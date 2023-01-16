ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, TN

WREG

Baby found alive in Jackson, TN dumpster

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Jackson, Tennessee Police Department is investigating after a newborn baby was found in a dumpster. According to JPD, the newborn was found at 33 Carver Street around 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning. Reports say the baby is still alive and hospitalized. The city’s mayor, Scott Conger, issued a statement about the situation: […]
JACKSON, TN
wnbjtv.com

Controversial New Law Creates Crisis in the Classroom

JACKSON, Tenn. - This year’s third grade class is bracing for a change. A new Tennessee retention law requires third grade students to pass an English Language Arts test before they can move on to the fourth grade. Madison County mayor A.J. Massey has a son in third grade.
MADISON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Police investigating robbery at north Jackson Dollar General

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police are investigating a robbery that happened at a north Jackson business. On Wednesday, we received a tip of a large police presence at the Dollar General located on North Highland just after 1 p.m. When our crews arrived, there were several officers with Jackson...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Woman sentenced for assault on local school bus driver

JACKSON, Tenn. — One woman is now behind bars for assault, after she attacked a Jackson-Madison County school bus driver last year. 32-year-old Tiffany Lewis appeared in court on Tuesday before Judge Don Allen. Back in Spring 2022, Lewis was accused of assaulting bus driver Helen Manuel Harrison, claiming Harrison touched her daughter’s hair.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

1 killed in weekend robbery, shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local police are investigating a robbery that lead to a shooting. On Sunday, January 15 around 4 a.m., officers with Jackson Police Department responded to a shooting at the 800 block of Old Hickory Boulevard. According to a social media post from JPD, upon arrival, they...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Jackson police find missing Ohio woman living out of car

JACKSON, Tenn. — A missing woman from Ohio was found alive in the Hub City. According to the Akron Beacon Journal, 25-year-old Ma’Ri’Ana Spaulding, of Barberton, Ohio, had been missing since November 2022. The media outlet reported Spaulding’s family began fearing for her safety when she failed...
JACKSON, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Special prosecutor appointed for DUI case against Shelby County Assistant District Attorney

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A special prosecutor from Dyer County, Tennessee, has been appointed for the case of a Shelby County Assistant District Attorney charged with DUI. Monica Timmerman is facing drunk driving charges after investigators said she crashed into a utility pole at Poplar Avenue and East Parkway North on Dec. 8, 2022. Investigators said she didn't know where she was at the time officers arrived to the scene.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Driver speeds away from would-be carjackers in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rash of crimes in Lakeland following a homicide over the weekend. One of the incidents was an alleged carjacking that was caught on camera. The video shows the driver blaring his horn and reversing down a street in Lakeland while a person wearing dark […]
LAKELAND, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Deputies caught bringing contraband to Alcorn County inmates, Sheriff’s Office says

CORINTH, Miss. — Two deputies were arrested Tuesday after they were caught bringing contraband to inmates at the Alcorn County jail, the Sheriff’s Office said. Sgt. Michael Harris, 44, and corrections officer Jerry Gray, 34, were charged with conspiracy to introduce contraband into a correctional facility, according to the Alcon County Sheriff’s Office.
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
WBBJ

Haywood Co. Sheriff’s Office needs assistance finding a missing person

HAYWOOD CO., Tenn.—Local law enforcement needs yours help finding a missing woman. According to the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office, Britney Anderson Watson has been missing since Saturday, January 7th. She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and blue jeans. According to a Facebook post from Haywood County...
tippahnews.com

Tippah County Man shoots11-month old before committing suicide

Tippah County man shot his 11 month old child before committing suicide. Terrible situation and prayers urgently needed. Kevin Haygood of Chalybeate in Tippah County died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after shooting his 11-month-old baby early Friday. The baby is currently in critical condition at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital...
TIPPAH COUNTY, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Corinth Police Arrest Woman On Drug Charges

A woman was arrested by the Corinth Police Department after a traffic stop on January 8. 40-year-old Kandis Murphy was taken into custody after a traffic stop. Murphy was driving and she had a passenger in the car named Jason Parrish. The officers realized both of them had active warrants...
CORINTH, MS

