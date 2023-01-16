ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MoonRock Finance Debuts Liquid Staked Ether Index Token (LSETH)

Today, Liquid Staked Ether index token was made available by MoonRock Finance, a provider of cryptocurrency index tokens (ticker symbol: LSETH). The top liquid Ether staking rewards tokens are collected in the LSETH index token. Users seeking diversified ETH yield have a straightforward, fee-free option with LSETH. Staking has become...
RBI Calls for a Common Global Approach On Cryptocurrencies

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has once again expressed concerns over the growing digital asset ecosystem. In particular, it cited the recent turmoil in the cryptocurrency sector as one of the global micro financial risks. In its latest Financial Stability Report, the Indian central bank says a common approach...
Crypto Added 119 Million New Owners In 2022 Despite Bear Market

A 2022 Crypto.com market sizing report has revealed that 119 million new crypto owners were added in the period between January 2022 to January 2023. The figure represents a 39% increase, bringing the total number of global owners to 425 million. The findings correspond with a 2022 Triple-A report that...
Crypto Market Frenzy: Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Emerges as the Real Winner, SOL Price Rally Risks Exhaustion, and DOT Achieves Development Milestones

The crypto market has been in a frenzy recently, with the prices of several cryptocurrencies skyrocketing. However, not all projects are created equal; some are at risk of exhaustion while others achieve development milestones. One project, in particular, is emerging as the real winner. In this article, we will take a closer look at Solana (SOL), Polkadot (DOT), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) and analyze the current state of these projects and their potential for the future.
UK Court Sentences Four In Multimillion Euros Bitcoin Fraud Case

Four individuals linked to the theft of £21m in Bitcoin from an Australian crypto exchange were sentenced by a UK court on Friday, Jan 13, bringing to closure a four-year-plus legal battle. According to an announcement by The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), the four, Stephen William Boys, 58, Kelly...
EZ Finance Successfully Completed Private Round Led by Top Angel Investors

We are thrilled to announce that EZ Finance successfully raised $210,000 in the private investment round to fund the development of an innovative leveraged farming aggregator on the MOVE Ecosystem. Investors in the round include 3 Angel investors from Intrax Venture. The funds were raised in the stablecoin USDT at...
Why Are Tokens Snowfall Protocol (SNW), Decentraland (MANA), and The Sandbox (SAND) Climbing Up?

Web 3.0 technology has evolved, and it’s slowly making its mark in the crypto world. Blockchains like Decentraland, Sandbox, and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) that support the evolution of Web 3.0 are reaping the benefits now. With the initial weeks of 2023 shaping up to be favourable for the crypto markets, native tokens of Decentraland, Sandbox, and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) blockchains are climbing in price. Here is what is fueling the rise of these tokens.
Australia’s ‘Big Four’ Bank NBA To Mint Stablecoin On Ethereum, Algorand

One of the four biggest banks in Australia, the National Australia Bank (NAB), has announced that it will soon roll out a new Australian dollar-pegged stablecoin on Ethereum and Algorand. By doing so, NAB has become the second of the country’s major financial institutions to build a stablecoin. Second...
Fasttoken (FTN) Announces Its Initial Exchange Offering (IEO)

Fastex, a Web 3.0-driven ecosystem offering a diverse product range, is happy to announce its initial exchange offering (IEO) of Fasttoken (FTN), offering early holders an opportunity to join the project. The IEO is set to take place from January 18 to January 20, 2023, with a limited number of...
HedgeUp (HDUP), Decentraland (MANA), and Maker (MKR) to Become Highly Rewarding

The value of cryptocurrencies can change as the economic situation around the world impacts them. It makes investors very careful about the cryptocurrencies they consider. They also conduct intense research before infusing in any of the coins. Investors also go for cryptos that have potential, can last for a long...
“Bitcoin Is A Hyped-Up Fraud” — JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Asserts

Jamie Dimon, CEO of American multinational financial services company JPMorgan Chase has rubbished Bitcoin, terming the top cryptocurrency as worthless and hyped-up fraud. Dimon was speaking Thursday on the sidelines of the ongoing World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos. When asked by CNBC “Squawkbox” hosts about his take on Bitcoin and other crypto assets, the 66-year-old businessman said;

