout

FORT MADISON – The Bloodhounds wrestled just five matches Thursday night as they rolled Keokuk 72-6 in Southeast Conference wrestling action. The Hounds got wins from Cory Arnett at 285, Nolan Riddle at 145, Aidan Pennock at 152 lbs, and Joe Hartman at 160 lbs. Arnett scored a pin...
KEOKUK, IA
Pen City Current

Slow start dooms Crusaders

FORT MADISON - New London’s first-half run set the tone, and left Holy Trinity’s boys basketball team chasing the Tigers the rest of the night. The Tigers built an 18-point first-half lead, and kept the Crusaders from mounting any big threat the rest of the game in the 68-47 win on Friday night at Shottenkirk Gymnasium.
NEW LONDON, IA

