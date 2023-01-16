A shooting in Paducah on Wednesday afternoon was allegedly the result of a drug deal gone bad. Paducah Police were called to Mercy Health after two people had arrived there with gunshot wounds. The initial investigation indicated the shooting had occurred on Center Street near Virginia. The victims, a 17-year-old female and a 16-year-old male, were reportedly shot at as they drove away from the scene of a drug deal. The shots, allegedly fired by 18-year-old Carl R. Penn, grazed the head of one victim and hit the other victim in the hand.

PADUCAH, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO