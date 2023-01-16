ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

hotnewhiphop.com

DaBaby Hangs With Ja Morant’s Dad Courtside

The unexpected duo sat together at the Grizzlies vs. Hornets game on Wednesday (January 4). It certainly seems like it’s been a while since DaBaby has been in the headlines for good reasons. The rapper has been relatively quiet following his controversial comments at Rolling Loud in 2021. Regardless,...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Gary Payton II (calf) downgraded, ruled out Thursday for Portland

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Gary Payton II (calf) is out Thursday versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Payton was initially listed as probable, but he was downgraded to doubtful an hour before tip-off and then ruled out shortly after. Shaedon Sharpe, Nassir Little, and Keon Johnson could have more minutes available on Thursday evening.
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Vlatko Cancar (illness) out again Friday for Nuggets

Denver Nuggets forward Vlatko Cancar will not play Friday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Cancar is still dealing with a non-COVID illness. As a result, he has been sent home and will not play in Friday night's contest. His next chance to play will come Sunday versus Oklahoma City.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Phoenix's Cam Johnson (injury management) ruled out on Saturday

Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson (injury management) will not play in Saturday's contest versus the Indiana Pacers. Johnson will sit on Saturday for injury management reasons after Phoenix's forward logged 21 minutes in his return on Thursday. Expect Torrey Craig to see more minutes at the forward positions against a Pacers' team ranked 22nd in defensive rating.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Sacramento's Terence Davis (illness) active for Friday's game versus Thunder

Sacrament Kings shooting guard Terence Davis (illness) is available for Friday's contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Davis will be active in a second unit role despite his questionable designation with an illness. In 9.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Davis to record 5.2 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 0.9 assists.
SACRAMENTO, CA
numberfire.com

Ziaire Williams (illness) available Friday night for Memphis

Memphis Grizzlies forward Ziaire Williams will play Friday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Williams is dealing with a non-COVID illness. After being downgraded to questionable earlier in the day, he has ultimately received the green light to take the floor to kick off the weekend. Our...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Kevin Porter Jr. (foot) remains out for Houston on Saturday

Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (foot) is ruled out for Saturday's contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Porter Jr. will miss his fifth straight game with a left foot contusion. Expect Jalen Green to play a lead offensive role versus a Timberwolves' unit ranked 17th in defensive rating. Per Rotogrinders'...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Charlotte's Cody Martin (knee) remains out on Wednesday

Charlotte Hornets shooting guard Cody Martin (knee) will not play in Wednesday's game versus the Houston Rockets. Martin will sit out in Houston after the 27-year old was held out with knee soreness. Expect Jalen McDaniels to see a boost in playing time on Wednesday night. McDaniels' current projection includes...
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Orlando's Franz Wagner (ankle) questionable on Friday

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Wagner is dealing with a sprained left ankle and is questionable to face New Orleans on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 33.7 minutes against the Pelicans. Wagner's Friday...
ORLANDO, FL
numberfire.com

Pelicans' Naji Marshall (toe) questionable on Friday

New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall (toe) is questionable for Friday's game against the Orlando Magic. Marshall is dealing with a toe injury and is questionable to face the Magic on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 34.6 minutes against Orlando. Marshall's Friday projection includes...

