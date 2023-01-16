Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOCO
Man accused of killing Athena Brownfield released from Arizona jail to return to Oklahoma
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — The man accused of killing a missing 4-year-old Cyril girl has been released from an Arizona jail to a different agency to return to Oklahoma. Authorities confirmed to KOCO 5 that Ivon Adams, who is accused of beating and killing Athena Brownfield, was released from the Maricopa County Jail early on Thursday to a different agency. They could not say at what time he was released.
KOCO
Why was Athena Brownfield living with man now charged with killing her?
CYRIL, Okla. — Why was Athena Brownfield living with the man now charged with killing her?. It’s one of the major questions surrounding the tragic death of the 4-year-old. Police said Athena’s mom left her in the care of Alysia and Ivon Adams as many as two years ago.
Rural Land Where OSBI Found Child's Remains Recently Sold At Auction
A woman whose relatives recently purchased property where a child’s remains were found, watched in disbelief as investigators combed the land. “I recognized the property and it broke my heart and prayed that it was not the property,” said the woman who did not wish to be identified.
kswo.com
UPDATE: LPD confirms overnight shooting is a homicide investigation
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Lawton. The Lawton Police Department responded to a report of gunshots in the area of NW 18th and Cache Road at around 2:30 a.m. According to LPD, officers located a person in the parking lot of the Aces...
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a Punishment
The punishment may not always fit the 'crime'. An Oklahoma mother was so upset that a teacher forced her third-grader to perform a 15-minute 'wall sit' as a punishment that she is taking him out of class until the school district takes care of the situation appropriately.
Police asking for help stopping burglars’ crime spree
Burglary investigators are asking for the public's help to put an end to a crime spree in Oklahoma City.
KOCO
Oklahoma girl finally home after spending much of her life in a hospital
OKLAHOMA CITY — A baby girl came into this world in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, spending the majority of her first year of life in a hospital. Now, little Ellie is finally home with the help of a program at Oklahoma Children's Hospital - OU Health. Open...
Pursuit Suspect Killed In Crash Near Downtown Oklahoma City
A suspect who led Oklahoma City Police across the city was killed after he crashed the truck he was suspected of stealing. The chase began when OCPD said the suspect stole a truck and fled from the scene. The chase came to an end when officers maneuvered into the stolen vehicle and caused it to roll into the median on Oklahoma City Boulevard near South Lee Avenue.
OSBI Returns To Location Where Sister Of Missing Caddo County Girl Was Found
The community of Cyril is still searching for answers into the disappearance of 4-year-old Athena Brownfield. On Sunday, OSBI investigators returned to where Athena's sister was found. News 9's Jordan Fremstad was live in Cyril at 5 p.m. with what we've learned this weekend.
2nd Person Arrested In Connection With Cyril Girl's Disappearance
A second caregiver has been taken into custody in connection with the disappearance of a 4-year-old child in Caddo County, Okla. Ivon Adams, 36, was arrested in Maricopa County, Arizona, on Thursday. According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Adams is awaiting extradition to Oklahoma. His arrest comes a day after his wife, Alysia Adams, was arrested on suspicion of child neglect in the case of Athena Brownfield.
Second arrest in case of missing child, 4; search continues
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Two people have now been arrested in connection with the disappearance of Athena Brownfield, a 4-year-old Oklahoma girl whose 5-year-old sister was discovered wandering alone outside by a postal worker, state investigators said Friday. Arizona authorities arrested 36-year-old Ivon Adams on Thursday, and he is...
OSBI gives insight into case of missing 4-year-old
As the search for missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield moved toward its fourth day, authorities in Cyril, Oklahoma, announced their first arrest into the investigation of her disappearance.
kswo.com
Heavy police presence at a creek reservoir in Grady Co
Grady Co., Okla. (KSWO) - Numerous law enforcement vehicles are searching the waters at a creek reservoir in Grady Co. We have reached out to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation for information, but haven’t heard back yet. This is a developing story, you can count on us to...
kswo.com
Grandmother of missing 4-year-old speaks out
CYRIL, Okla. (KSWO) - The grandmother of a 4-year-old missing from Cyril is thanking people for their support as search groups continue to comb the area. Penny Brownfield said she is the paternal grandmother of Athena Brownfield, who was reported missing around 2 p.m. Tuesday after her 5-year-old sister was found by a postal worker, according to OSBI.
Comments / 0