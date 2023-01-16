Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
Jan. 20, 2023 evening weather update for North Platte
For the drive home in North Platte: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in North Platte Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
North Platte Telegraph
Never in 129 years has it snowed so much in North Platte in one day
Well, now we can say we lived through the snowiest day in North Platte’s recorded weather history. The National Weather Service recorded 13.9 inches of snow at Lee Bird Field Wednesday, toppling the record of 12.6 inches set on March 21, 1894, and tied on Nov. 15, 1909. (Previous Telegraph print editions misstated the earlier year.)
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte nears historic single-day snowfall from paralyzing storm
A massive snowstorm that shut down most of western Nebraska was on the verge Wednesday of breaking North Platte’s 139-year-old single-day record for snowfall. The National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field had received 12.3 inches of snow as of 6 p.m., according to the office’s Facebook page.
North Platte Telegraph
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2023 in North Platte, NE
It will be a cold day in North Platte, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
North Platte Telegraph
Flood Advisory issued for North Platte River at North Platte
The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for the North Platte River at North Platte. The Lee Bird NWS office said elevated rivers are forecast on its website Friday night. "Ice...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte CRA postpones Thursday meeting due to snowstorm
North Platte's Community Redevelopment Authority postponed its planned meeting Thursday morning for at least a week. City Clerk Angela Gilbert said the panel decided to call off the meeting due to Wednesday's snowfall...
North Platte Telegraph
Hershey girls, St. Pat's boys advance to SPVA Finals
Emma Hall scored 17 points as the Hershey girls basketball team defeated St. Pat’s 48-40 on Friday in the SPVA Tournament semifinals at North Platte Community College. Hershey faces Bridgeport at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at NPCC. “We came out and we knew it was going to be a tough...
North Platte Telegraph
Twin Rivers warehouse replat on North Platte Planning Commission agenda
The North Platte Planning Commission Tuesday will consider recommending a replat at Twin Rivers Business Park to split several warehouses at its northern end into separate lots. Panel members also will elect 2023 officers and discuss possible minor changes to the city’s recently updated residential zoning regulations. The meeting...
North Platte Telegraph
Head Start taking applications for 2023-24
Applications for the North Platte Head Start program for the 2023-24 school year are open. Parents with a preschool child age 3 or 4 can contact Community Action Partnership of Mid Nebraska, North Platte Head Start at the following addresses or phone numbers:. North Platte full day part year, 1600...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for January 19
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. (3) updates to this series since Updated 19 min ago.
North Platte Telegraph
Commissioners to consider dedication plat for Fairway Estates roads
The Lincoln County commissioners will consider a dedication plat for Fairway Estates Road, Fairway Avenue, Fairway Drive and Club House Drive at Monday’s regular meeting. The board approved acquiring the roads on Sept. 19, 2022. Deputy County Attorney said at that time the state statute requires the county to...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte’s CRA to consider revised loan assignment, elect officers
North Platte's Community Redevelopment Authority will take up a revised agreement Tuesday assigning Sustainable Beef LLC's rights to its city tax increment financing assistance to the meatpacking project's lenders. CRA...
North Platte Telegraph
Great Plains Health The Gift Box donates more than $60K to foundation
The Gift Box at Great Plains Health provided more than $60,000 for the hospital's Care Foundation. The Great Plains Health Care Foundation received a $62,500 gift from 2022 sales from The Gift Box, operated by the Great Plains Health Volunteer Auxiliary. The amount is the largest annual donation in store...
