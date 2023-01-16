ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

'Our water tanks will be dry within days': Arizona city cuts off nextdoor water supply amid drought

By Sophie Mann For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Residents in the Rio Verde Foothills of Scottsdale, Arizona , are going to extreme and uncomfortable measures to procure water as they count the days until the supply runs out.

The city officially stopped transporting water to the unincorporated neighboring area on the first day of the new year.

Scottsdale has blamed the ongoing drought for its decision to shut off tap water for its neighbors. The city says it can no longer afford to sell water to its neighbors and must concentrate instead on conserving water for its own residences.

That critical decision has left between 500 and 700 homes - roughly 1,000 people, many of whom operate businesses and send their children to school within Scottsdale city limits - without a dependable source of water.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oIAvH_0kGkHZoz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FnZ8z_0kGkHZoz00

Residents of the area's many half-million dollar McMansions, stucco homes, and ranches are desperately searching for a solution to the very serious problem.

Homeowners say they are counting down the days until their water supplies run out.

'It's dire,' said Cody Reim, who says his monthly water bill will now skyrocket to about $1,000 a month. 'We need water now, we can't wait a week, and we can't wait a day. This shouldn't have happened; we shouldn't be ten days without water.'

Reim, a father of four young children, organized the protest. He said sitting around and waiting was an impossibility for him.

Water-based financial turmoil has jeopardized the living situations of young families and retirees alike. An average family's water bill in the area has jumped to $660 from $220 per month. And though water trucks can be filled and refilled for now, it is unclear how long the current backup sources will last.

According to Sarah porter, the director of the Kyl Center for Water Policy at Arizona State University, what is happening in Rio Verde right now should act as a cautionary tale for other unincorporated areas that rely on water from the Colorado River, which supplies about 35 percent of Arizona's water.

'We can't just protect every single person who buys a parcel and build a home. There isn't enough money or water,' she told the New York Times .

She added that several other unincorporated areas in Arizona rely on water from nearby larger cities including Prescott and Flagstaff and that those systems too are tenuous, given the ongoing reality of the drought.

Even the current storming in California will not save the area, which is experiencing the profound impact of a 20-year drought that has all but emptied Lake Mead, the largest reservoir in the US.

Before the cutoff, houses that did not have their own wells would have water delivered every few weeks by truck.

The trucks filled up with water from Scottsdale at a pipe about 15 minutes away from the Rio Verde Foothills and then deliver the water directly to residents' doors. Buried beneath their front yards, families have 5,000-gallon storage tanks, which is enough water to last an average family a month.

When tanks ran low, residents called the water haulers for a refill.

The arrangement was never more solid than that, but home occupants told the Times the water always arrived on time and that they had come to believe the system was reliable.

Now those water trucks have to search elsewhere for the refills.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01LC11_0kGkHZoz00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AlXTV_0kGkHZoz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dV8Az_0kGkHZoz00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29GumJ_0kGkHZoz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21YOTb_0kGkHZoz00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jaEFr_0kGkHZoz00

Last week, a group of Rio Verde Foothills residents sued Scottsdale in an effort to get their water restored. They are arguing that the city is violating Arizona law by cutting off utility services to customers beyond their borders.

Scottsdale did not respond to the suit.

Protestors with signs gathered in front of Scottsdale City Hall as Mayor David Ortega welcomed new and returning councilmembers to the chamber.

Rio Verde residents grouped together told local outlets that they are on the brink of running dry.

'We have about five to seven days of water left,' Wendy Walk told News 12 .

'My community is beautiful; it's the most special place in Arizona. And if it doesn't have water, almost a thousand homes, it's going to die. I just hope our neighbors in Scottsdale see this and want to help,' said Reim.

'I believe this is a righteous cause,' he said.

Comments / 107

Barb Skiba
3d ago

But let's just keep building all these houses and adding to the population even though we don't have the resources for all these people coming to the Phoenix metro area.

Reply(2)
41
Cheryl Janachione
3d ago

Not sure why people are?building homes without water. Having water trucked in seems like it would raise all kinds of red flags on sustainability.

Reply
30
Thought man
3d ago

America abandoned "s its own people. It has for Decades! From Veterans to every day people. The greatest country in the world leaves to die more of its citizens than every war combined!

Reply(2)
18
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

How Pinal County farmers are dealing with historic cuts to Arizona’s Colorado River water supply

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) - Farming thousands of acres of alfalfa, Bermuda grass, and more, isn’t just a job for Jace Miller: it’s in his blood. “My great-great-grandfather came and homesteaded in gilbert in 1919 and began farming,” Miller said. He’s a 5th generation farmer in Arizona and the partner and manager of Triple M Farms. Arizona’s Family recently visited the headquarters in Casa Grande to see how Miller is weathering historic cuts to the state’s Colorado River water supply.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
BBC

Arizona town cut off from water using rain to flush toilets

Skipped showers and rainwater-powered toilets are among the methods an Arizona town has adopted as it battles to cope without water. Rio Verde Foothills, a suburb of Scottsdale, was cut off from the city's water supply on 1 January. The controversial move left hundreds without access to running water, prompting...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Futurism

Arizona City Cuts Off Water Supply for Entire Suburb

Unchecked development and unmitigated climate change are coming to a head in Southern Arizona, where an entire neighborhood has reportedly been cut off from the city of Scottsdale's water supply — a direct result of the American Southwest's years-long drought, and the related crisis of the drying, overused Colorado River.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Mold in ice machine, frozen meat in garbage bags found at Phoenix area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ
iheart.com

Rare Weather Phenomenon Seen Soaring Majestically Above Arizona

A rare weather phenomenon called a horseshoe vortex was spotted floating above Arizona, and the whole thing was caught on camera! The bizarre cloud was seen in Scottsdale on January 16th, reported The Weather Channel. So what exactly is a horseshoe vortex?. According to The Weather Channel, it can happen...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Environmental racism in Arizona, fueled by the presence of military bases

As a global phenomenon, environmental racism occurs when communities of color are disproportionately impacted by toxic exposure because of the neighborhoods they live in. Due to factors such as the inaccessibility of affordable rent or land, historical racism, and lack of power to fight corporations, Black, Latino and Indigenous people are usually forced to inhabit […] The post Environmental racism in Arizona, fueled by the presence of military bases appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Rangers hope to rescue stuck campers near Tucson by Thursday

Health inspectors found mold in an ice machine at a Phoenix taco shop and dressings and salsa not kept cold enough at a Tempe lounge. Man dead, two others hurt after shooting in west Phoenix. Updated: 31 minutes ago. |. A man died at the scene and another was taken...
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Could there finally be a passenger train between Phoenix and Tucson?

The idea of a passenger rail line between Phoenix and Tucson has captured the attention of Arizonans for a long time. But now, some advocates say the proposal is closer to reality than it has been in years. The Federal Railroad Administration points out that as part of last year’s...
PHOENIX, AZ
solarpowerworldonline.com

Longroad Energy developing 285-MW solar + storage project in Arizona

Longroad Energy, a U.S.-based renewable energy developer, owner and operator, commenced construction of Sun Streams 3, its 285-MWDC solar and 215 MWAC/860 MWh storage project located in Maricopa County, Arizona. Sun Streams 3 is expected to begin commercial operations in 2024 and will be the largest solar + storage project in Longroad’s operational portfolio.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

723K+
Followers
74K+
Post
355M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy