Lane College Celebrates Martin Luther King's life and legacy, and those that are continuing to fight
JACKSON, TENN (WNBJ)- Today Lane College held the first annual dr. Martin Luthe King Jr. Celebration brunch today to kick off their week of celebration of Dr. King and those that continue the work. “And we all can get together, laugh, joke, you know, be there when people need us...
Baby found alive in Jackson, TN dumpster
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Jackson, Tennessee Police Department is investigating after a newborn baby was found in a dumpster. According to JPD, the newborn was found at 33 Carver Street around 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning. Reports say the baby is still alive and hospitalized. The city’s mayor, Scott Conger, issued a statement about the situation: […]
Controversial New Law Creates Crisis in the Classroom
JACKSON, Tenn. - This year’s third grade class is bracing for a change. A new Tennessee retention law requires third grade students to pass an English Language Arts test before they can move on to the fourth grade. Madison County mayor A.J. Massey has a son in third grade.
Police investigating robbery at north Jackson Dollar General
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police are investigating a robbery that happened at a north Jackson business. On Wednesday, we received a tip of a large police presence at the Dollar General located on North Highland just after 1 p.m. When our crews arrived, there were several officers with Jackson...
Woman sentenced for assault on local school bus driver
JACKSON, Tenn. — One woman is now behind bars for assault, after she attacked a Jackson-Madison County school bus driver last year. 32-year-old Tiffany Lewis appeared in court on Tuesday before Judge Don Allen. Back in Spring 2022, Lewis was accused of assaulting bus driver Helen Manuel Harrison, claiming Harrison touched her daughter’s hair.
Search continues for missing Tennessee woman, husband charged with murder
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities continued their search for missing woman Britney and Kevin Watson, her husband, on Friday, January 20, 2023. Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett Jr. said that the search for the missing couple was ramping up after authorities filed a warrant against Kevin Watson for the first-degree murder of his wife.
1 killed in weekend robbery, shooting in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — Local police are investigating a robbery that lead to a shooting. On Sunday, January 15 around 4 a.m., officers with Jackson Police Department responded to a shooting at the 800 block of Old Hickory Boulevard. According to a social media post from JPD, upon arrival, they...
Mugshots : Madison County : 1/17/23 – 1/18/23
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/17/23 and 7 a.m. on 1/18/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
Jackson police find missing Ohio woman living out of car
JACKSON, Tenn. — A missing woman from Ohio was found alive in the Hub City. According to the Akron Beacon Journal, 25-year-old Ma’Ri’Ana Spaulding, of Barberton, Ohio, had been missing since November 2022. The media outlet reported Spaulding’s family began fearing for her safety when she failed...
Tennessee woman missing, authorities searching for husband
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Law enforcement in Haywood county is looking for a missing woman and her husband who may be armed and suicidal, according to they Haywood County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that authorities are trying to find 34-year-old Britney Anderson Watson who was last...
Special prosecutor appointed for DUI case against Shelby County Assistant District Attorney
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A special prosecutor from Dyer County, Tennessee, has been appointed for the case of a Shelby County Assistant District Attorney charged with DUI. Monica Timmerman is facing drunk driving charges after investigators said she crashed into a utility pole at Poplar Avenue and East Parkway North on Dec. 8, 2022. Investigators said she didn't know where she was at the time officers arrived to the scene.
Woman found lying near Highway 70; Sheriff’s Office investigating
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a situation after a woman was found lying near a road. A social media post circulated Thursday after a Facebook user posted an image of a woman lying in a grassy area, and claimed she had been thrown from a moving vehicle.
Driver speeds away from would-be carjackers in Lakeland
LAKELAND, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rash of crimes in Lakeland following a homicide over the weekend. One of the incidents was an alleged carjacking that was caught on camera. The video shows the driver blaring his horn and reversing down a street in Lakeland while a person wearing dark […]
Deputies caught bringing contraband to Alcorn County inmates, Sheriff’s Office says
CORINTH, Miss. — Two deputies were arrested Tuesday after they were caught bringing contraband to inmates at the Alcorn County jail, the Sheriff’s Office said. Sgt. Michael Harris, 44, and corrections officer Jerry Gray, 34, were charged with conspiracy to introduce contraband into a correctional facility, according to the Alcon County Sheriff’s Office.
Haywood Co. Sheriff’s Office needs assistance finding a missing person
HAYWOOD CO., Tenn.—Local law enforcement needs yours help finding a missing woman. According to the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office, Britney Anderson Watson has been missing since Saturday, January 7th. She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and blue jeans. According to a Facebook post from Haywood County...
Tippah County Man shoots11-month old before committing suicide
Tippah County man shot his 11 month old child before committing suicide. Terrible situation and prayers urgently needed. Kevin Haygood of Chalybeate in Tippah County died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after shooting his 11-month-old baby early Friday. The baby is currently in critical condition at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital...
Corinth Police Arrest Woman On Drug Charges
A woman was arrested by the Corinth Police Department after a traffic stop on January 8. 40-year-old Kandis Murphy was taken into custody after a traffic stop. Murphy was driving and she had a passenger in the car named Jason Parrish. The officers realized both of them had active warrants...
