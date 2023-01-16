ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

FOX 21 Online

Haulin’ Hotdish, Winter Food Truck Makes First Appearance

DULUTH, Minn. — While most food trucks in the Northland pack up and close down in the winter, one decided it would be the perfect time to open. The Haulin’ Hotdish food truck made its debut Thursday at a private event at Cirrus Aircraft. The owners believe it could be the first winter food truck in the area.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

DEDA declines proposal for Pastoret Terrace

The city said on Friday that a well-known business man’s plans for Pastoret Terrace building, also known as the former Kozy building, are not something they are going to move forward with. According to the statement, the Duluth Economic Development Authority (DEDA) declined the submitted proposal. It had come...
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Sunset Snowshoes Begins This Week At Duluth’s Glensheen Mansion

Wednesday night, Glensheen Mansion kicks off a free series of events that will be sure to please outdoor enthusiasts for weeks to come!. Beginning January 18, Sunset Snowshoes happens every Wednesday night in January and February from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on the grounds of the historic Glensheen estate.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

How Normal Is Rain In January For Duluth?

It has been a very odd January thus far in terms of the weather in the Twin Ports and that was really evident this week as we saw rain falling for most of the afternoon. I wasn't complaining that it wasn't snow but it was definitely odd. The rain wasn't...
DULUTH, MN
katcountry989.com

Weather Advisory And Storm Warning For Thursday

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The latest winter storm is bringing heavy snow and wind through parts of Minnesota and most of Wisconsin on Thursday. The Twin Ports area is on the northern fringe of the storm and could see 2 to 5 inches of snow with more just inland from Lake Superior in Douglas County.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
MIX 108

FYI: The City Of Duluth Website Has A Tool To Report Potholes

Everybody hates potholes they can cause a hazard from people swerving to try and avoid them or you might accidentally drive over one which can cause some serious damage to your car. Usually this time of year they are not as big of an issue or as prevalent because we have a few inches of snow caked on the streets covering them up.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Local Lure Shop Hosting Auction For St. Jude

The time of the year is near: our St. Jude Radiothon is not far away and we are so blessed to have a supportive community that comes together to raise as much money as possible! One of those people is Justin Gower, who owns JG's Custom Lures. The company is...
ALBORN, MN
MIX 108

Photo Tour: Duluth's St. Louis County Jail Building Redeveloped Into Boutique Apartments

Take a look through Leijona, Duluth's newest and by far most unique apartment building, which began taking tenants in January 2023. Leijona is Finnish for lion and according to developers, it sets a new bar for urban living in Duluth. Located in the center of downtown, it offers 33 newly redeveloped boutique apartment units with brand-new fixtures in a restored historic building.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Duluth Plans Repairs To Flood-Damaged Brighton Beach Road, In The Works Since 2018

It's been a long time coming, but Duluth leaders are hopeful that they'll make progress soon. The flooding event that happened in the fall of 2018 caused "significant property and lakeshore damage and erosion, especially along the shores of Lake Superior". The excessively high waves and flooding associated with that winter storm on October 10, 2018, also did damage at Kitchi Gammi Park and Brighton Beach.
DULUTH, MN
visitduluth.com

Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth at a Duluth Bakery

Tender, flaky croissants. Rich, silky cheesecake. Satisfying, decadent desserts. No matter what your sweet tooth is craving, a Duluth bakery has it covered. Sprinkled throughout the city, these bakeries offer a wide array of goodies, from cookies, bars, muffins and bread to croissants, cheesecake, scones and more. Pro tip: Indulge in something right away, but make sure you also get a to-go bag for later. Because the only thing that’ll make all these treats taste even better is enjoying them with a view of Lake Superior.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

DECC Introduces New Free Big Movie Night With Free Parking Through February

If you're looking for something fun and free to do in February, you're in luck. The Duluth Entertainment and Convention Center is hosting 'Big Movies At The DECC' in February. It's described as a free community event, where you'll have the chance to see the biggest movies on a big screen in the Harborside Ballroom. The screenings are taking place each Thursday night in February.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

NWS Duluth Issues Winter Weather Advisory As Roads Turn Slippery

For mid-January, the weather in the Northland on Monday was very strange. It's not often we have rain showers during this time of year, but that is what we experienced today. Of course, as the temperatures drop that rain changes to snow. The problem is that things get nasty during the in between phase when ice develops. That is what is occurring Monday night and as driving conditions deteriorated, the Nation Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the area.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Popular Fast-Food Chain Is Switching From Pepsi To Coke Products

One popular fast-food chain is making the switch from Pepsi to Coca-Cola products and fans of the place are divided. Recently, we discovered that Wisconsin residents are divided on what to call soft drinks. Some call it pop, others call it soda. So I think it's fitting that this fast-chain has its roots in Wisconsin.
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Third candidate plans to run for Duluth Mayor

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A third candidate is hoping to earn a spot in the Duluth mayor’s office. Robert Schieve said he plans to run for mayor during a press conference he held Monday, January 15. Mayor Emily Larson is running for re-election and former State Lawmaker...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Mayor Emily Larson: ‘NO We Do Not Live In The Twin Cities’

DULUTH, Minn. — As the Duluth mayoral race heats up, Mayor Emily Larson is squashing rumors that she and her husband, Doug, do not live in Duluth full time, but that she may actually live sometimes in Twin Cities. Below is Larson’s full post on Facebook Monday afternoon:
DULUTH, MN
