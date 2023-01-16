The financial sandbox initiative of the Bank of Spain, or Banco de España, has reportedly approved a project from fintech firm Monei testing a token linked to the euro. According to a Jan. 18 report from Spain-based news outlet Cinco Días, the Bank of Spain gave the green light to Monei to issue its EURM token as part of a testing phase expected to last between six to 12 months. The sandbox was aimed at establishing a controlled testing environment for financial innovation projects in Spain under the supervision of central bank authorities.

2 DAYS AGO