It is in the sure and certain hope of the resurrection that the family of Lois Anne (Fields) Mugler announces her passing into the arms of Jesus on January 16, 2023. Lois was born on October 14, 1938, in Kansas City, MO to Florence Lillian (Foster) and Eugene Maxwell Fields. Two years later her beloved sister, Karen Sue, joined the family. Filling the family’s early years with song, Lois took piano lessons and sang at school. Later, when the family moved out to their farm, her days also turned to chores and hard work. The family planted an orchard, vegetables and grew strawberries, calling their place on Mission Rd. Strawberry Hill.

