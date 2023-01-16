ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dugger, IN

WTHI

The winter months can put added stress to roads causing potholes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Potholes are an unavoidable part of winter in Indiana. You've probably noticed several popping up on your daily commute. Vigo County is keeping an eye on the roughest roads before repairs begin in the spring. Morgan Orndorff drives through Terre Haute every day. She's also...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Body found inside vehicle under bridge in Gibson County

There was a heavy police presence in Gibson County, Indiana on Friday after the discovery of a body, according to authorities. The Indiana State Police tells us they were just south of Princeton in the area of Old US 41 and County Road 200 S on Friday investigating the discovery of the body.
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
WTHI

VU awarded grant money to help improve statewide reading

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Vincennes University has received $75,000 to help enhance reading abilities in Indiana. The money comes from the Lilly Endowment's Advancing the Science of Reading in Indiana initiative. The VU education department will help incorporate the "science of reading" methods into its curriculum. In turn, future teachers...
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

"We really are trying..." Wabash Valley seeing effects of veterinarian shortage

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Good help is hard to come by in the pet care industry. That's as a nationwide veterinarian shortage creeps its way into the Wabash Valley. Megan Holscher Bilyeu is the practice manager at Airport Veterinary Clinic in Terre Haute. She said they've been looking for another vet for the last five years. Because they are short-staffed, the clinic hasn't taken in any new clients. Current staff sometimes has to work on a double-booked schedule.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

National transportation expands to the Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A national transportation company is expanding to Terre Haute. Megabus has partnered with Miller Transportation. Megabus says the new partnership helps to connect more than 50 midwest cities. The merger will connect Terre Haute with seven other cities - including Memphis, Lexington and Louisville. You...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wbiw.com

Caller reports man passed out in vehicle, arrest made

BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested Wednesday morning after a Central Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a man passed out in a vehicle in the roadway near Harrodsburg. Monroe County Sheriff’s Department was alerted. At 6:35 a.m. the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department reported they had stopped...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

New service helps Knox County families

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Erica Wyndham had seen the stories firsthand. In Knox County, there were families driving hours each week to provide services for children diagnosed with autism. “There were not a lot of resources for families,” Wyndham, a Vincennes native, said. “A lot of families were driving an hour north or an hour south […]
KNOX COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

House fire in Vincennes this morning

There were no injuries in a Vincennes structure fire this morning. Vincennes firefighters were called out at 5:36-am to 412 Harrison Street. Battalion Chief Chad Winkler says they arrived to find a considerable amount of flames and smoke. The fire spread into the attic area and crews were on the...
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Linton-Stockton closes early due to water pressure issue

LINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Linton-Stockton School Corporation announced in a Facebook post on Thursday that the school would close an hour early and cancel after-school programs due to a water pressure issue. According to the post, elementary school dismissal took place at 1:55 p.m., and the middle school and high school dismissals at 2:10 […]
LINTON, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana Has an Official State Pie and it Looks Delicious

Each state has different things that are named official representations of that state. For instance, the official state bird of Indiana and Kentucky is the Cardinal. The Indiana State river is the Wabash River. There is even a state flower of Indiana, the Peony. But, did you know there is...
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

Lilly Endowment grant to help preserve historic Terre Haute church

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A grant from Lilly Endowment will help preserve and restore historic churches in the Hoosier state. The Indiana Landmarks' Sacred Places program received a $10 million donation. The United Hebrew Congregation in Terre Haute was among the first congregations selected for the program. The building...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Terre Haute cabin makes list of best rentals in US

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A cabin here in the Wabash Valley has been added to a list of the best places to rent across the country. Thrillist recently published an article detailing some of the best cabins to stay in across the United States. Providing unique cabin options from several different states, Thrillist has […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Busy Terre Haute intersection to close for water line repairs

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The intersection of some major roads in Terre Haute will be closing for a few days. The intersection of 25th and Poplar will be closed starting on Friday morning. Indiana American Water will be doing repairs in the area. The intersection is expected to reopen...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Terre Haute Regional Airport updates will bring economic growth

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Regional Airport has been working on revamping its facility since 2017. Here is what has been accomplished. The airport has mainly focused on revamping buildings and other structures on campus. Officials reported that they have updated terminal box hangars, runway configuration, and the main airport building itself.
TERRE HAUTE, IN

