Pols, residents want JFK benefit answers
Government and civic leaders from Southeast Queens have been less than ecstatic at times over what they feel has been a lack of transparency on the part of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey when it comes to the redevelopment of John F. Kennedy International Airport. Many...
Moskowitz defends co-location plans
Despite continued pushback from the MS 72 and Springfield Gardens Educational Campus communities to proposed Success Academy co-locations, Eva Moskowitz, the charter network’s founder, says it just fits the same playbook that she has seen for the past 17 years. “I’m just concerned that folks will lose heart,” she...
Richards opposes Success
Borough President Donovan Richards has disappointingly taken the wrong side in opposing two Success Academy charter school co-locations at campuses in Southeast Queens. Richards last week wrote the mayor to express his “strong opposition” to the plans to provide students with a great education ahead of the Panel for Educational Policy’s Jan. 24 vote on the co-locations.
Co-op gets stay on Citi Bike rack sites
A Queens court has issued a temporary stay against plans to install two Citi Bike racks outside a Maspeth co-op complex. Ridgewood Associates, Inc., is the corporation, with 372 units. Citi Bike and the city’s Department of Transportation are planning to install nearly 60 racks throughout Community District 5.
Comment on wind farm cable
Anyone who wants the chance to comment on Beacon Wind’s plan to run a transmission line that will connect its proposed offshore wind farm to Astoria will get the chance to do so at two online public comment hearings Jan. 24. Beacon Wind’s proposed project includes one 320-kilovolt high...
Hydroponic handout across District 29
The next generation of scientists received new materials for cultivating their interests last Friday. Councilmember Lynn Schulman (D-Forest Hills) in partnership with New York Sun Works, distributed 600 hydroponics kits at three schools in her District 29 on Friday. Students at PS 54 in Richmond Hill, PS 99 in Kew Gardens and PS 144 in Forest Hills will have the chance to participate in a 10-lesson curriculum as they watch their plants grow.
Gas stoves: What to know before a ban
This article was originally published on Jan. 13 at 11:14 p.m. EDT by THE CITY. A simmering debate over gas stoves boiled over recently. A federal agency suggested last week that the use of gas appliances should be cut off, and the response got superheated across the country. But in New York, the idea isn’t new.
Adams shares vision for women’s healthcare
Mayor Adams unveiled his vision for the future of women’s and reproductive health in New York City on Tuesday, which aims to combat a systemic lack of access to such services. As part of the initiative, Adams is calling for the city to expand access to medication abortion, relaunch...
King Manor crumbling without help from Parks
King Manor Museum in Jamaica lost its Wi-Fi on Dec. 18, 2020. In the more than two years that have elapsed since, meetings have been forced to employees’ nearby apartments, personal funds have been spent on connectivity and, according to museum Executive Director Kelsey Brow, “hours of work” have been lost.
City Ticket soon to go into effect 24/7
Queens residents who take advantage of discounted Long Island Rail Road tickets for travel within the city scored a big win last week when Gov. Hochul announced plans to expand the discounts from off-peak hours to 24/7 availability. In statements and additional paperwork accompanying her State of the State address...
Service fit for a King
Volunteers with the UJA-Federation of New York last Monday celebrated the group’s seventh annual MKL Day of Service in honor of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday. Volunteers, top and above, prepared and packaged food for the needy at Commonpoint Central Queens on 108th Street in Forest Hills. The food then was distributed throughout the borough.
CB 5 member booted, accused of Asian slur
A longtime member of Community Board 5 was relieved of his duties by Borough President Donovan Richards for a comment Richards and others said was racially charged. Richard Huber, speaking after District Manager Gary Giordano updated the board on the recent nurses’ strike at the Jan. 11 meeting, referred to Covid-19 as “Wu flu,” a reference to the origins of the illness in China’s Wuhan Province.
Hochul: Light rail for Interborough Express
The Interborough Express, a proposed commuter rail route from Bay Ridge, Brooklyn to Roosevelt Avenue in Jackson Heights, will be constructed for light rail, according to documents released last week in coordination with Gov. Hochul’s State of the State address. The aim of the 14-mile proposed route is to...
Queens weekend road closures
A large number of road and bridge closings will begin or take place in Queens this weekend according to a press release from the city’s Department of Transportation. All work schedules are subject to change due to weather or other circumstances. • First Street in Astoria will be closed...
Healthcare team-up for cancer treatment
Two healthcare companies are teaming up to fight cancer in Queens. MediSys Health Network, which operates Jamaica Hospital Medical Center and Flushing Hospital Medical Center, last Thursday announced a collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center that will “expand access to world-class cancer care for the people of Queens and eastern Brooklyn,” according to a release.
Holiday Photo Contest!
A snowless December made it tough to get landscape shots, but that just meant the subject of the Queens Chronicle’s 15th annual Holiday Photo Contest winner was snug and warm inside. Little Angelia, far right, was “New Year’d Out” by 9:30 p.m. Dec. 31. “Sometimes you just can’t, no matter how much you want to,” her grandmother Mary Krowicki said. The photo was taken at Angelia’s Aunt Katie’s house in Howard Beach by her father, Anthony Saravo. He and at least one loved one will get to enjoy a family-friendly show as his prize.
Queens blood donors needed
The New York Blood Center is facing its greatest blood shortage in a decade and is urging donors to sign up to help surgical patients, cancer patients, accident and burn victims and others. Information and registration are available at nybc.org. Upcoming blood drives include:. • KTM Lions Group from 11...
Fire damages two Queens Village homes
Eight cats were rescued by firefighters during a house fire in Queens Village on Wednesday morning, according to the FDNY. Unfortunately, two perished due to complications from the fire and some ran away on Jan. 18 from the three-story residence, located at 215-25 111 Rd., according to the department. The remaining cats were turned over to a resident of the home.
MLK Day at Queens College returns
The national holiday celebrating the life of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. evokes not only how far the country has come since he led the Civil Rights Movement but how far it has to go in achieving racial equality. Are the events of the Selma March or the Montgomery...
Looking through the glass at the Queens Museum
Decorative drinking glasses and other glass trinkets as souvenirs from World’s Fairs go back as long as the events themselves. But the 1939-40 spectacular in Queens had an entire pavilion devoted to glass itself, sponsored, like many exhibits, by industry. Now, in a display open through March 5, the Queens Museum tells a bit of the history of the fair in “The Future’s Vessel: Glass at the 1939-40 New York World’s Fair.”
