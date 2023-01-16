Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Woman charged with meth trafficking in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Mayfield, Kentucky, woman faces a drug trafficking charge after investigators say they found more than 2 ounces of methamphetamine in her kitchen cabinet. The Graves County Sheriff's Office says a deputy following up on an active investigation went to the woman's home on Dorothy...
westkentuckystar.com
Murray man arrested on drug, traffic charges
A traffic stop along US 641 in Calloway County on Wednesday resulted in a DUI and drug arrest. A Calloway County deputy stopped 63-year-old Mathias Jung of Murray, who reportedly had a suspended license and no insurance. Jung was also allegedly found to have methamphetamine and an open alcohol container.
KFVS12
Man wanted on active warrants in Alexander County arrested in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An Illinois man has been taken into custody after being found in Cape Girardeau. The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Cape Girardeau Police Department about a vehicle crossing the bridge from Illinois into Missouri. The Sheriff’s Office informed Cape Girardeau Police that there...
westkentuckystar.com
Fugitive, three others arrested in connection to shooting and drugs
Four people were arrested Wednesday afternoon, including a fugitive following an investigation by the McCracken County Sheriff's Department into drugs and a shooting. Sheriff's detectives were tipped off that the fugitive, 47-year-old Roger Burpo of Bowling Green, was in Paducah. Allegedly, Burpo had fled from a traffic stop by Paducah Police earlier in the week.
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah shooting allegedly resulted from drug deal gone bad
A shooting in Paducah on Wednesday afternoon was allegedly the result of a drug deal gone bad. Paducah Police were called to Mercy Health after two people had arrived there with gunshot wounds. The initial investigation indicated the shooting had occurred on Center Street near Virginia. The victims, a 17-year-old female and a 16-year-old male, were reportedly shot at as they drove away from the scene of a drug deal. The shots, allegedly fired by 18-year-old Carl R. Penn, grazed the head of one victim and hit the other victim in the hand.
wpsdlocal6.com
Police seek information in unsolved murder of Paducah business owner
PADUCAH — In the 1990s, a Paducah business owner was shot and killed. More than 20 years later, his murder remains unsolved, but police are again asking anyone with information about the shooting to come forward. On Oct. 27, 1998, 74-year-old Eugene "Happy" Thomas Sr. was found shot in...
KFVS12
4 arrested in 2 separate drug busts in Cape Girardeau
KFVS12
Police: 4 in custody after 2 drug searches
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Two separate investigations into illegal drug activity in Cape Girardeau led to four people taken into custody early Thursday morning, January 19. Cape Girardeau Police officers and the SEMO Drug Task executed search warrants at two homes. The first happened at 5 a.m. on the...
KFVS12
Shots fired in Paducah, police investigating
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police in Paducah, Ky., are investigating after shots fired were reported that shot out three windows of someone’s van. On January 19, the owner of the van shot told police he had been sitting in front of a home on North 12th Street where he had been waiting on someone. As he pulled from the curb, heading northbound, he heard gunshots.
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah teens charged in connection to Wednesday shooting that left two minors injured
PADUCAH — Two Paducah teens have been charged in connection to a Center Street shooting that left two minors injured, police say. According to a release from the Paducah Police Department, Carl Penn and Cameron Belt — both 18-years-old — were determined to have been involved in a drug deal with the minors.
wpsdlocal6.com
Graves County Sheriff's Office hires new deputy sheriff
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Sheriff's Office hired Garret Clark, who started his duties on Jan. 1, as its newest deputy sheriff. Clark began his career with the Kentucky State Police in 2019, serving at both the Campbellsburg Post and the Mayfield Post. Clark is a 2016...
westkentuckystar.com
Former Trigg County teacher sentenced for inappropriate relationship; no jail time
A former Trigg County High School teacher alleged to have had an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year old Christian County student in 2016 appeared in court for formal sentencing on Wednesday. Ashley Wells was indicted by a Christian County grand jury last April on one count of first-degree sexual abuse...
westkentuckystar.com
Suspicious person complaints end with burglary arrest in Benton
Calls about a suspicious person ended with a burglary charge for a Benton man. The Benton Police Department said they received calls Tuesday afternoon about a suspicious male walking through yards on East 20th Street. The callers sent in pictures of the man, but officers were unable to locate him.
westkentuckystar.com
Marshall County Sheriff warns of mail scam
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a mail scam. In a post to Facebook Wednesday, they said the scam involves residents receiving a check in the mail in which the sender requests that the recipient cash the check and forward part of the proceeds to them. The...
KMZU
Illinois man's detour into Saline County ends with drug, burglary charges
BLACKBURN – An Illinois man who made his way into Saline County while traveling on I-70 is now facing felony drug and burglary charges. Online court records list Michael C. Lutman of Collinsville, Il. as charged with drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and first degree burglary in relation to the incident that occurred Jan. 12 at a residence in Blackburn.
thunderboltradio.com
Henry County man sentenced to 17 years in federal prison for drug, weapons charges
A Henry County man will spend 17 years in federal prison on drug and weapons charges. U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Kevin G. Ritz announced Wednesday that 50-year-old Gary Osborne, of Buchanan, was sentenced Tuesday to 210 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release for drug trafficking and firearms charges.
westkentuckystar.com
Mayfield woman jailed on possession charges
A traffic stop in McCracken County late Sunday night landed a Mayfield woman in jail. Deputies stopped the vehicle on Old Mayfield Road for an alleged traffic violation. The sheriff's office said a search uncovered crystal meth, suboxone, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. The driver, 34-year-old Richardann L. Davis, was charged...
kbsi23.com
Herrin man accused of motor vehicle theft, found hiding from authorities
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Herrin man faces several charges after authorities say he stole a vehicle and hid from sheriff”s deputies. Christopher D. Gravett faces charges of motor vehicle theft, resisting a peace officer, criminal damage to property and criminal trespass to land. Williamson County sheriff’s...
wsiu.org
One person shot in confrontation in Carbondale
A Carbondale juvenile is recovering after being shot during an argument Tuesday. Carbondale Police say they were notified of a shooting victim being taken to Memorial Hospital just before 6:00 yesterday (Tuesday) evening. Investigators say the shooting happened during a confrontation in the 200 block of Lake Heights Avenue, and...
