ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hanover County, NC

Comments / 3

Related
foxwilmington.com

Wilmington Police Department promotes five officers to rank of corporal

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department has announced five officers have received the rank of corporal. These promotions will take effect on January 30, 2023. The officers are:. Officer Cardiellea Barksdale. Officer Charles Boyce. Officer Robert Ferencak. Officer Casandra Knipp. Officer Krista Mangum. “Their hard work and...
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

Teenagers confess to Onslow County Public Safety Memorial vandalizing

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two teenagers confessed to vandalizing a county memorial that honors first responders killed in the line of duty. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office announced a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl graffitied anti-Christian phrases and symbols on the monument. Churchgoers at Tar Landing Baptist...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
whqr.org

New Hanover County commissioners will again consider measures to address homeless congregating at library

While the proposed ordinance technically covers all county-owned property, the most public part of the county's role in addressing homelessness has taken place in downtown Wilmington, specifically on the county-owned library property. Last spring, the county put forward an ordinance with a similar goal; commissioners first pulled a proposed $50...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

UPDATE: Fourth person arrested in connection to Wilmington gun crime investigation

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department arrested four people after an investigation into gun-related violations in the city. On Oct. 3, 2022, a vehicle with a person inside was struck and a ShotSpotter activation occurred in the 1500 block of Moore Plaza. The most recent arrest was Justin Dean Caldwell, 34, who was arrested by authorities in Johnston County on Jan. 18. He was charged with:
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Former Southport Police Chief pleads guilty to obstruction of justice

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) – Former Chief of the Southport Police Department Gary Lee Smith pled guilty on Wednesday to one count of misdemeanor willful failure to discharge duties and one count of misdemeanor obstruction of justice. “The District Attorney’s Office accomplished our goal with this prosecution, namely we held...
SOUTHPORT, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Additional arrests made in Whiteville shooting

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Whiteville Police Department has made additional arrests in relation to a shooting on January 12th. Police responded to the area of MLK Jr. Ave and West Lewis Street around 3:30 p.m., quickly taking Brice Pridgen into custody. The person who suffered injury was treated...
WHITEVILLE, NC
The State Port Pilot

School Supt. Oates resigns to take Deputy State position

Brunswick County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jerry L. Oates submitted his resignation to the Brunswick County Board of Education during its committee meeting on Tuesday, January 17. Dr. Oates’ resignation as superintendent is effective February 20. Dr. Oates will now move into the role of Deputy State Superintendent of the...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Three More Jailed for Shootout

Three more suspects have been arrested in connection to a gunfight in Whiteville last week. One man was injured in the Jan 12 incident. Whiteville Police Officers responded to the area of MLK Jr. Avenue and West Lewis Street for a reported “Shots Fired” call around 3:30 p.m. Brice Pridgen was arrested for that incident.
WHITEVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington man charged in 2021 murder

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a man whose body was found on River Road. Police have charged Jamal Terrell Griggs, 29, with First Degree Murder in the death of Shelton Long. Long, 33, was from Riegelwood. On November 5,...
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

State Treasurer weighs in on proposed $68m purchase

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The City of Wilmington has spent millions of dollars in the past year acquiring property around town, now, City Council has its sights set on the tallest building in the skyline. The City of Wilmington is considering purchasing the Thermo Fisher building in Downtown Wilmington...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Whiteville announces signal light change on U.S. 701 Bypass

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville Emergency Services has announced that a new traffic signal has been activated in flashing mode at the intersection of U.S. 701 Bypass (Powell Blvd.) and Columbus St. Yellow flashing lights will continue at the intersection until Wednesday, Jan. 25. Once that day arrives, a new...
WHITEVILLE, NC
foxwilmington.com

Wilmington police investigating human remains found in Savannah River

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Chatham County Police Department says that the Wilmington Police Department is the lead investigative agency in the case of human remains found in the Savannah River on Jan. 18. “This morning, Chatham County Police Department officers responded after human remains were found in the...
WILMINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy