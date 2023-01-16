Read full article on original website
BREAKING: Former Oregon State LB Omar Speights Signs With LSU
Speights will play his final year of eligibility in Baton Rouge, suit up for the Tigers this spring.
LSUSports.net
Track and Field Travels to Lubbock for Red Raider Open on Friday
BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field program will hit the road for the first time of the 2023 campaign as they travel to the Red Raider Open in Lubbock, Texas, at the Sports Performance Center. The meet will be streamed on ESPN+; fans must have a subscription in order to watch the meet.
LSUSports.net
LSU Falls to No. 16 Auburn At Home, 67-49
BATON ROUGE – KJ Williams and Trae Hannibal each scored 16 points as the LSU Tigers fell to the Auburn Tigers, 67-49, Wednesday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. LSU next hosts No. 9 Tennessee Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. in the Maravich Center. Tickets are on sale at LSUTix.net.
LSUSports.net
LSU Ranked No. 1 in D1 Baseball 2023 Preseason Poll
BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU is ranked No. 1 in the 2023 D1 Baseball preseason poll released Tuesday, representing the Tigers’ third top ranking since late December. The Tigers have already been ranked No. 1 in the Collegiate Baseball and Perfect Game preseason polls. According to D1 Baseball,...
LSUSports.net
KJ Williams On USBWA Midseason Watch List For Oscar Robertson Trophy
BATON ROUGE – LSU super senior forward KJ Williams, who is 11 points shy of cracking the career 2,000-point mark, is one of 50 colleges basketball players named on Thursday to the U.S. Basketball Writers Association’s Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List. The players represent 18 different conferences.
Former LSU QB Walker Howard Reveals Transfer Destination
Howard will suit up for the Rebels in 2023, look to compete for starting duties.
LSU Transfer Portal Update: Who's in? Who's Out? Tigers Making Moves
The first window of the NCAA Transfer Portal closes this week. A look into the roster additions and subtractions.
tigerdroppings.com
LSU Reveals New SWAT Leaders For Spring Football
LSU head coach Brian Kelly announced the new SWAT Leaders for LSU Spring Football. Each SWAT Leader "will serve as a captain for their team throughout the spring workouts and practices." The new SWAT Leaders are Josh Williams, Garrett Nussmeier, Charles Turner, Jay Bramblett, Jayden Daniels, Miles Frazier, Mekhi Wingo,...
theadvocate.com
Letters: It's good to have Kim Mulkey back in Louisiana
It was quite a treat to see LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey join the LSU Vet School staff members to release a recovered eagle back to the wild. She certainly looked comfortable in the natural setting on the river levee. Just like she was back home in Tickfaw.
klax-tv.com
Large crowd shows up for statue unveiling
Former LSU Tigers women’s basketball player Seimone Augustus was honored by a statue that was unveiled outside the program’s arena, the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, on Sunday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Augustus went to the women’s Final Four three times with the Tigers. She was then the No....
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
What Walker Howard said about leaving LSU football, entering transfer portal
BATON ROUGE - LSU football freshman quarterback Walker Howard has confirmed he has entered the transfer portal and will be leaving LSU. Howard redshirted during his only season with the Tigers, appearing in just two games. He was the No. 40 prospect in the country out of St. Thomas More in Lafayette, according to 247Sports Composite, and the No. 5 quarterback in the Class of 2022. His father, Jamie, was LSU's starting quarterback from 1992-95.
LSU's early enrollees transition from high school to SEC
LSU signed 25 high school players during the Early Signing Period in December that has the Tigers sitting with the No. 5 class on the 247Sports Team Recruiting Rankings. Brian Kelly and his staff welcomed 13 of those signees to campus over the weekend as early enrollees, providing immediate help to his roster that will take the field for spring practice.
LSUSports.net
Braydin Sik
Braydin Sik joined the LSU Athletics Department as an Assistant Communications Director in January of 2023, overseeing communications and public relations efforts for the Tigers’ track & field and men’s golf programs. Prior to arriving at LSU, Sik spent a year and a half as an athletic communications...
lafourchegazette.com
Former Thibodaux coach accepts coordinator position at Central
Former Thibodaux High School head football coach Chris Dugas will be coaching in Lafourche this fall – just a little more 'down the bayou' than normal. The coach announced today that he's been named the Offensive Coordinator at Central Lafourche, the next stop for the 24-year veteran coach after being relieved of his head coaching duties at Thibodaux after the 2022 season.
NOLA.com
Port Allen basketball wins intense overtime battle of state champions against Carver
Two reigning state champions met for a back-and-forth overtime battle Tuesday night in Port Allen. Port Allen High, the defending Class 2A champs, edged 4A winners Carver 64-58. District 11-4A Carver (12-8) committed three turnovers in the overtime period, and all District 6-3A Port Allen (18-1) needed was a couple...
theadvocate.com
Popular bookstore 2nd & Charles opens in Baton Rouge
Good news for book lovers: There's a new bookstore in town. 2nd & Charles, a chain that sells new and used books, vinyl, games and an assortment of pop culture items, has opened a location in the Acadian Village Shopping Center on Perkins Road. The store's grand opening is set...
KTBS
More than 450,000 La. residents served by water systems rated D or F, new state grades show
NEW ORLEANS - For years, Opelousas residents have complained about their city’s antiquated water system, in which leaks under streets cause potholes and brown water flows from their faucets. Now, those residents have confirmation that their water system is failing. The city’s water utility was one of 64 in...
Thieves steal thousands from Louisiana Nike store
LOUISIANA (KLFY) — Police in Louisiana are investigating a string of thefts that occurred at a Nike store resulting in thousands of dollars of merchandise being stolen. According to Baton Rouge police, over the past several months, four men allegedly stole thousands of dollars’ worth of sneakers from the Nike Towne Center store. Nike is […]
iheart.com
Louisiana Restaurant Named One Of The 20 Best Steakhouse In The U.S.
A restaurant in Louisiana is earning praise for being one of the best steakhouses in the country. Tasting Table released its list of the 20 of the best steakhouses in America and one in the Pelican State managed to make the cut. According to the site:. "... Whether you're looking...
KPLC TV
Trooper in Ronald Green case to be allowed to use police leave while suspended
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - At least one of the troopers indicted in connection to the Ronald Greene case will be allowed to be paid through their accrued leave while they are suspended. According to Trooper Kory York’s attorney, Mike Small, Louisiana State Police petitioned the Louisiana State Police Commission to...
