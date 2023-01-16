Read full article on original website
Visiting The Grave Site of Elvis at Graceland in Memphis TNEast Coast TravelerMemphis, TN
USPS Blocks Blue Mailboxes in Some Tennessee AreasBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
This Huge Thrift Shop in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMemphis, TN
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Man Slashes Tires, Assaults Employee over wrong Dominos OrderAMY KAPLANMemphis, TN
Kyrie Irving And Brooklyn Nets Have Reportedly Decided On Their Future Together
Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets are apparently on the same page regarding the player's future.
Lakers Rumors: Writer Predicts Lakers Make Huge Four-Team Trade Before Deadline
A potential league breaking move may be in the works after all
NBA Rumors: Zach LaVine, DeMar DeMar DeRozan, And Nikola Vucevic Could All Be Traded Ahead Of NBA Deadline
Bulls reportedly on the edge of a rebuild as NBA trade deadline approaches.
10 Most Hated NBA Players Of The 2022-23 NBA Season
Kevin Durant, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook are amongst the most hated players in today's NBA.
This Lakers Blockbuster Trade Will Land Them Two Bulls Stars Worth Over $75 Million
This trade sends two stars to the Lakers.
hotnewhiphop.com
DaBaby Hangs With Ja Morant’s Dad Courtside
The unexpected duo sat together at the Grizzlies vs. Hornets game on Wednesday (January 4). It certainly seems like it’s been a while since DaBaby has been in the headlines for good reasons. The rapper has been relatively quiet following his controversial comments at Rolling Loud in 2021. Regardless,...
Lakers News: LeBron James Breaks Down The Two Reasons LA Lost To Sacramento
The King fell to the Kings for the third time this season.
NBA Insider Drops Truth Bomb About LeBron James' Chances Of Being Traded To The Warriors
LeBron James' move to the Golden State Warriors this season deemed unlikely by NBA insider.
The Blockbuster Trade That Sends Clippers $102 Million Hawks Big Man
This trade sends the Clippers a good big man.
Frank Vogel is the biggest winner of this Los Angeles Lakers season
The Los Angeles Lakers are over halfway through the 2022-23 season and there is a mountain to climb. Through 45 games, the Lakers have a 20-25 record and are in 13th in the Western Conference. To make matters worse, the Lakers have had the 10th easiest strength of schedule thus far and are still struggling.
numberfire.com
Gary Payton II (calf) downgraded, ruled out Thursday for Portland
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Gary Payton II (calf) is out Thursday versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Payton was initially listed as probable, but he was downgraded to doubtful an hour before tip-off and then ruled out shortly after. Shaedon Sharpe, Nassir Little, and Keon Johnson could have more minutes available on Thursday evening.
Kendrick Perkins: Lakers are punishing LeBron James for Russell Westbrook trade
Everyone is waiting to see if the Los Angeles Lakers do anything before the Feb. 9 trade deadline to improve their roster and get closer to championship contention. Their 2027 and 2029 first-round draft picks are apparently their only attractive trade chips, yet the front office is reluctant to trade them, which doesn’t sit well with LeBron James.
numberfire.com
Vlatko Cancar (illness) out again Friday for Nuggets
Denver Nuggets forward Vlatko Cancar will not play Friday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Cancar is still dealing with a non-COVID illness. As a result, he has been sent home and will not play in Friday night's contest. His next chance to play will come Sunday versus Oklahoma City.
numberfire.com
Phoenix's Cam Johnson (injury management) ruled out on Saturday
Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson (injury management) will not play in Saturday's contest versus the Indiana Pacers. Johnson will sit on Saturday for injury management reasons after Phoenix's forward logged 21 minutes in his return on Thursday. Expect Torrey Craig to see more minutes at the forward positions against a Pacers' team ranked 22nd in defensive rating.
numberfire.com
Sacramento's Terence Davis (illness) active for Friday's game versus Thunder
Sacrament Kings shooting guard Terence Davis (illness) is available for Friday's contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Davis will be active in a second unit role despite his questionable designation with an illness. In 9.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Davis to record 5.2 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 0.9 assists.
numberfire.com
Ziaire Williams (illness) available Friday night for Memphis
Memphis Grizzlies forward Ziaire Williams will play Friday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Williams is dealing with a non-COVID illness. After being downgraded to questionable earlier in the day, he has ultimately received the green light to take the floor to kick off the weekend. Our...
numberfire.com
Kevin Porter Jr. (foot) remains out for Houston on Saturday
Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (foot) is ruled out for Saturday's contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Porter Jr. will miss his fifth straight game with a left foot contusion. Expect Jalen Green to play a lead offensive role versus a Timberwolves' unit ranked 17th in defensive rating. Per Rotogrinders'...
numberfire.com
Charlotte's Cody Martin (knee) remains out on Wednesday
Charlotte Hornets shooting guard Cody Martin (knee) will not play in Wednesday's game versus the Houston Rockets. Martin will sit out in Houston after the 27-year old was held out with knee soreness. Expect Jalen McDaniels to see a boost in playing time on Wednesday night. McDaniels' current projection includes...
numberfire.com
Orlando's Franz Wagner (ankle) questionable on Friday
Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Wagner is dealing with a sprained left ankle and is questionable to face New Orleans on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 33.7 minutes against the Pelicans. Wagner's Friday...
numberfire.com
Pelicans' Naji Marshall (toe) questionable on Friday
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall (toe) is questionable for Friday's game against the Orlando Magic. Marshall is dealing with a toe injury and is questionable to face the Magic on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 34.6 minutes against Orlando. Marshall's Friday projection includes...
