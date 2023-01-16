ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Natrona County Arrest Log (1/19/23 – 1/20/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Casper Man Sentenced to 3-5 Years in Prison for July Stabbing

A Casper man has been sentenced to three to five years imprisonment for a stabbing that took place on the northwest corner of Second and Kimball streets in July 2022. Hosea White, born in 1978, was charged with aggravated assault and battery and possession of a deadly weapon with intent to cause bodily injury during his Initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court last fall.
CASPER, WY
Casper Police: Three Robberies Reported on Sunday Evening

Casper police are investigating three armed robberies that occurred in central Casper on Sunday evening, according to a news release on Monday. At 7:30 p.m. officers responded to a report of a robbery at the Family Dollar Store on CY Avenue where an unknown male suspect entered the store, showed a firearm to the clerk and demanded cash from the register.
CASPER, WY
Smith RV Seeking Community’s Help in Locating Hit and Run Suspect Who Crashed Into Fence and Trailer

Smith RV in Casper is asking for the community's help in locating the driver of a vehicle who allegedly drove through their fence and crashed into a travel trailer. That's according to a post from Cassidy Fitzpatrick with Smith RV, who wrote that the company is attempting to track down the guilty party who participated in a Hit and Run near the company's Sales Lot.
CASPER, WY
Casper Homicide Suspect: ‘I Think My Brain Is Broken’

The declining health of an elderly couple, and concerns over their caregivers may have contributed to the circumstances leading to the fatal attack on the husband and the critical wounding of the wife. The affidavit accompanying the second-degree and attempted second-degree murder charges against George Kevin Dickerson outlines the events...
CASPER, WY
Wyoming Business Council Hears Glenrock $3M Grant Request

The Wyoming Business Council will consider a nearly $3 million "Business Ready Community Business Committed" grant from Glenrock during a special Zoom meeting at 8:30 a.m. Friday. The town is asking for the $2,997,294 grant to build a 8,400-square-foot facility for the expansion of McGinley Manufacturing that would include the...
GLENROCK, WY
Harriet Hageman Hosting Town Hall Meeting at Gruner Brothers Brewery in Casper this Saturday

Congresswoman Harriet Hageman announced that she will be hosting three town hall meetings during Congress' first district work period since the beginning of the year. "During my campaign I promised that I would host a town hall every year, in every county of our state. These meetings are to provide regular updates, listen to our constiuents' ideas, and be open and accessible to all Wyomingites. I am excited to begin our series of town hall meetings on our very first week away from Washington," said Hageman in a recent news release.
CASPER, WY
10 Perfectly Acceptable Excuses For Being Late In Wyoming

If there's one thing I hate, it's being late for something. As a matter of fact, if I'm not 5 minutes early, I consider that being late. I think I get that trait from my Grandpa, you knew you had to be ready to go when he was ready or else you were getting left behind. Is his book of reasoning, there is no good reason to be late. The older I get, the more and more I understand. If you were the cause of him not being on-time, you'd know it.
WYOMING STATE
The Cowboy brings you nothing but the legends. Willie. Cash. Jones. Conway. Strait. Hank Jr. Haggard. Alabama. Reba. And that's just for starters.

