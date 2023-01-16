Read full article on original website
Natrona County Arrest Log (1/19/23 – 1/20/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
$40,000 Bond Set for Mills Man in Connection with Fentanyl Conspiracy
A Mills man heard a felony charge against him and a string of misdemeanors from Judge Brian Christiansen in Initial Appearances today, Jan. 19. Bryson Manthei, 26, was charged with conspiracy to deliver fentanyl, punishable by 20 years imprisonment. The investigation began in November 2021 when Manthei was identified as...
Casper Man Accused of Murder, Attempted Murder Bound Over for Trial
A Casper man charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of attempted second-degree murder will face trial in Natrona County District Court. George Dickerson, 61, was bound over for trial on Thursday at the end of an 80-minute preliminary hearing before Circuit Court Judge Brian Christensen. The...
Casper Man Arrested for Allegedly Threatening Another with an Axe
A Casper man heard two charges from Judge Michael Patchen at Initial Appearances in the Natrona County Circuit Court today, Jan. 17. Zachariah Keller, born in 1993, was charged with property destruction, a felony punishable by up to ten years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $10,000. Keller was...
Mills Man Convicted of Gun Crime Allegedly Violated Probation
A Mills man was arrested on Wednesday for violating the terms of his probation for conviction of a federal firearms crime, according to court documents and a a hearing by video conference in U.S. District Court in Casper on Friday. Nicholas Ross Halcott formally heard the accusation during a hearing...
Natrona County Sheriffs Investigate Missing Person in EKW State Park
The Natrona County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a missing person who was last known to be around Edness Kimball Wilkins (EKW) State Park. The Park is currently closed to the public, a news release says. At about 4:20 p.m. yesterday, Jan. 19, the Natrona County Sheriff's Office deputies were...
Casper Man Sentenced to 3-5 Years in Prison for July Stabbing
A Casper man has been sentenced to three to five years imprisonment for a stabbing that took place on the northwest corner of Second and Kimball streets in July 2022. Hosea White, born in 1978, was charged with aggravated assault and battery and possession of a deadly weapon with intent to cause bodily injury during his Initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court last fall.
Casper Police: Three Robberies Reported on Sunday Evening
Casper police are investigating three armed robberies that occurred in central Casper on Sunday evening, according to a news release on Monday. At 7:30 p.m. officers responded to a report of a robbery at the Family Dollar Store on CY Avenue where an unknown male suspect entered the store, showed a firearm to the clerk and demanded cash from the register.
Casper Man Arrested for Selling 500 Fentanyl Pills a Week Pleads Not Guilty
A Casper man pleaded not guilty to five counts in Natrona County District Court on Wednesday. Torrey Miller-Topping, who was born in 1997, heard the following charges in arraignments in Natrona County Circuit Court on Tuesday morning, Jan. 10:. Conspiracy to delivery of a felony amount, punishable by up to...
Casper Woman Charged with 2 Counts Drug Delivery, Taking Meth into Jail
A Casper woman was charged with four counts in Initial Appearances at Natrona County Circuit Court in Casper on Friday, January 6. Phoebe Soundingsides, 37, was read the following charges:. Taking controlled substances into the jail, punishable by up to 3 years imprisonment. Posession of a controlled substance - 3rd...
Casper Homicide Suspect’s Bond Set at $600,000; He and Victims are Relatives
The suspect in the killing of a husband and the serious wounding of his wife -- the suspect's mother-in-law -- during the weekend was placed on a $600,000 cash-only bond during his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court on Monday afternoon. A longtime friend of the wounded woman --...
Smith RV Seeking Community’s Help in Locating Hit and Run Suspect Who Crashed Into Fence and Trailer
Smith RV in Casper is asking for the community's help in locating the driver of a vehicle who allegedly drove through their fence and crashed into a travel trailer. That's according to a post from Cassidy Fitzpatrick with Smith RV, who wrote that the company is attempting to track down the guilty party who participated in a Hit and Run near the company's Sales Lot.
Casper Homicide Suspect: ‘I Think My Brain Is Broken’
The declining health of an elderly couple, and concerns over their caregivers may have contributed to the circumstances leading to the fatal attack on the husband and the critical wounding of the wife. The affidavit accompanying the second-degree and attempted second-degree murder charges against George Kevin Dickerson outlines the events...
Wyoming Business Council Hears Glenrock $3M Grant Request
The Wyoming Business Council will consider a nearly $3 million "Business Ready Community Business Committed" grant from Glenrock during a special Zoom meeting at 8:30 a.m. Friday. The town is asking for the $2,997,294 grant to build a 8,400-square-foot facility for the expansion of McGinley Manufacturing that would include the...
Wyoming’s Great Fishing Is A Direct Result Of WGFD’s Work
Wyoming's fishing is top notch and without the hard work of stocking fish, researching and keeping up on the fisheries, Wyoming would just be another place to fish. Due to all the hard work, Wyoming is THE place to fish. Anglers come from near and far to get the experience that's offered at the fisheries in Wyoming.
Was Casper’s Bed Bath & Beyond Lucky And Make The Cut For 2023?
Casper's Eastridge Mall isn't the mall is used to be and there's a possibility that other stores could be leaving. Bed Bath & Beyond has been a featured store in the Mall for years, back in September, the company announced it would have to close stores and cut employees to reduce costs.
Harriet Hageman Hosting Town Hall Meeting at Gruner Brothers Brewery in Casper this Saturday
Congresswoman Harriet Hageman announced that she will be hosting three town hall meetings during Congress' first district work period since the beginning of the year. "During my campaign I promised that I would host a town hall every year, in every county of our state. These meetings are to provide regular updates, listen to our constiuents' ideas, and be open and accessible to all Wyomingites. I am excited to begin our series of town hall meetings on our very first week away from Washington," said Hageman in a recent news release.
BE AWARE: Casper WYDOT Crews Removing Snow from Mountain Road Today
"Casper crews are removing snow from the mountain road today. Watch for workers and equipment and possible delays" read a post on the Wyoming Department of Transportation's Facebook page. The Purrrfect Cup: Wyoming's First Cat Café Opens in Casper. It's called 'Whiskers and Meows Cat Cafe' and, as the...
10 Perfectly Acceptable Excuses For Being Late In Wyoming
If there's one thing I hate, it's being late for something. As a matter of fact, if I'm not 5 minutes early, I consider that being late. I think I get that trait from my Grandpa, you knew you had to be ready to go when he was ready or else you were getting left behind. Is his book of reasoning, there is no good reason to be late. The older I get, the more and more I understand. If you were the cause of him not being on-time, you'd know it.
A Year in Review: Casper Fire-EMS Release Numbers for 2022
According to a recent infographic released by the Casper Fire-EMS public information officer, the agency receives an average of 24 calls for service every 24 hours, 365 days a year. They received 8,809 total calls for service in 2022, an increase of 449 calls from 2021. There were 168 total...
