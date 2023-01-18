ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Life and Style Weekly

Look at Her Now! Selena Gomez Dating The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart: Get the Details

Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 7 days ago

New year, new romance! Selena Gomez has been quietly dating Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers, Life & Style can confirm on Monday, January 13. Us Weekly was the first to break the story. Keep reading for more details about the relationship.

How Did Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart Meet?

According to a source who spoke exclusively to Life & Style, Selena and Drew met "ages ago" through mutual friends, as they both work in the entertainment and music industries. "The timing wasn’t right but the pair crossed paths again recently. So far so good," the insider said, adding that their chemistry is "insane."

How Long Have Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart Been Dating?

The “Lose You To Love Me” songstress and the famous musician "aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members only clubs,” an insider told Us . The couple are “very casual and low-key,” and “go bowling and to the movies” for their date nights, the source added. Page Six obtained photos of the pair on a bowling date in NYC on January 15.

A separate insider told J-14 exclusively that their romance is "still pretty early on" and they're "having a blast" together.

From 'Barney' to Superstar! Selena Gomez's Transformation Over the Years

“He totally gets her and they vibe," the source added. "It’s an easygoing relationship and he is a calming influence on Selena … the first guy she has fallen for in a while.”

Despite the “Hands to Myself” artist claiming via her Instagram Stories that she is “single,” she and the “Closer” artist were spotted holding hands in Soho, New York City on January 21.

Who Are Selena Gomez' Ex-Boyfriends?

The Only Murders in the Building star definitely seems to have a thing for musicians and singers. She famously dated Justin Bieber on and off from 2011 through 2018. Selena was also involved in a 10-month romance with The Weeknd , real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, from January through October of 2017. She has not dated publicly in nearly five years.

What Has Selena Gomez Said About Being Single?

The Rare Beauty founder has been comfortably on her own for quite a while , letting fans know that she was fine without a man in her life. “I am single and I‘m totally cool with that. There are a lot of positives to being single and it’s about enjoying them when you’re in that stage of life,” she told New magazine in 2020.

Selena joked about how she was still without a boyfriend in a May 2022 TikTok video . She stared into the camera and deadpanned, "No, I'm fine. I'm totally fine being single, it's a real thing, it's fine," then panned to a nearby sofa showing two couples passionately making out and cuddling.

The "Wolves" singer joked about being in a "throuple" with married couple Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham . She shared a January 2, 2023, photo of the three having a hug while on a New Year's getaway to Mexico, writing, "Fine calls us a throuple," with the hashtag, "forever plus one." Selena then brought her little sister, Gracie Elliot Teefey, as her date to the 2023 Golden Globes on January 10.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OaDdN_0kGkUBqS00

Who Has Drew Taggart Dated?

Drew had a yearlong relationship with fellow DJ and Justin Bieber's one time romantic interest Chantel Jeffries beginning in 2020. "You make this planet feel like home. Happy birthday I love you as much as pie and I’ll love you as long as pi continues. Wish I was saying this out loud so it would be punnier anyways can’t wait to do everything on earth with you," Chantel gushed about Drew in a January 2021 birthday post.

Can't Keep Her Heart to Herself! Selena Gomez's Dating History

Three months later, the pair split. “It was an amicable breakup, and they remain friends," Drew's rep told Us in April 2021. The "Something Just Like This" hitmaker was most recently linked to late Apple cofounder Steve Jobs’ youngest daughter, Eve Jobs .

Drew and his Chainsmokers bandmate Alex Pall made headlines after a January 11, 2023, appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast where they admitted to having threesomes with fans . “I think we were both like, ‘What the f–k just happened?' Because they were never planned, you know what I mean?” Alex said of their first encounter, adding, “It’s weird. I’m not gonna lie.”

Comments / 0

Related
Hypebae

Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Debut Matching Friendship Tattoos

Selena Gomez‘s friendship with Nicola Peltz Beckham has been blossoming over the holiday period, and it appears that the duo recently took that friendship to the next level with matching friendship tattoos. During a wholesome New Year’s trip to Mexico with the Beckhams alongside some of their other friends,...
Page Six

Paula Abdul, 60, looks like a teenager in Photoshop fail: ‘Who is this?’

Paula Abdul isn’t being straight up. The 60-year-old singer baffled her Instagram followers Sunday when she shared photos of herself looking decades younger than she really is. Abdul posed alongside Heidi Klum, Jaclyn Smith, Paris Hilton and “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Crystal Kung Minkoff while attending Kathy Hilton’s Christmas party, but the former “American Idol” judge’s fans were more focused on her Photoshop fail than her celebrity friends. “This looks like a completely different person,” one Instagram user commented. “Wow. I don’t understand this. Everyone knows what you actually look like. The amount of editing here is embarrassingly obvious,” another wrote. “holy...
HollywoodLife

Selena Gomez Smirks In New Selfie Amidst Reports She’s Dating Drew Taggart: Photo

Selena Gomez said she was in a “Mood” on Sunday (Jan. 16). Amid rumors that Selena, 30, had struck up a romance with The Chainsmokers’ Andrew “Drew” Taggart, the singer/actress posted a photo of herself smirking to her Instagram. The photo showed the Only Murders In The Building star sitting someplace warm while wearing a yellow short-sleeved top. Selena’s dark hair flowed free, and she seemed happy. Selena was in such a mood that six hours after she posted the photo to her IG feed, she shared it to her Instagram story, just in case her 371+ million followers didn’t see it.
Hypebae

Miley Cyrus Left Liam Hemsworth Because There Was "Too Much Conflict"

If you grew up watching Disney Channel and crying over The Last Song, chances are you were as devastated by Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth‘s divorce as we were. The formerly inseparable couple parted ways in 2019 after ten years together, leading many to consider the reason behind the split as fans initially assumed Cyrus cheated on Hemsworth with Kaitlynn Carter. In December of 2020, Cyrus got vulnerable on The Howard Stern Show, revealing that her marriage ended because “there was too much conflict.” She opened up, “When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone. I don’t get off on drama or fighting.”
TENNESSEE STATE
POPSUGAR

Kylie Jenner's Fishnet Catsuit Is Sheer From Head to Toe

Kylie Jenner celebrated New Year's Eve in style, sporting the very same sheer, mesh Alaïa catsuit that Cardi B rocked in Miami at the end of November. Though she did branch out with a champagne-toned Mugler outfit for her mother's annual Christmas party, the 25-year-old has been sticking diligently to her all-black wardrobe since Paris Fashion Week.
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Shows Off Shorter Hair Makeover At Golden Globes: Before & After Photos

Brad Pitt debuted a fresh haircut at the 2023 Golden Globes on January 10th. The actor, 59, ditched his signature overgrown blonde hairdo for a short blonde hairdo that he pushed back from his forehead. Brad also had a clean-shaved face that he showed off at the star-studded award show. Brad looked exceptionally handsome with his new look, as he sat front row at the Globes with his Babylon co-star Margot Robbie, 32.
HollywoodLife

Liam Hemsworth Seen In 1st Photos After Miley Cyrus’ Diss Song As He Hits Airport With Girlfriend

Liam Hemsworth, 33, was at the airport in Sydney, Australia four days after Miley Cyrus, 30, released her song “Flowers” about their failed marriage. The Hunger Games actor and his model girlfriend Gabriella Brooks, 26, were seen pushing their luggage through the airport in THESE PHOTOS. Liam, who started dating Gabriella a few months after his and Miley’s August 2019 split, wore a gray T-shirt, green pants, sunglasses, and a baseball cap. Gabriella’s airport attire included a black Macintosh sweatshirt and black pants.
CALIFORNIA STATE
shefinds

Fans Are So Worried About Khloé Kardashian Looking ‘SO Tiny’ On Instagram After 40-Lb Weight Loss: 'Her Arms!

Khloé Kardashian‘s fans and Instagram followers continue to express their worries regarding the reality star’s recent weight loss. Kardashian, 38, uploaded images from her Sorbet Magazine photoshoot this week, and her fans have shared their thoughts on not just the Good American founder’s clip-on bangs that made her look “different,” but also her “smaller-looking frame” as well.
shefinds

We're Still Not Over The Sparkling Low-Cut Gown Kelly Clarkson Wore While Performing On 'The Voice'

Kelly Clarkson wowed us with so many great outfits in 2022, with the waist-cinching denim Alexander McQueen dress worn to the CMA Awards and the low-cut Gucci gown she wore to the Emmy Awards being just two of our many highlights. And now the 40-year-old “Since U Been Gone” singer has added yet another dramatic low-cut ensemble to our list of favorites thanks to the racy gown she wore while performing on The Voice finale.
musictimes.com

Madonna 'Celebration Tour' Canceled After Child Trafficking Allegations?

Madonna's 12th world tour was announced a few days before she was accused of child trafficking in Malawi; now fans worry that the "Celebration Tour" might be postponed or worse, canceled. Out of all her tours, Madonna's upcoming "Celebration Tour" might be the biggest and the grandest, for many reasons.
Tyla

Fans fear Britney Spears 'doesn't look well' in latest video

Some fans are concerned that Britney Spears 'doesn't look well' in her latest video. The 'Toxic' singer was dancing away to JLO's 'Booty' featuring Iggy Azalea and has divided the opinion of viewers with her moves. Watch below:. As usual, one of her latest Instagram posts hasn't gone down well...
Page Six

Hailey Bieber shows off new bob cut: ‘Oops’

New year, new ‘do. On Saturday, Hailey Bieber showed off her new bob cut to her more than 11 million TikTok followers. “oops 🔪👩🏼‍🍳💇🏼‍♀️,” she captioned the video, which has been liked more than 286,000 times. The clip begins with the model, 26, showing off her blue sneakers and then panning the camera to her backyard. She then flips the video, showing off her new blunt bob as she rocks a pair of shades and a black leather University of Miami jacket. Bieber’s big chop prompted fans to share how influential her style was in the comments section of her post. “Hailey...
Vogue Magazine

Keke Palmer’s First Maternity Shoot Is “Giving Masterpiece”

This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Ever since actor Keke Palmer announced that she’s expecting her first child, the star has wasted no time delivering stylish maternity looks. The star—who is gaining Oscars buzz for her role in Nope—first broke the news while hosting on Saturday Night Live, when she revealed her baby bump by unbuttoning her camel Sportmax suit. She also walked the red carpet at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards this month, where she rocked a silver sequin Michael Kors gown. Channeling major Rihanna energy, she’s proven that maternity style can still be incredibly stylish and striking.
NEW YORK STATE
HollywoodLife

50 Cent Makes Rare Public Appearance With Girlfriend Cuban Link, 25, At ‘BMF’ Premiere

50 Cent and his girlfriend Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines are going strong! The couple stepped out on January 5 for the season 2 premiere of 50 Cent’s Starz series BMF. The rapper, 47, and his gorgeous partner, 25, walked the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre in fancy black outfits. They were super lovey-dovey with each other as they modeled their looks for the cameras.
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

48K+
Followers
5K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy