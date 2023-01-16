Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
jcpost.com
Mary L. Thomas
Mary L. Thomas, 95, of Junction City, Kansas, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 23, 2023, at Johnson Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow at Highland Cemetery. Memorial donations are suggested to the Junction City Animal Shelter, 2424 N Jackson St, Junction City, KS 66441, or Disabled American Veterans (DAV), Pearl Harbor #16, 204 E 4th Street, Junction City, Kansas 66441.
jcpost.com
Lois Anne (Fields) Mugler
It is in the sure and certain hope of the resurrection that the family of Lois Anne (Fields) Mugler announces her passing into the arms of Jesus on January 16, 2023. Lois was born on October 14, 1938, in Kansas City, MO to Florence Lillian (Foster) and Eugene Maxwell Fields. Two years later her beloved sister, Karen Sue, joined the family. Filling the family’s early years with song, Lois took piano lessons and sang at school. Later, when the family moved out to their farm, her days also turned to chores and hard work. The family planted an orchard, vegetables and grew strawberries, calling their place on Mission Rd. Strawberry Hill.
jcpost.com
Jeffrey John Morgan
Jeffrey John Morgan was born June 24, 1954, in Herington, Kansas. His parents were Lawrence V. and Marjorie M. (Lorson) Morgan. Jeff left this earthly life on January 15, 2023, at Legacy Care Facility in Herington, Kansas attaining the age of 68 years and 205 days. On July 4, 1954, Jeff was baptized in the name of the Triune God, Father, Son and Holy Spirit at St. Phillip’s Catholic Church in Hope, Kansas. Jeff completed his instruction and was confirmed in his catholic faith on October 23, 1966.
jcpost.com
Alvin R. Ferguson
Alvin R. Ferguson of Junction City, Kansas, passed away on January 16, 2023. Al is survived by his loving wife of sixty-two (62) years, Julia Maule Ferguson, who resides in the home. Al is survived by a daughter Jill Ferguson of Santa Monica, CA, and of the last couple years residing in Junction City, to provide care and comfort to her mother and father. Also survived by a son Mark Ferguson of Overland Park, KS, and wife Elaine Ferguson and her son, Michael O. Sinn, with three grandchildren: Jessica Ferguson, of Scottsdale, AZ; Elizabeth Ferguson of Overland Park, KS; and Samuel Ferguson, of Kansas City, MO; and their mother Suzanne Pope Ferguson, of Leawood, KS.
jcpost.com
Norma Jean Petty
Norma Jean Petty died on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan, Kansas, at the age of 91. Norma was born on March 14, 1931, in Sharon Springs, Kansas, to Melvin (Mel) Coleman Hobson and Elva Eliza Nicholson. Norma attended school in Sharon Springs, Kansas, graduating from Wallace County Community High School in 1949.
jcpost.com
William R. Matson
William R. Matson, age 72, of Waterville, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023. William was born August 2, 1950, in Axtell, to Clair L. and Madge M. (Still) Matson. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Virginia. Per his wishes, he was interred with a...
Comments / 0