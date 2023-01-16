Dr Handelsman drives a conversation surrounding the management of A1C levels. Yehuda Handelsman, MD, FACP, FNLA, FASPC, MACE: [There have been advancements] with the invention of more potent drugs that don’t cause hypoglycemia, namely the GLP1. SGLT2 inhibitors may not be as potent, but they’re potent enough early on in the disease without causing hypoglycemia. Now we can help. The medical society’s goal was always an A1C [glycated hemoglobin] of less than 6.5%. [That was the] official goal. On my patients, however, my goal has always been an A1C level of less than 6%, or as low as I can get them. I could never get them lower than 5% unless they’d institute lifestyle [changes]. If they’d institute lifestyle [changes], we could get a patient down to close to 5%, and not with medication. This has changed with high-dose GLP1 receptor agonists and high-dose fuse molecules such as tirzepatide. Right now they can get individuals to an A1C level of less than 5.7% without causing hypoglycemia. We’ve never seen that before. It will have to change our thinking going forward. With that, several bodies decided to define remission. Do you want to talk about it?

