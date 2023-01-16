A snowless December made it tough to get landscape shots, but that just meant the subject of the Queens Chronicle’s 15th annual Holiday Photo Contest winner was snug and warm inside. Little Angelia, far right, was “New Year’d Out” by 9:30 p.m. Dec. 31. “Sometimes you just can’t, no matter how much you want to,” her grandmother Mary Krowicki said. The photo was taken at Angelia’s Aunt Katie’s house in Howard Beach by her father, Anthony Saravo. He and at least one loved one will get to enjoy a family-friendly show as his prize.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO