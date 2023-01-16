Read full article on original website
Cost Drivers Impacting Treatment Strategies for COPD
Cost drivers and payer considerations are emphasized for treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Jeffrey D. Dunn, PharmD, MBA: Could you summarize the biggest patient cost drivers in the management of COPD [chronic obstructive pulmonary disease]?. Courtney Crim, MD: The biggest cost drivers are exacerbations, because they require...
A Strategic Approach to Controlling Diabetes
Adequately treating diabetes demands an array of considerations and therapy strategies. Yehuda Handelsman, MD, FACP, FNLA, FASPC, MACE: The contemporary approach to managing diabetes is not only to control hyperglycemia but also to truly prevent the next event and protect the patient from complications. Jennifer, do you want to start?
New Data on Cardiac Rehab Highlight Geographic Discrepancies
This new investigation serves to update decades-old data on patient eligibility for and participation in cardiac rehabilitation programs. New data highlight persistent disparities in eligibility for cardiac rehabilitation (CR) programs and access to the centers that provide them, according to new study findings published in JAMA Cardiology. This investigation focused on disparities related to Medicare patient geographic location of residence.
Ask an expert: Is banana the best fruit for diabetics?
Bachelor degree in Human Nutrition · 4 years of experience · Argentina. The banana is a good fruit for people with diabetes when it is not ripe. If the banana ripens, the starch turns into simple sugar. Simple sugar moves fast as glucose into the blood. There are no best fruits for diabetes. You have to take into account the glycemic index of the food and whether it is consumed whole with the peel or in juices.
Simple nasal spray shown to significantly reduce snoring and breathing difficulties in children
A simple nasal spray significantly reduced snoring and breathing difficulties in children and halved the number needing to have their tonsils removed, according to a new study. The research, led by the Murdoch Children's Research Institute and published in JAMA Pediatrics, found a saline (salt water) nasal spray was just...
A1C Management Strategies
Dr Handelsman drives a conversation surrounding the management of A1C levels. Yehuda Handelsman, MD, FACP, FNLA, FASPC, MACE: [There have been advancements] with the invention of more potent drugs that don’t cause hypoglycemia, namely the GLP1. SGLT2 inhibitors may not be as potent, but they’re potent enough early on in the disease without causing hypoglycemia. Now we can help. The medical society’s goal was always an A1C [glycated hemoglobin] of less than 6.5%. [That was the] official goal. On my patients, however, my goal has always been an A1C level of less than 6%, or as low as I can get them. I could never get them lower than 5% unless they’d institute lifestyle [changes]. If they’d institute lifestyle [changes], we could get a patient down to close to 5%, and not with medication. This has changed with high-dose GLP1 receptor agonists and high-dose fuse molecules such as tirzepatide. Right now they can get individuals to an A1C level of less than 5.7% without causing hypoglycemia. We’ve never seen that before. It will have to change our thinking going forward. With that, several bodies decided to define remission. Do you want to talk about it?
Can You Reverse Type 2 Diabetes?
Type 2 diabetes is a disease that can lead to high blood sugar. Over time, high blood sugar can cause numerous health issues including heart disease, vision loss, and kidney disease.To keep blood sugar levels in check and prevent health complications, you can manage your disease with diet and exercise and, if necessary, weight loss and medication.It is believed that through such lifestyle changes, some people might actually even be able to reverse their type 2 diabetes.Reversal vs. Remission vs. CureType 2 diabetes had long been believed to be irreversible. But more recently, research shows that the condition may be...
Diabetes and High Potassium Levels
This content originally appeared on diaTribe. Republished with permission. People with diabetes are at a higher risk of having high potassium levels, or hyperkalemia. Unfortunately, most people do not realize they have this potentially life-threatening condition until they are in the emergency room. Find out how you can check your potassium levels and prevent complications.
Which foods may help to prevent stroke?
A stroke occurs when a blood clot or ruptured blood vessel cuts the blood supply to a person’s brain. A person may be able to lower their risk of stroke by eating a healthy and balanced diet. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), stroke is the. cause of...
COPD Lowers Chances of Survival and Raises Health Care Costs After Surgery, Study Finds
Patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) are more likely to die in the year after undergoing surgery and rack up higher health care costs post-operation, study finds. A study found that patients with a diagnosis of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) were 61% more likely to die in the...
Coffee consumption may be linked to lower risk of cardiovascular disease and death
A new peer-reviewed paper has been published that seems to indicate that coffee consumption is linked to reduced risks of cardiovascular disease and mortality. As I am writing this article while drinking a large cup of coffee, I can only say, "awesome!"
Type 2 Diabetes: How Nitrates in Meat and Other Foods Can Increase Risk
Nitrates and nitrites are found naturally in soil and water. They are also used in foods to preserve shelf life. Researchers say nitrates and nitrites found in processed meat and other foods can increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Experts point out, however, that some nitrates and nitrites,...
Heath warning as bacon and sausages linked to type 2 diabetes
Food preservatives that give sausages and bacon their characteristic pink hue and distinctive flavour could cause type 2 diabetes.The additives, known as nitrites, have been found to raise the risk of the metabolic disease, according to new research. Chemicals used in these food preservatives occur naturally in water and soil, and are used in certain foods to increase their shelf life.Lead author of the study, Dr Bernard Srour, of Sorbonne Paris Nord University, said: “These results provide a new piece of evidence in the context of current discussions regarding the need for a reduction of nitrite additives’ use in processed...
Calling patients after heart failure may save lives
Phone calls from a nurse may improve survival for patients treated for heart failure, according to a new study by investigators from the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai. Heart failure occurs when the heart does not pump enough blood to support the organs. Investigators at Cedars-Sinai have been studying ways to improve survival rates as about one-third of people with heart failure die within a year of being hospitalized. Studies show about 15% to 20% of people hospitalized for heart failure return to the hospital within 30 days.
Does Turmeric (Curcumin) Help People with Diabetes?
Turmeric is among the trendiest health ingredients out there. Influencers are now blending raw or powdered turmeric, an ingredient long reputed to have medicinal properties, into smoothies and lattes and all manner of other recipes. Curcumin, turmeric’s signature component, has a gorgeous yellow color and several positive health effects; it’s also popular as a supplement.
Some people may be able to stretch out the time between colonoscopies, study suggests
A new study raises the question whether some people can wait longer than the recommended 10years to repeat a colonoscopy after a negative initial screening for colorectal cancer.
Revolutionary 10-minute scan detects and helps cure leading cause of hypertension
Doctors at Queen Mary University of London and Barts Hospital, and Cambridge University Hospital, have led research using a new type of CT scan to light up tiny nodules in a hormone gland and cure high blood pressure by their removal. The nodules are discovered in one-in-twenty people with high blood pressure.
Study: More than a quarter of older Americans have visual impairment
According to researchers, factors that were associated with all type of visual impairment included older age, lower education level, and lower income were associated with all types of visual impairment. Visual impairment is present in over 25% of adults in the US aged 71 years and older. More than 25%...
Evaluating the Potential of Next-Generation Vaccines for Respiratory Viruses
A perspective article discussed the possible approaches that scientists can take in developing a new generation of vaccines to fight against several respiratory viruses. Several variables, such as route and timing of vaccination and options for public health vaccination policies, need to be considered when developing a new generation of vaccines to combat respiratory viruses, according to a perspective article published in Cell Host & Microbe. The perspective—coauthored by former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci, MD—brought up considerations and factors that could influence future vaccine development.
Immunocompromised Patients Had Low Uptake of mRNA COVID-19 Boosters
A study found that adherence to the CDC recommendation of mRNA monovalent COVID-19 boosters was low in immunocompromised individuals. The CDC recommendation for booster doses of mRNA monovalent COVID-19 booster had low adherence in immunocompromised individuals, according to a study published in JAMA Network Open. Immunocompromised individuals are at a...
