Spain’s central bank approves euro-linked token pilot as part of sandbox initiative: Report
The financial sandbox initiative of the Bank of Spain, or Banco de España, has reportedly approved a project from fintech firm Monei testing a token linked to the euro. According to a Jan. 18 report from Spain-based news outlet Cinco Días, the Bank of Spain gave the green light to Monei to issue its EURM token as part of a testing phase expected to last between six to 12 months. The sandbox was aimed at establishing a controlled testing environment for financial innovation projects in Spain under the supervision of central bank authorities.
Russia plans to send its strongest tanks to drive around Ukraine but is too scared to put them in combat, UK intel says
Russia is "unlikely to trust" the T-14 Armata tank in actual battles given problems in its development, the British defense ministry said.
Bitcoin Suisse explains why Swiss is a crypto pivot point: Davos 2023
Switzerland is a “pivot point” for crypto adoption in Europe and continues to be the “center point of the next stage of institutionalization,” said Dr. Dirk Klee, CEO of Bitcoin Suisse. Klee divulged why Switzerland is still the top spot for crypto in Europe and will...
Digital Dollar Project urges US to take action on CBDC development
The Digital Dollar Project (DDP) released a new version of its white paper "Exploring a U.S. CBDC" on Jan. 18. The project expanded the paper in order to examine central bank digital currency projects internationally, though its focus is still on the United States. The DDP introduced its “champion model”...
Is “The Howey Test” outdated? Modernizing regulations for the digital age
The rate and reach of cryptocurrency adoption in recent years signals the dire need for modern regulations that simultaneously safeguards investors and enables innovation to flourish. As it stands, most crypto tokens fall within a regulatory gray area as they don’t fit within the confines of the traditional financial system — so why should they fall prey to inapplicable, outdated rules?
Crypto to play 'major role' in UAE trade: foreign trade Minister
Crypto will play a “major role” in the United Arab Emirates' global trade moving forward, says the UAE’s minister of state for foreign trade Thani Al-Zeyoudi. Speaking with Bloomberg on Jan. 20 in Davos Switzerland — where world leaders are currently gathered for the 2023 World Economic Forum — Al-Zeyoudi provided a host of updates regarding the UAE’s trade partnerships and policies heading into 2023.
New Hampshire gov releases report on blockchain following executive order
The governor of New Hampshire has released the report of a commission he formed by executive order last year to recommend legislation around digital assets and blockchain. In a Jan. 19 announcement, Chris Sununu said the Commission on Cryptocurrencies and Digital Assets had reported that the legal and...
OKX releases third proof-of-reserves report — demonstrates largest 100% clean asset reserves among major exchanges
New features include a more detailed asset balance dashboard displaying total asset calculation methods for BTC, ETH and USDT-denominated products. Victoria, Seychelles, Jan. 19, 2023 — OKX, the world’s second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume, today published its third monthly proof of reserves (PoR), showing $7.5 billion held by the exchange in Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH) and Tether (USDT), which is the largest 100% clean asset reserves among major exchanges, according to third party data.
Opinion: Digital Currency Group's Genesis implosion: What comes next?
It looks as if the bear cycle is going to claim another high-profile crypto company. On Jan. 19, Digital Currency Group’s (DCG’s) lending subsidiary, Genesis, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Here we have yet another industry giant with a tale of incestuous lending, little risk management to speak of and opaque reporting policies.
City of Busan to establish digital assets exchange: Report
According to local news outlet News1, Busan, South Korea will establish a decentralized digital commodities exchange. Officials said the platform is scheduled to start operations this year and will support local cultural content via digital assets. “Taking advantage of the strengths of Busan, such as the Busan International Film Festival,...
Nexo agrees to $45M settlement with SEC and states over earn product
Crypto lender Nexo Capital has agreed to pay $45 million in penalties to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the North American Securities Administrators Association (NASAA) for failing to register the offer and sale of its Earn Interest Product (EIP). The news was announced by the SEC and...
Will Bitcoin price crack $22K? Dollar weakness, Bank of Japan easing boost hopes
Bitcoin (BTC) faced a potentially volatile day on Jan. 18, with multiple macro triggers beginning to unsettle the outlook. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD holding firm above $21,000 on the day. The pair remained cool amid news from Japan, where the central bank — the Bank...
Decentralized forex will reduce cost by as much as 80%: Report
If the foreign exchange market starts using decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols instead of the current centralized systems, the cost of remittances could be reduced by “as much as 80%,” according to a Jan. 19 paper jointly published by researchers at Circle and Uniswap. The paper, titled “On-chain Foreign...
CFTC commissioner calls for global industry standards in crypto regulation
Caroline Pham, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) commissioner, has recently called on regulators to provide clearer guidance on crypto assets in 2023. In an interview with Bloomberg, Pham mentioned that discussions with global players over crypto regulations are ongoing. The government official said many foreign discussions are currently happening about global industry standards for crypto regulation.
Former FTX US president raises $5M for new crypto software firm
The former head of FTX US is launching a new cryptocurrency software company and has raised $5 million from several investors, according to Bloomberg. Brett Harrison, who served as president of FTX US between May 2021 and September 2022, has received backing from Coinbase Ventures and Circle Ventures to launch a new software startup. SALT Fund, Motivate VC, P2P Validator, Third Kind Venture Capital, Shari Glazer of Kalos Labs and Anthony Scaramucci also participated in the seed round.
Coinbase stops Japan operations amid trading slump
Despite Bitcoin (BTC) returning to pre-FTX collapse price levels, the contagion still affects the industry, forcing Coinbase cryptocurrency exchange to close operations in Japan. Coinbase officially announced on Jan. 18 that the firm would terminate operations in Japan and conduct a complete review of its business in the country due...
BIS proposes research model to study DeFi’s integration with TradFi and its risks
The Bank for International Settlements looked under the hood of decentralized finance (DeFi) in a new working paper and introduced the DeFi stack reference (DSR) model to illustrate the technology’s functionality and risks. The report discussed the integration of DeFi with traditional finance and suggested ways to assess its risks during that integration.
Today’s iteration of DeFi could be criminalized by 2025. Here’s how its replacement could look
In the wake of an eventful 2022 for the crypto space, many investors are now wondering what the future holds. Early this year, the crash course the Terra ecosystem went on sent the space into a downward spiral, sinking millions in investor funds in mere days. Most recently, one of the biggest centralized exchanges, FTX, filed for bankruptcy, also dragging down millions in customer assets.
Bitzlato kept a low profile, but did not go entirely unnoticed before DOJ action
Noncustodial peer-to-peer crypto exchange Bitzlato was little known to some before the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) enforcement action against it on Jan. 18. It was co-founded in 2016 by recently arrested Russian national Anatoly Legkodymov. According to a Russian source, Legkodymov is the owner of 73.4% of Bitzlato,...
FTX reboot could falter due to long-broken user trust, say observers
Several crypto industry commentators have expressed skepticism about FTX CEO John Ray’s vision to potentially reboot the crypto exchange, citing trust issues and “second-class” treatment of customers as reasons why users may not “feel safe to go back.”. Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried tweeted on Jan....
