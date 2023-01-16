ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today’s Jenna Bush Hager is slammed by fans for ‘talking over’ her A-list guest in new video

By Brittany Vincent
 3 days ago

TODAY fans have attacked host Jenna Bush Hager for 'talking over' her A-list guests in a new video.

HGTV stars Jonathan Scott and Drew Scott, the Property Brothers, stopped by the show and spoke to Jenna and co-host Hoda Kotb in a new clip.

Today's Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager interviewed Jonathan and Drew Scott, the Property Brothers, in a new clip Credit: NBC
In the clip, Hoda led part of the interview, asking Jonathan who makes the decisions in his relationship with actress Zooey Deschanel Credit: NBC

In the video, Hoda asked Jonathan Scott who makes the decisions in his relationship with actress and musician Zooey Deschanel.

Chaos ensued as both Hoda and Jenna talked over Jonathan while he answered the question as they interjected.

He struggled to get a word in while explaining that it depended on what the topic at hand was.

"Music? Music?" Jenna asked at one point during the conversation, with rapid-fire back-and-forth questioning that irked fans.

The clip, posted to the official Today with Hoda & Jenna Instagram account, caught the ire of fans who were fed up with the interruptions.

One especially angry viewer said: "This this this is the d**n interview techniques that cause me to NOT watch Hoda and Jenna. Can we please please please stop this technique it’s so annoying!!!!!"

The fan raged: "They get a guest on there [sic] or they show products and they race through them so fast you can’t even understand it or watch it just please take your time with people and quit having to constantly talk over and around and above and under your guests!!!!!!"

Another viewer slammed Jenna and Hoda, asking: "Why even have guests on the show if you’re going to talk over/interrupt them??"

A third commenter ripped into the hosts further: "Ask a question and then don’t let them answer by always talking over them!! So over it already!! So annoying!!!!"

SLIP-UP SHADE

Meanwhile, Today star Savannah Guthrie took Hoda to task for an on-air slip-up she made last Friday morning.

Hoda was heard agreeing that it had been a "long week" in the audio segment after her gaffe went viral.

In the clip, Today Show radio producer Holly Palmieri had wished the day's hosts "Happy Friday" before asking them if they had any superstitions.

Hoda asked: "Are you suspicious?"

Meaning to say "superstitious," Hoda was quickly corrected and realized her blunder.

Savannah took the clip and shared it online with a crying laughter emoji.

The audio segment was then captioned: "Superstitious…and suspicious!"

Holda didn't get much of a chance to discuss her answer, but Holly asked other members of the show as well.

Al Roker apparently gave the hosts a "devilish look" while Craig Melvin stated: "I'm usually not."

He did say that Stevie Wonder's 1970 track "Superstition" is his favorite song from the crooner.

Craig also urged Holly to "keep her head on a swivel."

JENNA'S JAB

Last week, Jenna, 41, had her own turn at blasting her colleagues, calling them "the worst."

During last Thursday's broadcast, she called out the "most cynical" of the Today hosts in an awkward encounter.

Jenna offered her thoughts on reading more to the Today hosts, joining Hoda, Al Roker, Craig Melvin, Savannah Guthrie, and Carson Daly.

The Read with Jenna book club leader offered advice on how to find time for more reading with a busy lifestyle.

She suggested finding the right book, creating undisturbed time to read, always keeping a book on hand, and improving time management skills.

But it was her favorite tip, joining a book club, that got the other hosts riled up.

Carson joked that viewers should just "watch the movie" instead, which prompted everyone but Jenna to laugh.

Hoda even chuckled a bit while swatting at Carson with her script.

Jenna, irritated by her colleagues' jokes, exclaimed: "You guys are the worst!"

She looked at Carson and said: "You know who I’m going to work on in 2024? That’s you!"

The host continued to call out Carson: "If I can [just] change the most cynical!"

Jenna continued to interject while the guest answered her question Credit: NBC
Fans were frustrated by the constant interjections and took the pair to task in the Instagram post's comments Credit: NBC
Viewers aired their thoughts on how much they disliked the interview format Credit: NBC

Comments / 20

lottie
1d ago

She’s just like Savannah, her best friend. She interrupts all the time too. Can’t stand either one of them. Honda’s the best

Lucy Tipton
1d ago

they all do it. it becomes chaotic...can't hear anything but the anchors..interruptions keep the viewers from hearing anything .

