Read full article on original website
Related
Another Actor Turned Royal Family Member Becomes the First to Speak Out After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Claims
The royal family has remained mostly silent amid the Sussexes’ allegations, but one royal who used to be an actor like Meghan Markle has spoken out following the couple’s claims.
The 26-carat Tenner Diamond was purchased at a "car boot sale" for $10 because its owner thought it was costume jewelry
A 26.27-carat cushion-shaped diamond was dubbed the "Tenner Diamond" because its original owner paid just $10 for it. The story of the Tenner Diamond goes back to the late 1980s. A woman from the UK was browsing at a car boot sale in Isleworth, West London.
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show Elon Musk Discussing What ‘Every Failed Leader’ He’s Met Has In Common?
A video shared on Instagram purports to show Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk commenting on a specific trait he found in all “failed” world leaders. The video is digitally altered. In the original video, Musk discusses projects he’s working on at Tesla and SpaceX. Fact Check:
Comments / 0