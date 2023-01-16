ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Rally references Martin Luther King Jr. as it demands justice in Herman Whitfield's death

By Domenica Bongiovanni, Indianapolis Star
YAHOO!
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YAHOO!

Two boys arrested for TSC school bus vandalism at Wea Ridge

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The two 16-year-olds suspected of arsons on Olympia Drive are the same suspects of the Aug. 28 damage of eight school buses at Wea Ridge Elementary School, according to Lafayette police. "A continued investigation of the Olympia Drive arsons by detectives with the Lafayette Police Department...
LAFAYETTE, IN
YAHOO!

Muncie brothers again facing home improvement fraud allegations

MUNCIE, Ind. — The legal woes of two Muncie brothers have increased with their arrests on home improvement fraud allegations. Phillip D. Waters, 36, was arrested Wednesday on preliminary counts of home improvement fraud and theft. His brother, Travis Ryan Waters, 33, was also arrested Wednesday on the same...
MUNCIE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy