numberfire.com
Gary Payton II (calf) downgraded, ruled out Thursday for Portland
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Gary Payton II (calf) is out Thursday versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Payton was initially listed as probable, but he was downgraded to doubtful an hour before tip-off and then ruled out shortly after. Shaedon Sharpe, Nassir Little, and Keon Johnson could have more minutes available on Thursday evening.
numberfire.com
Kawhi Leonard (injury management) available on Friday for Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers guard/forward Kawhi Leonard (injury management) is available for Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Leonard will return to the lineup on Friday after sitting out on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 33.3 minutes against the Spurs. Paul George (hamstring) is also available. Leonard's return could see Nicolas Batum return to the bench.
Action News Jax
Shannon Sharpe gets in heated argument with Morant at half
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Hall of Fame football player Shannon Sharpe had a heated courtside conversation with Memphis Grizzlies players Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks and Morant's father at the end of the first half Friday night in a nationally televised game against the Los Angeles Lakers.
numberfire.com
Brooklyn's Kyrie Irving (calf) probable for Thursday's game versus Suns
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (calf) is probable to play in Thursday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Irving is expected to return after Brooklyn's star missed one game with calf soreness. In 38.8 expected minutes, our models project Irving to score 46.1 FanDuel points. Irving's Thursday projection includes 28.6 points,...
numberfire.com
Frank Ntilikina out of Mavericks' Wednesday lineup versus Hawks
Dallas Mavericks guard Frank Ntilikina is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Ntilikina will play a second unit role after Luka Doncic was named Wednesday's starter. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 352.1 minutes this season, Ntilikina is averaging 0.52 FanDuel points per minute.
numberfire.com
Norman Powell coming off Clippers' bench on Friday night
Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell is not starting in Friday's contest against the San Antonio Spurs. Powell will play a second unit role after Paul George was named Friday's starter. In 27.7 expected minutes, our models project Powell to score 24.5 FanDuel points. Powell's projection includes 15.9 points,...
numberfire.com
Gordon Hayward (hamstring) probable for Hornets' Saturday matchup
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) is probable to play in Saturday's game versus the Atlanta Hawks. Hayward is on track to return after he missed eight games with left hamstring soreness. In an opportunity versus a Hawks' team ranked 12th in opposing true shooting percentage, our models project Hayward to score 25.3 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Mavericks starting Tim Hardaway Jr. (ankle) for inactive Christian Wood (thumb) on Friday
Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (ankle) is starting in Friday's game versus the Miami Heat. Hardaway Jr. will make his 26th start this season after an ankle sprain sidelined the Mavericks' guard for two games. In a matchup against a Heat team ranked sixth in defensive rating, our models project Hardaway Jr. to score 23.4 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Jamal Murray (foot/ankle) available for Nuggets on Friday night
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (foot/ankle) will play in Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Murray will suit up at home after Denver's guard was listed as probable with foot and ankle inflammation. In 31.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Murray to score 33.0 FanDuel points. Murray's projection includes 19.1...
numberfire.com
Landry Shamet (foot) ruled out again for Suns on Saturday
Phoenix Suns guard Landry Shamet will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Shamet is dealing with right foot soreness, which is why he's missed time recently. Now, the team has once again ruled him out of action to kick off the weekend. Torrey Craig will likely see another start on the wing.
numberfire.com
Taurean Prince (ankle) available for Minnesota's Wednesday matchup
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince (ankle) will play in Wednesday's game versus the Denver Nuggets. Prince will suit up on the road after Minnesota's forward was listed as questionable. In 24.9 expected minutes, our models project Prince to score 20.5 FanDuel points. Prince's Wednesday projection includes 11.3 points, 3.7 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Hawks' Trae Young (ankle) questionable on Friday
Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Young is dealing with left ankle soreness and is questionable to face New York on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 35.2 minutes against the Knicks. Young's Friday...
numberfire.com
Warriors starting Kevon Looney for injured Draymond Green (toe) on Friday
Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney is starting in Friday's contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Looney will join Golden State's first unit after Draymond Green was held out with a toe injury. In 30.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Looney to score 30.1 FanDuel points. Looney's Friday projection includes 8.4...
numberfire.com
James Harden (injury management) questionable for 76ers on Saturday
Philadelphia 76ers guard/forward James Harden is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Harden listed questionable due to right foot tendon strain injury management. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Harden is forced to sit, Shake Milton and Tyrese Maxey should see more work.
numberfire.com
Jayson Tatum (wrist) ruled out for Boston's Saturday contest
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (wrist) will not play in Saturday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Tatum will sit out on Saturday after Boston's superstar was ruled out with a wrist ailment. Expect Jaylen Brown to play a lead offensive role versus a Raptors' defense ranked 29th in opposing true shooting percentage.
numberfire.com
Trail Blazers list Gary Payton II (ankle) as probable on Thursday
Miami Heat guard Gary Payton II (ankle) is probable for Thursday's game versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Payton II is on track to play on Thursday after he was listed as probable. In 18.1 expected minutes, our models project Payton II to score 16.8 FanDuel points. Payton II's projection includes 7.0...
numberfire.com
Josh Okogie (nose) questionable for Suns on Saturday
Phoenix Suns guard Josh Okogie is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Okogie is dealing with a nasal fracture. As a result, the team has listed him questionable to take the court Saturday night. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Golden State's Donte DiVincenzo starting for inactive Klay Thompson (injury management) on Friday
Golden State Warriors shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Cleveland Cavaliers. DiVincenzo will start at shooting guard after Klay Thompson was ruled out for injury management reasons. In 32.2 expected minutes, our models project DiVincenzo to score 28.2 FanDuel points. DiVincenzo's Friday projection includes 11.6...
numberfire.com
Ivica Zubac (knee) active for Clippers on Wednesday
Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (knee) will play in Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Zubac will suit up on Wednesday despite his questionable designation with a knee injury. In 29.0 expected minutes, our models project Zubac to score 28.5 FanDuel points. Zubac's projection includes 9.5 points, 10.6 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) available for Lakers on Wednesday night
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) will play in Wednesday's game versus the Sacramento Kings. James will suit up at home despite his questionable designation with an ankle ailment. In 35.0 expected minutes, our models project James to score 56.1 FanDuel points. James' Wednesday projection includes 32.9 points, 7.7...
