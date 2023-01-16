ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

wisportsheroics.com

Michigan Star Calls Wisconsin “Scumbags”

In a podcast from Roundball found at @roundballpod, Michigan basketball player Hunter Dickinson let the world know his feelings about Wisconsin. Without giving any supporting reasons, Dickinson said, “Wisconsin, they’re just scumbags.”. Michigan center Hunter Dickinson calls the #Badgers "scumbags". Via @roundballpod https://t.co/iKF5LQ9Lad. Hunter Dickinson wasn’t done spewing...
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Wisconsin Badgers Football Eyeing Three Magnificent Recruits

The Wisconsin Badgers have turned themselves around in a short amount of time. While they haven’t been able to step onto the field with the new squad yet, it will certainly turn heads when they do. However, the excitement never ends, and the Badgers have kept themselves busy by building their 2024 and beyond recruiting classes. Here is a look at three recruits in the upcoming classes that could set Wisconsin apart.
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Wisconsin Badgers Basketball: Game Canceled Versus Northwestern

The Wisconsin Badgers basketball team was set to take on the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday. Big Ten play is in full swing and the Badgers are looking to bounce back after a rough week and a half. They will have to wait a little longer to get back on the court. Saturday’s game has been canceled due to Covid-19 health and safety protocols.
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

BREAKING: Wisconsin Badgers Get Massive Bump For Defense In 2023

The Wisconsin Badgers will keep a key part of the defense. The Wisconsin Badgers have improved their stock for the fall over the past month. New head coach Luke Fickell inherited a recruiting class that had shrunk into the single digits in December. His class improved dramatically, not only for the freshman class next season, but the Badgers wound up having a Top 25 transfer class. The Badgers received more good news for the roster Thursday.
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Wisconsin Volleyball Commit Named States Gatorade Player of the Year

While much of the attention in Madison has been on the football and basketball team, a Wisconsin volleyball commit, Saige Damrow was named the states Gatorade Player of the Year. A senior at Howards Grove High School, Damrow will continue her academic and athletic career at UW Madison. Damrow will attend classes this spring at the university, allowing her to be around during spring workouts.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin to hire top young FCS assistant as running backs coach, per report

Luke Fickell is reportedly bringing a coach to Wisconsin who has a history of working with him, as they worked together at Cincinnati in 2019. Devon Spalding, who was at Youngstown State the previous 3 seasons, is headed to Wisconsin to reunite with Fickell, FootballScoop reported. Spalding played at Central...
MADISON, WI
big10central.com

Open Jim: Does Wisconsin basketball coach Greg Gard get too much grief?

Let’s start this week’s Open Jim mailbag with a haiku inspired by the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team. Check out this week’s Open Jim podcast, where I answer these three featured mailbag questions:. Not a BadgerExtra subscriber? Click this link to join, and this one...
MADISON, WI
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Wisconsin

"To be the best company to work for in America" is the visionary goal for ABC Supply. Today, the company sales exceeded $14.7 billion, and the Hendricks family privately owns it. This article will talk about the richest woman in the Hendricks family, who lives in Afton, Wisconsin.
AFTON, WI
B105

Another Phone Scam Reported In Small Town Wisconsin

Have you received a call from an unknown number recently? Maybe you've even received a call that said it was a company or business but it wasn't. Scammers are evolving and a new scam reported in Wisconsin is a good example of that. This scam was reported earlier this month...
MONTICELLO, WI
oregonobserver.com

The Oregon Culver’s has a tentative opening date

Culver’s has a target opening date for its new Oregon location, according to the franchise’s Director of Public Relations and Communication Eric Skrum and Village of Oregon President Randy Glysch. Residents can mark Monday, March 27 on their calendars as a reminder to potentially stop by 1075 Park...
OREGON, WI
97ZOK

Storm That Dumped Feet of Snow in West About to Hit Illinois

A winter storm that's been wreaking havoc on the west coast with feet of snow in some parts of California is now heading toward the Midwest and could bring miserable weather to Illinois and Wisconsin. According to the current predictions from the Weather Channel, the snow will begin today (Tuesday)...
ROCKFORD, IL
Industrial Distribution

Union: Energizer to Close Two Wis Plants, 'Deport' Jobs

Its product line is known to keep going and going and going, but Energizer factory workers in Wisconsin just learned that their employment with the company will be doing the opposite. Reports have emerged that Energizer has informed workers in the communities of Fennimore and Portage that the plants that...
FENNIMORE, WI
x1071.com

Winter Storm Watch Called Off

A winter storm watch for tonight for four area counties has been called off, though a winter weather advisory is in place for all the counties in the area. The National Weather Service on Tuesday was calling for a winter storm watch starting tonight for a large area that included Clayton County, Iowa, and Crawford, Grant and Iowa counties in Wisconsin. Those counties now no longer will be under a watch, as the predicted worst part of the coming storm has shifted northward. The National Weather Service is now predicting mixed precipitation.
CLAYTON COUNTY, IA

