Cyril, OK

KOCO

Man accused of killing Athena Brownfield released from Arizona jail to return to Oklahoma

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — The man accused of killing a missing 4-year-old Cyril girl has been released from an Arizona jail to a different agency to return to Oklahoma. Authorities confirmed to KOCO 5 that Ivon Adams, who is accused of beating and killing Athena Brownfield, was released from the Maricopa County Jail early on Thursday to a different agency. They could not say at what time he was released.
CYRIL, OK
kswo.com

UPDATE: LPD confirms overnight shooting is a homicide investigation

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Lawton. The Lawton Police Department responded to a report of gunshots in the area of NW 18th and Cache Road at around 2:30 a.m. According to LPD, officers located a person in the parking lot of the Aces...
LAWTON, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

2nd Person Arrested In Connection With Cyril Girl's Disappearance

A second caregiver has been taken into custody in connection with the disappearance of a 4-year-old child in Caddo County, Okla. Ivon Adams, 36, was arrested in Maricopa County, Arizona, on Thursday. According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Adams is awaiting extradition to Oklahoma. His arrest comes a day after his wife, Alysia Adams, was arrested on suspicion of child neglect in the case of Athena Brownfield.
CADDO COUNTY, OK
The Associated Press

Second arrest in case of missing child, 4; search continues

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Two people have now been arrested in connection with the disappearance of Athena Brownfield, a 4-year-old Oklahoma girl whose 5-year-old sister was discovered wandering alone outside by a postal worker, state investigators said Friday. Arizona authorities arrested 36-year-old Ivon Adams on Thursday, and he is...
CYRIL, OK
kswo.com

Heavy police presence at a creek reservoir in Grady Co

Grady Co., Okla. (KSWO) - Numerous law enforcement vehicles are searching the waters at a creek reservoir in Grady Co. We have reached out to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation for information, but haven’t heard back yet. This is a developing story, you can count on us to...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

Grandmother of missing 4-year-old speaks out

CYRIL, Okla. (KSWO) - The grandmother of a 4-year-old missing from Cyril is thanking people for their support as search groups continue to comb the area. Penny Brownfield said she is the paternal grandmother of Athena Brownfield, who was reported missing around 2 p.m. Tuesday after her 5-year-old sister was found by a postal worker, according to OSBI.
CYRIL, OK

