Lois Anne (Fields) Mugler
It is in the sure and certain hope of the resurrection that the family of Lois Anne (Fields) Mugler announces her passing into the arms of Jesus on January 16, 2023. Lois was born on October 14, 1938, in Kansas City, MO to Florence Lillian (Foster) and Eugene Maxwell Fields. Two years later her beloved sister, Karen Sue, joined the family. Filling the family’s early years with song, Lois took piano lessons and sang at school. Later, when the family moved out to their farm, her days also turned to chores and hard work. The family planted an orchard, vegetables and grew strawberries, calling their place on Mission Rd. Strawberry Hill.
Glen Allen Briggs
Glen Allen Briggs, 84, of Junction City, passed away on January 11, 2023, at his home. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service is pending. Memorial contributions are suggested to be given to the Junction City VFW Post 8773 in his memory, 1215 S Washington St, Junction City, KS 66441 or to a charity of your choice.
Norma Jean Petty
Norma Jean Petty died on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan, Kansas, at the age of 91. Norma was born on March 14, 1931, in Sharon Springs, Kansas, to Melvin (Mel) Coleman Hobson and Elva Eliza Nicholson. Norma attended school in Sharon Springs, Kansas, graduating from Wallace County Community High School in 1949.
Edward John Freshnock
Edward John Freshnock, age 87, of Manhattan, died January 12, 2023, at Ascension Via Christi Village in Manhattan. “Ed,” son of John Freshnock and Mary Kotlarchik, was born in Webster Hollow, Pennsylvania on November 3, 1935. He graduated from Rostraver Township high school in 1953. Ed went on to graduate with a B.A. degree in Business Administration and Economics from Bethany College, Bethany, West Virginia, where he was a member of Phi Kappa Tau fraternity. He married his wife Margaret Ann Young on June 24, 1960 in Marion, Ohio. He started his retail career with G.C. Murphy & Co. then joined Gambles-Skogmo. Ed retired from Duckwall Alco of Abilene, Kansas after 28 years. During his career, he progressed from store manager to district manager, regional manager and then vice president, relocating his family a total of 12 times. When he was a district manager for one of Gambles’ Tempo stores here in Manhattan, he told Margaret that this would be a great town to raise their family. Eight Years later in 1975, they moved from Worthington, Ohio to Manhattan, where he managed the Alco store with one stipulation: that Alco would not make him move. They set about raising Wildcats with all four of their children attending KSU. He managed store #45 until he retired in 2003. Due to his skillful management, the Alco store was one of the highest performing stores in the chain, supporting families, offering first job experiences and helping employees achieve their dreams.
William R. Matson
William R. Matson, age 72, of Waterville, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023. William was born August 2, 1950, in Axtell, to Clair L. and Madge M. (Still) Matson. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Virginia. Per his wishes, he was interred with a...
