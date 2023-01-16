Read full article on original website
wtvy.com
Car break-ins spike across the Wiregrass
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The Wiregrass has fallen victim to string of car break-ins. There have been reports from Ozark, Dothan, and Houston County of vehicles being damaged, leading to large costs for the victims. An Ozark woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said, “Things like this don’t happen. We’ve been...
WJHG-TV
Suspect dead after shot by Chipley Police at Walmart
CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The suspect shot by Chipley Police officers in a Walmart parking lot on Wednesday has died, according to Chipley’s Police Chief. Chief Scott Thompson says the suspect is identified as Shawn Joseph Pearce, 44, of Tennessee. Chief Thompson said they got calls of a man...
washingtoncounty.news
Suspect dies in Walmart shooting, two officers on administrative leave
A Tennessee man died from injuries sustained during an officer involved shooting in the parking lot of Walmart in Chipley Jan. 18. Chipley Police Chief Scott Thompson held a press conference Thursday to give details of the incident. The suspect was identified as 44-year-old Shawn Joseph Pearce of Cleveland, Tennessee....
wtvy.com
New Dothan traffic signal in operation at AL Hwy 52, Sam Houston Boulevard
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Beginning Wednesday, January 18th, a new traffic signal will be in operation at the intersection of Alabama Highway 52 and Sam Houston Boulevard. To assist motorists and alert them of the new signal, message boards have been placed in advance of the signal. Motorists are requested...
wdhn.com
Dothan man arrested after firing gun in city limits, resisting arrest, DPD
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — An 18-year-old is facing multiple charges after police say he fired a gun in city limits and ran from officers. According to Lieutenant Ronald Hall with DPD, officers were called to Sixth Avenue after Jeremiah Terrell Brooks was seen firing a weapon into the air.
wdhn.com
Investigation of multiple vehicle break-ins, DPD asks for public assistance
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan Police Department is investigating multiple vehicles being broken into over the weekend. The break-ins occurred in parking lots of multiple buildings along the Westside and Northside of Ross Clark Circle. During these break-ins, suspects broke the windows of several vehicles and stole valuables, according to Dothan Police.
wdhn.com
Officer-involved shooting at Chipley Walmart
CHIPLEY, Fla. (WDHN) — An officer-involved shooting has occurred at the Walmart in Chipley, according to Washington County Sheriff’s Office. A heavy presence of law enforcement is on the scene and safe, according to Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect involved in the case has been transported to a local hospital.
wdhn.com
New service offered for Dothan rentals
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The city commission approved rules regulating locations for short-term rental housing units (STRs) and established support services to help enforce the ordinance. On October 4, 2022, the city approved the regulation of STRs locations that also require a business license and remit lodging taxes. All...
wtvy.com
5 teens nabbed in Blakely shooting
BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) - The Blakely Police Department has now arrested five people in connection to a Friday night shooting. Three more arrests were made following the prior arrest of Jaoveon Hudley, 18, and a 16 year old, according to a Facebook post made BPD. Marcus Lindsey, 19, Roy Jones...
wdhn.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: New traffic signal in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A new traffic signal is now operating in Dothan. On Wednesday, January 18, a traffic signal located at the intersection of AL Hwy 52 and Sam Houston Boulevard will be in operation. Message boards have been placed to help alert motorists ahead of the new signal.
wdhn.com
Woman missing in Geneva County, GCSO
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — The Geneva County Sheriff’s Office is asking for community assistance in finding a woman who has been missing since Sunday. According to the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office, Savannah Copes was reported missing on January 15, 2023. Authorities say, Copes, who suffers from...
wdhn.com
Murder suspect’s fiancé seeks answers from law enforcement
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Geneva County woman wants justice for a man accused of killing her ex-boyfriend and wants to know why law enforcement just watched while she tried to bring her ex-boyfriend back to life. Jason Kersey is accused of shooting and killing Tony Dean. Kersey’s...
WTVM
Multi-vehicle wreck causes road closure in Barbour County
BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - An early morning multi-vehicle crash on Wednesday in Barbour County has left a portion of U.S. 82 in the Eufaula area closed. The wreck, which happened around 3:52 a.m. on January 18, occurred near the 235 mile marker, which is in the northwestern outskirts of Eufaula city limits.
wdhn.com
Dothan to purchase homes to mitigate flooding issues
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The city of Dothan will spend over $700,000 dollars to buy two properties in the garden district they believe will help with the flooding nightmare during heavy periods of rain. “Our property in the middle affects about 8 homes and our street has to be...
wdhn.com
Two arrests made in Blakely shooting
BLAKELY, GA (WDHN) — A 16-year-old and an 18-year-old are facing multiple assault charges after a shooting in Blakely. According to Blakely Police Department, on Friday, January 13, at 11:00 p.m., BPD responded to reports of gunfire on Liberty Street. Around the same time, a report came in of a gunshot victim self-reporting to Lifebrite E.R. The victim was treated and later released.
One injured, one in custody following Eufaula shooting
EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Eufaula Police Department is investigating a Saturday night shooting that injured one person. Police say a 32-year-old victim was shot in the upper body at a South Eufaula Avenue establishment. This victim was taken to a Dothan hospital where they are considered to be in stable condition. According to police, […]
Two tractor-trailer trucks collide, killing one driver, Alabama troopers report
Two tractor-trailer trucks collided early Wednesday on a stretch of highway in Alabama killing one driver, state troopers said. The two-vehicle crash involving commercial vehicles that occurred at approximately 3:40 a.m. Wednesday and claimed the life of a Cuthbert, Georgia, man. Michael Lashon Stewart, 49, was critically injured when the...
wdhn.com
Saffold sentenced to hefty prison time
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Local controversial figure Kevin Saffold has been sentenced to 25 years in state prison by Houston County Judge John Steensland. Houston County District Attorney Russ Goodman says Saffold’s prior felony convictions played a role in the hefty sentencing and the case held a minimum of 20 years.
Man killed after tractor tire explodes at south Alabama shop
A man died after a tractor tire exploded Wednesday morning at a south Alabama business. The victim, only identified as a 45-year-old man, was killed after the tire explosion around 8:35 a.m. Wednesday at Neal Lindol Tire on Saunders Road in Opp, police told WDHN in Dothan. Officers found the...
WTVM
Motorcyclist in critical condition after single-bike accident in Eufaula
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A motorcyclist is severely injured following a Eufaula wreck. Police say the single-motorcycle accident happened around 2 p.m. on Jan. 16. in the 3300 block of S. Eufaula Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, a 61-year-old Montgomery man was found on the roadway. Soon after,...
