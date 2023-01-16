Read full article on original website
WTHI
The winter months can put added stress to roads causing potholes
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Potholes are an unavoidable part of winter in Indiana. You've probably noticed several popping up on your daily commute. Vigo County is keeping an eye on the roughest roads before repairs begin in the spring. Morgan Orndorff drives through Terre Haute every day. She's also...
wevv.com
Body found inside vehicle under bridge in Gibson County
There was a heavy police presence in Gibson County, Indiana on Friday after the discovery of a body, according to authorities. The Indiana State Police tells us they were just south of Princeton in the area of Old US 41 and County Road 200 S on Friday investigating the discovery of the body.
wbiw.com
Bedford man files civil law suit against Bedford Police, the Mayor, and the City of Bedford
BEDFORD – A Bedford man filed a civil lawsuit against several Bedford Police officers and the City of Bedford after an incident on January 8, 2021. The lawsuit was filed in Lawrence County Circuit Court on January 6, 2023. The seventeen-page lawsuit was filed by Bloomington law firm Mallor...
WTHI
VU awarded grant money to help improve statewide reading
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Vincennes University has received $75,000 to help enhance reading abilities in Indiana. The money comes from the Lilly Endowment's Advancing the Science of Reading in Indiana initiative. The VU education department will help incorporate the "science of reading" methods into its curriculum. In turn, future teachers...
WTHI
"We really are trying..." Wabash Valley seeing effects of veterinarian shortage
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Good help is hard to come by in the pet care industry. That's as a nationwide veterinarian shortage creeps its way into the Wabash Valley. Megan Holscher Bilyeu is the practice manager at Airport Veterinary Clinic in Terre Haute. She said they've been looking for another vet for the last five years. Because they are short-staffed, the clinic hasn't taken in any new clients. Current staff sometimes has to work on a double-booked schedule.
bcdemocrat.com
LOOKING BACK: Dine recounts Brown County ‘gold rush’ in part 1 of his story
The Walter Dine story was written by Dick Reed and first appeared in the Dec. 1, 1976 issue of the Brown County Democrat. Walter Dine, at 63, is a retired farmer, carpenter, timberman, shopkeeper, and family historian (although he never married) who was at the center of Brown County’s so-called “gold rush” activity during the early 1930s.
WTHI
National transportation expands to the Wabash Valley
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A national transportation company is expanding to Terre Haute. Megabus has partnered with Miller Transportation. Megabus says the new partnership helps to connect more than 50 midwest cities. The merger will connect Terre Haute with seven other cities - including Memphis, Lexington and Louisville. You...
wbiw.com
Caller reports man passed out in vehicle, arrest made
BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested Wednesday morning after a Central Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a man passed out in a vehicle in the roadway near Harrodsburg. Monroe County Sheriff’s Department was alerted. At 6:35 a.m. the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department reported they had stopped...
New service helps Knox County families
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Erica Wyndham had seen the stories firsthand. In Knox County, there were families driving hours each week to provide services for children diagnosed with autism. “There were not a lot of resources for families,” Wyndham, a Vincennes native, said. “A lot of families were driving an hour north or an hour south […]
WTHI
"It's gonna grow the neighborhood," construction to start on new library branch in 12 points
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Library has taken its next step in creating a new branch on the north side of Terre Haute. The library hired a local construction business, Keymark, to lead the building's renovations. The branch will be going into the old Thomas Funeral Home...
FBI 'armed and dangerous' fugitive shot by deputy and arrested in Illinois
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. — The FBI said an "armed and dangerous" fugitive behind a carjacking in Tippecanoe County, Indiana was arrested in Illinois. Jacob Robert Edwards was taken into custody Friday in Vermillion County, Illinois. Police said a deputy shot Edwards after he pointed a gun at the deputy. Edward's condition is currently unknown.
vincennespbs.org
House fire in Vincennes this morning
There were no injuries in a Vincennes structure fire this morning. Vincennes firefighters were called out at 5:36-am to 412 Harrison Street. Battalion Chief Chad Winkler says they arrived to find a considerable amount of flames and smoke. The fire spread into the attic area and crews were on the...
Linton-Stockton closes early due to water pressure issue
LINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Linton-Stockton School Corporation announced in a Facebook post on Thursday that the school would close an hour early and cancel after-school programs due to a water pressure issue. According to the post, elementary school dismissal took place at 1:55 p.m., and the middle school and high school dismissals at 2:10 […]
Indiana Has an Official State Pie and it Looks Delicious
Each state has different things that are named official representations of that state. For instance, the official state bird of Indiana and Kentucky is the Cardinal. The Indiana State river is the Wabash River. There is even a state flower of Indiana, the Peony. But, did you know there is...
WTHI
Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce has a plan for the Indiana legislative session
Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce has a plan for the Indiana legislative session. Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce has a plan for the Indiana legislative session. The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce has a plan of action for the Indiana legislative session. Here are some of the things chamber leaders will push for.
Infant found safe, man arrested after vehicle theft in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man has been arrested after police say he stole a vehicle that had an infant inside. According to Terre Haute Police, the incident occurred at approximately 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Phillips 66 gas station located at 1560 N 25th Street. Police say 26-year-old Trey Blaine stole […]
WTHI
Lilly Endowment grant to help preserve historic Terre Haute church
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A grant from Lilly Endowment will help preserve and restore historic churches in the Hoosier state. The Indiana Landmarks' Sacred Places program received a $10 million donation. The United Hebrew Congregation in Terre Haute was among the first congregations selected for the program. The building...
Terre Haute cabin makes list of best rentals in US
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A cabin here in the Wabash Valley has been added to a list of the best places to rent across the country. Thrillist recently published an article detailing some of the best cabins to stay in across the United States. Providing unique cabin options from several different states, Thrillist has […]
WTHI
Busy Terre Haute intersection to close for water line repairs
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The intersection of some major roads in Terre Haute will be closing for a few days. The intersection of 25th and Poplar will be closed starting on Friday morning. Indiana American Water will be doing repairs in the area. The intersection is expected to reopen...
WTHI
Terre Haute Regional Airport updates will bring economic growth
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Regional Airport has been working on revamping its facility since 2017. Here is what has been accomplished. The airport has mainly focused on revamping buildings and other structures on campus. Officials reported that they have updated terminal box hangars, runway configuration, and the main airport building itself.
