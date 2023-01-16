Missing Athena Brownfield: authorities say search for 4-year-old Oklahoma girl is now a ‘recovery operation’

Read full article on original website
Police investigating if human remains found in Georgia belong to missing Wilmington woman
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The search for a missing North Carolina woman has turned into a homicide investigation as police recover human remains in Georgia and arrest a suspect in South Carolina. “He killed my baby,” said Bulla Brodzinski, KC Johnson’s partner. “I don’t know who this guy is...
NC State Auditor Beth Wood faces misdemeanor hit-and-run charge
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) – North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood is facing a misdemeanor hit-and-run charge related to a December incident, according to court records and Wake County’s top prosecutor. Wood was charged by Raleigh Police in December with misdemeanor hit and run resulting in property damage, Wake...
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs announces new position to review death penalty cases
Democratic Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs issued an executive order on Friday that would establish an independent review commissioner for death penalty cases in the state. The executive order, announced alongside Attorney General Kris Mayes, was issued as part of Hobbs’ First 100 Days initiative. She took office on Jan. 2.
‘Slowpoke’ drivers could pay heftier fines in South Carolina
FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) – One of the more frustrating things for drivers during the morning commute is likely the slowpoke driver in the left lane who won’t get over. In South Carolina, lawmakers want to raise the fine for those drivers. It’s multi-lane highways like Interstate 77...
Ole Miss adds to crowded quarterback room as Spencer Sanders transfers from Oklahoma State
Lane Kiffin has one loaded quarterback room in Oxford, Mississippi. Former Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders announced Thursday he’d play for Ole Miss next season, one day after former LSU quarterback Walker Howard joined the Rebels. LSU Tigers quarterback Walker Howard throws a pass during the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl...
Virginia residents reject massive solar farm plan for third time over environmental concerns
A local jurisdiction in northern Virginia moved closer to rejecting a clean energy developer’s plan to construct a massive 149-megawatt solar facility on a sprawling plot of farmland for the third time in three years. The Culpeper County, Virginia, planning commission, a nine-member panel that reviews the county’s zoning...
State treasurer responds after state health plan rejects appeal from Blue Cross
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The NC State Health Plan has awarded their 2025-2027 contract for third-party administrative services to Aetna; but Blue Cross Blue Shield has held the contract for 44 years and is challenging the change. State Treasurer Dale Folwell says the third-party administrator doesn’t set premiums or...
