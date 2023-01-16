Read full article on original website
Related
Check Out Some of the People Who Won the Lottery in the State of Maine
Even if you didn’t buy the $1.3 billion Meg Millions ticket sold in Maine, it's exciting to be a part of lottery history. It was the first for the state and the second largest payout ever. There have been some big winners in the state over the years. Nothing...
More Locations Approved for a Local Favorite Ice Cream Shop
Just because it’s not Summer doesn’t mean we can’t still be excited about ice cream! And we’ve got some great news for you — a local ice cream shop is now expanding throughout the Treasure Valley and other Idaho cities. Earlier this month in the...
The 9 Tickets That Do the Most Damage to Your Driving Record in Idaho
Nobody likes to see flashing blue and red lights in their rearview mirror, but if you commit a moving violation there's always a chance that someone is watching when you do it. Depending on how serious the violation is, you could be putting your driving privileges at risk. When you're...
Idahoans Turn Into Post Malone at These Intersections 😆
Treasure Valley, Idaho. Forget coffee for a second. The best part of waking up is sharing the road with people who know how to drive. Day after day, I deal with the same $#!+ on my morning drive, and it's time I break my silence. Ya'll Are Running in More...
The #1 Most Popular Family Recipe in Idaho
How on earth would someone be able to find the single BEST or most popular family recipe in all of Idaho? That seems like such a bold claim, right?. There’s an article from FamilyMinded that features the best and most popular family recipes in every state, and I was interested in finding out what they said about Idaho (I bet it has something to do with potatoes).
You’ve Got to Learn How ‘Boise’ and ‘Idaho’ Got Thier Names
It doesn't matter if you are a native local, a newbie or thinking about moving to Idaho there are somethings about the place you should know. I have a lot of great Idaho info below to check out but first let's go over how Boise found its name and how Idaho got its name. They are starkly different but both very interesting stories.
Idaho “Starship” Home Named One of the World’s Most Incredible
A website called LoveProperty released an article titled, The World's Most Incredible Homes. The second house on the list is from right here in Idaho. The website says "Whether you love it or hate it, there's no denying that the Sun Valley Starship is one of the world's most unique and breathtaking homes. The modern masterpiece was constructed in 2020 and was described as a "piece of art" by the listing agent. The five-bedroom, five-bathroom property took more than a decade to construct and every room benefits from quirky architectural touches."
Do You Know How to Change Your Tires? (Hilarious Idaho Responses)
Wow, did it snow yesterday or what?! That came out of nowhere, and the roads were stopped up like crazy — especially on the way to work in the morning. But unfortunately, there were A LOT of people stranded on the side of the road, and that was mostly because of fender benders and troubles with tires etc. And I feel like Boise used to be (and sometimes still is) a place where people pull over to lend a hand when someone is stranded, but that is happening less and less.
The Top 5 Places for Delicious Popcorn in the Boise Area
Happy National Popcorn Day! To celebrate, we wanted to share with you the top 5 places for the best, most delicious popcorn in the Treasure Valley. Keep scrolling for a complete list of places, and pictures of their amazing popcorn 👇. According to National Today, it is officially National Popcorn...
It’s a Miracle Pet Goldfish Didn’t Destroy More in Idaho Pond
Who knew goldfish could be so powerful? Castle Rocks State Park in the Magic Valley isn’t closed yet, but apparently on January 20th the Idaho state park will be closing public access to the pond because of the goldfish that are in it. There’s a report from The Idaho...
Idaho Activist Ammon Bundy Warns: “Come no more upon me.”
Ammon Bundy has fought the law at the city, county, state, and federal levels. Mr. Bundy indeed has opposed the law and won. However, a civil lawsuit against him by Saint Luke's Hospital Systems caused the one-time Idaho gubernatorial candidate to ask for help from several unlikely public officials. In...
Heartbreaking: Idaho Toddler Nibbled to Death By Family Dog
Mountain Home, Idaho. Andre "Harry" Thomas, was the13-month-old son of Starla Thomas. On the evening of Apr. 26, 2003, Thomas had accepted an invitation to watch an NBA playoff game at a male friend's home. After the game ended and the other guests had gone home, Thomas, with little Harry...
Why Were 200 Idaho Foster Kids Shipped Out of State?
Boise, Idaho. An investigation launched by local news outlet CBS2 found more than 200 foster children in Idaho will be sent to homes or public institutions out of state. CBS2 reported 193 children were sent to out-of-state homes while 46 were placed in out-of-state institutions. Idaho Foster Children Transferred to...
Over 50,000 Maine Residents To Get Surprise Checks From The State
Every few months, we tell you about how the State of Maine treasury is holding on to hundreds of millions of dollars in unclaimed money. We post the link in the story, hoping you click on it and check the list to see if you are owed any of that money.
wild941.com
These Florida Lottery Games Have Multiple Million Dollar Prizes Available
Who wants to be a millionaire? Did you raise your hand? Head down to the store and purchase one of the Gold Rush Doubler Lottery Games. The Florida Lottery just launched four new games and they range in price from $1 to $10. Two of the games offer multiple million-dollar top prizes. The $5 ticket offers 28 prizes of $1 million, and the $10 ticket offers eight prizes of $2 million. 36 new millionaires will be made from these scratch off tickets. If you purchase a $1 or $2 ticket, you have chance to win thousands.
Commuting In Washington Is Awful, While Idaho Is One Of The Best
Is Idaho really one of the best states to drive in?. I have seen more times than I can remember on Facebook people complaining about how bad drivers are in Idaho, but this doesn't isn't about bad or good drivers. This is all about the commuting conditions. Here's what WalletHub did to give us the 2023's Best & Worst States To Drive In "To help drivers identify the states that provide the best commuting conditions, WalletHub compared the 50 states across four key dimensions: 1) Cost of Ownership & Maintenance, 2) Traffic & Infrastructure, 3) Safety and 4) Access to Vehicles & Maintenance."
WATCH: Shocking Video Shows Why Idaho Drive-Thrus Aren’t Safe
Early Monday morning (1/16), a man attempted to abduct a barista in Auburn, Washington. According to police and security camera footage, the abduction attempt took place just after 5 AM in a coffee shop drive-thru. According to Auburn police, the suspect attempted to abduct the victim by using a "looped...
The Truth About The 23% of People In Idaho And How Toxic It Is
I would have never thought this was possible in Idaho, but this number is crazy! According to Stacker.com "Corporate sites across the U.S are releasing toxins into the surrounding land, air, and water—with many people living in affected communities unaware of the damage being caused." Do you know where...
texasbreaking.com
$6.6 Million Pot – Available For One-Time Payment For Americans
Millions of American retirees may claim extra cash to help them during these times when inflation rises rapidly. Maine governor Janet Mills showed the biennial budget proposal which included payments for retirees. The one-time payment will be equivalent to a one percent cost-of-living-adjustment. Although the amounts will vary, there is...
businessobserverfl.com
Housing prices go up as mortgage rates go down
A pair of reports released Thursday offer some hope for Florida homeowners looking to sell. While neither shows, nor claims to show, that the real estate market is rebounding, they are at least indicators that not all hope is lost after major dips in Florida’s housing sales the past 12 months.
105.5 The Fan
Boise, ID
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
105.5 The Fan has the best sports coverage for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0