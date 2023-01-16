Edward John Freshnock, age 87, of Manhattan, died January 12, 2023, at Ascension Via Christi Village in Manhattan. “Ed,” son of John Freshnock and Mary Kotlarchik, was born in Webster Hollow, Pennsylvania on November 3, 1935. He graduated from Rostraver Township high school in 1953. Ed went on to graduate with a B.A. degree in Business Administration and Economics from Bethany College, Bethany, West Virginia, where he was a member of Phi Kappa Tau fraternity. He married his wife Margaret Ann Young on June 24, 1960 in Marion, Ohio. He started his retail career with G.C. Murphy & Co. then joined Gambles-Skogmo. Ed retired from Duckwall Alco of Abilene, Kansas after 28 years. During his career, he progressed from store manager to district manager, regional manager and then vice president, relocating his family a total of 12 times. When he was a district manager for one of Gambles’ Tempo stores here in Manhattan, he told Margaret that this would be a great town to raise their family. Eight Years later in 1975, they moved from Worthington, Ohio to Manhattan, where he managed the Alco store with one stipulation: that Alco would not make him move. They set about raising Wildcats with all four of their children attending KSU. He managed store #45 until he retired in 2003. Due to his skillful management, the Alco store was one of the highest performing stores in the chain, supporting families, offering first job experiences and helping employees achieve their dreams.

