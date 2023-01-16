Read full article on original website
20 Fun, Warm and Indoor Things to Do in Boise and Meridian
We don't currently have the usual piles of snow out our doors to help keep the kids entertained outside and worn out. Yet it is still too darn cold to be out for a long time. So what to do? Lots actually. It doesn't matter if you are new to the area or a native in need of reminders of all of the fantastic activities, and places to play, explore, learn and entertain indoors in Boise, Meridian and a few in surrounding areas.
The Top 5 Places for Delicious Popcorn in the Boise Area
Happy National Popcorn Day! To celebrate, we wanted to share with you the top 5 places for the best, most delicious popcorn in the Treasure Valley. Keep scrolling for a complete list of places, and pictures of their amazing popcorn 👇. According to National Today, it is officially National Popcorn...
Inspiring Boise Family’s Lights Display Leads to Huge Donation for Sick Idaho Kids
The inspiring family behind the donation has lived in their neighborhood since the early 1990s, but it wasn’t until 2006 that their Christmas lights display really started turning heads. We’re talking about the DeBolt Christmas Light Show on Parapet Court. After becoming familiar with Marty Slack’s over-the-top animated home...
Local Band Plays Boise Show Before Hitting the Road for 2023 Tour
Boise, Idaho - Local band Tyler & The Train Robbers before hitting the road for over 23 tour dates will be playing this Friday, January 20, at the Egyptian Theatre in Boise. I had the pleasure of sitting down with Tyler Ketchum the oldest brother and lead singer of the band.
Have You Been to The Top 20 “Must See” Boise Places to Visit?
The Treasure Valley and Boise area is such a fantastic place to explore. Interestingly enough sometimes when you grow up somewhere you don't visit the classic 'visit' spots. Some of these you probably could knock out on class field trips but after that how many of these places have you been to?
6 Old School Boise Menus Reveal How Cheap Eating Out Was from 1930-80s
In 2022, it didn’t matter if you were grocery shopping to prepare meals at home or dining out, you were paying more for your food. Food price prices started climbing in July 2021 and really surged through the first eight months of 2022, when food inflation in the United States hit a peak of 11.4% in August. That’s why many of your favorite restaurants raised the prices on their menus. It’s also a big part of the reason (that and bird flu) that we’re now paying around $5 for a dozen eggs!
You’ve Got to Learn How ‘Boise’ and ‘Idaho’ Got Thier Names
It doesn't matter if you are a native local, a newbie or thinking about moving to Idaho there are somethings about the place you should know. I have a lot of great Idaho info below to check out but first let's go over how Boise found its name and how Idaho got its name. They are starkly different but both very interesting stories.
Two Exciting New Stores Planned for Boise Towne Square Mall in 2023
With a new year comes new plans for Boise Towne Square Mall. According to their website, there are at least two new stores planned for the mall this year. Here’s what we know about them!. Vintage Stock. Every time we ask “what is Boise missing” or “what should fill...
One of the Best Brunch Buffets is Right Here in Boise
Brunch - "Brunch is a meal eaten between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., sometimes accompanied by alcoholic drinks. The meal originated in the British hunt breakfast. The word brunch is a portmanteau of breakfast and lunch. The word originated in England in the late 19th century and became popular in the United States in the 1930s" According to Wikipedia.
This One-of-a-Kind Caldwell Airbnb Went Viral on TikTok
Accommodations can make a break a vacation and having a memorable and unique place to stay can be a game changer. This one is a perfect balance of awesome, unique and inexpensive although recently going viral has filled up spots on the schedule pretty quickly. There are only 2 Double Decker buses in Idaho. One is a mobile coffee double decker bus and the other... This wonderful little Airbnb in Caldwell. The same couple owns both.
People Can’t Stop Talking About These 3 Restaurants In Meridian
I love discovering new places and right now a lot of those places are to eat and drink. I'm always looking on TripAdvisor and Yelp to see what's new, what's hot, and what people are talking about. Did you know Yelp has a "Hot & New" feature?. I like to...
Is It Really Going to Snow In The Boise Area Today?
The sun is shining, and the weather has been spectacular, especially for January in Idaho. Folks have put away their winter coats, snow shovels, and cold-weather gear for summer or fall attire. Believe it or not, snow is returning to the state and our valley. 5 Winter Laws, Rules and...
8 Hilarious Comedy Shows Boise Can’t Wait For in 2023
Looking back at 2022, it was a solid year for major comedy shows in the Treasure Valley. David Spade. Taylor Tomlinson. John Mulaney. Bill Burr. Kevin Hart. Patton Oswalt. Those are just a few of the comedy heavyweights that cracked up audiences in the Boise area last year. Those shows gave you a good reason to put down your phone, step away from social media and not be so serious!
The Most Expensive Neighborhoods in and Around Boise
Boise spent a few years as the top spot where people from outside of the state were buying up houses like crazy. The real estate market here could not keep up for a while but seems a lot steadier now and Boise is no longer even in the top 10 city that people are moving to anymore. The massive rush to move to the area did increase house prices in a big way. Where is the most expensive places to buy a home in the Boise area.
Average Rent In Boise: $900 – $1,900? WHICH ONE IS IT?
It isn't groundbreaking to hear someone complaining about rising rent costs in Boise. They're going up. A lot. The issue is, it seems that the internet is having a difficult time deciding on how much it actually costs to rent a place in Boise. We did some legwork, and it turns out, the web is struggling more than we thought to nail down a number.
Boise Wants This California Law Implemented Here Now
"bOiSe Is TuRnInG iNtO cAlIfOrNiA!!" We hear it quite often 'round these here parts. People are moving from California to the Treasure Valley in droves, and the trend doesn't look to be slowing down anytime soon. We get it, California has some odd laws:. Yeah.. While the culture in California...
VIDEO: A Terrifying & Haunted Mine is 6 Hours Away From Boise
If there is one thing that I will never mess with, it's paranormal entities and all of that stuff. You could add snakes and spiders to that list, but there is something about paranormal energy that is terrifying because you can't escape it. You can't see it, you don't know it's coming, and honestly - how do you stop it?
The Best Cheap Airline in the Western USA Flies Out of Boise
We don’t know about you, but our plans for a relaxing December vacation quickly fell to pieces thanks to the travel chaos that erupted. Most major airlines were forced to delay or cancel flights around the Christmas holiday due to an arctic blast and winter storms affecting most of the country. It was frustrating, but the carriers did their best to get passengers refunds or booked on another flight/airline.
Kuna Businesses Share Their Thoughts About the Rodeo Being Canceled
With recent news about the rodeo being canceled in Kuna, we wanted to hear from local businesses about what they think of the situation. What’s their overall consensus? Are people on board with this decision?. Here’s the story in case you missed it, or keep reading for a quick...
Hang Out & Have Hot Cocoa with Boise Cops Tomorrow Jan. 18
Boise, Idaho. Good news! We're all invited to sip hot cocoa and coffee with Boise cops and community leaders on Wednesday, Jan. 18th!. In partnership with community leaders and the Idaho Black History Museum at Julia Davis Park, the Boise Police Department is hosting a cocoa and coffee social to spend quality time with the people they serve and protect.
