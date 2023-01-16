Read full article on original website
Wilmington Police Department promotes five officers to rank of corporal
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department has announced five officers have received the rank of corporal. These promotions will take effect on January 30, 2023. The officers are:. Officer Cardiellea Barksdale. Officer Charles Boyce. Officer Robert Ferencak. Officer Casandra Knipp. Officer Krista Mangum. “Their hard work and...
Bladenboro resident wanted following Social Services visit
BLADENBORO — Harley Victoria Locklear, 24 of Bladenboro was arrested on Wednesday. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office w
Teenagers confess to Onslow County Public Safety Memorial vandalizing
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two teenagers confessed to vandalizing a county memorial that honors first responders killed in the line of duty. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office announced a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl graffitied anti-Christian phrases and symbols on the monument. Churchgoers at Tar Landing Baptist...
New Hanover County commissioners will again consider measures to address homeless congregating at library
While the proposed ordinance technically covers all county-owned property, the most public part of the county's role in addressing homelessness has taken place in downtown Wilmington, specifically on the county-owned library property. Last spring, the county put forward an ordinance with a similar goal; commissioners first pulled a proposed $50...
New Hanover Co. considering changes to stop people from sleeping outside of downtown library
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners is considering changes that would bar people from sleeping on county property overnight because of “challenges” around the downtown public library. The agenda item clarifies that some of those challenges include “alleged criminal activity, littering and...
UPDATE: Fourth person arrested in connection to Wilmington gun crime investigation
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department arrested four people after an investigation into gun-related violations in the city. On Oct. 3, 2022, a vehicle with a person inside was struck and a ShotSpotter activation occurred in the 1500 block of Moore Plaza. The most recent arrest was Justin Dean Caldwell, 34, who was arrested by authorities in Johnston County on Jan. 18. He was charged with:
Man found guilty in murder of retired Columbus County music teacher
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) – A man has been found guilty by a Columbus County jury in the murder of a retired music teacher. James Edward McKamey was convicted in the 2016 murder of Carol Greer, who taught in Columbus County. McKamey stabbed Greer to death and then left her...
Town Center residents concerned about where to live next, current state of complex
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In Jacksonville, more than 100 residents at Town Center Apartments are concerned about the future of where they are going to live. Back in August 2021, they were told they needed to leave because of safety hazards. For some of the residents, they say it’s not easy for them to just […]
Former Southport Police Chief pleads guilty to obstruction of justice
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) – Former Chief of the Southport Police Department Gary Lee Smith pled guilty on Wednesday to one count of misdemeanor willful failure to discharge duties and one count of misdemeanor obstruction of justice. “The District Attorney’s Office accomplished our goal with this prosecution, namely we held...
Additional arrests made in Whiteville shooting
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Whiteville Police Department has made additional arrests in relation to a shooting on January 12th. Police responded to the area of MLK Jr. Ave and West Lewis Street around 3:30 p.m., quickly taking Brice Pridgen into custody. The person who suffered injury was treated...
School Supt. Oates resigns to take Deputy State position
Brunswick County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jerry L. Oates submitted his resignation to the Brunswick County Board of Education during its committee meeting on Tuesday, January 17. Dr. Oates’ resignation as superintendent is effective February 20. Dr. Oates will now move into the role of Deputy State Superintendent of the...
Three More Jailed for Shootout
Three more suspects have been arrested in connection to a gunfight in Whiteville last week. One man was injured in the Jan 12 incident. Whiteville Police Officers responded to the area of MLK Jr. Avenue and West Lewis Street for a reported “Shots Fired” call around 3:30 p.m. Brice Pridgen was arrested for that incident.
Wilmington man charged in 2021 murder
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a man whose body was found on River Road. Police have charged Jamal Terrell Griggs, 29, with First Degree Murder in the death of Shelton Long. Long, 33, was from Riegelwood. On November 5,...
State Treasurer weighs in on proposed $68m purchase
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The City of Wilmington has spent millions of dollars in the past year acquiring property around town, now, City Council has its sights set on the tallest building in the skyline. The City of Wilmington is considering purchasing the Thermo Fisher building in Downtown Wilmington...
Whiteville announces signal light change on U.S. 701 Bypass
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville Emergency Services has announced that a new traffic signal has been activated in flashing mode at the intersection of U.S. 701 Bypass (Powell Blvd.) and Columbus St. Yellow flashing lights will continue at the intersection until Wednesday, Jan. 25. Once that day arrives, a new...
New Columbus County Sheriff hopes to restore trust between office, community
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Sheriff Bill Rogers is less than two weeks into his four-year appointment and faces challenges in running an office that became the subject of state and federal investigations into former Sheriff Jody Greene. Rogers was appointed to fill the remainder of Greene’s first...
Pender County Board of Commissioners updates 'tethering' animal ordinance
Tethering, in this case, refers to the tying of an animal outside on the owner’s property. There is no state law regulating it, but there are some counties and municipalities in North Carolina that ban the practice altogether. The updates to the ordinance require the following: enough mobility, proper...
26 arrested in Bladen County ‘Operation Street Sweep’; 12 people still wanted
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Tuesday operation by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit served outstanding arrest warrants on over three dozen known drug dealers and their associates in around Bladen County. 23 individuals were arrested, three individuals who are currently in state or local confinement...
Wilmington police investigating human remains found in Savannah River
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Chatham County Police Department says that the Wilmington Police Department is the lead investigative agency in the case of human remains found in the Savannah River on Jan. 18. “This morning, Chatham County Police Department officers responded after human remains were found in the...
North Carolina witness says disc-shaped object 'too close to neighbor roof tops'
A North Carolina witness at Carolina Beach reported watching a dark, silent, unknown object, with multiple red lights along its underside at 8:20 p.m. on November 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
