Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee Pastors Call Out ReAwaken America Tour for Peddling "Unholy" TheologyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Burger Wars: Is Krystal Ready for In-N-Out & Whataburger?Jack BeaversTennessee State
16-year-old assaults woman, kills man stepping in to helpWestland DailyNashville, TN
Davidson County to Get New Circuit Court JudgeAdvocate AndyDavidson County, TN
Related
Nkamhoua: Humble pie from Kentucky upset helping Vols
Watching film with Rick Barnes after losses is no one’s definition of fun. Tennessee’s veteran basketball coach is thorough when “scrubbing out” the film even after wins, and he’ll rewind and replay some tough moments over and over and over and over and over. And that’s after wins.
Vols veteran Nkamhoua still working on consistency
Tennessee coach Rick Barnes believed when he signed Olivier Nkamhoua that he’d just added a future All-SEC-type big man to his roster. Barnes’ belief in Nkmahoua’s potential to reach that level has never wavered. It existed then. It exists now. If you watch Tennessee on the right...
The Basketball 2-4-7: No. 9 Vols head to LSU
No. 9 Tennessee (15-3, 5-1) continues its two-game road trip with a trip to LSU on Saturday afternoon to take on a struggling Tigers (12-6, 1-5) team that has lost five in a row. Here’s all of the pertinent information, two storylines to watch, four players to keep an eye on and the seven things you need to know about the Tigers.
Everything Buzz Williams said about facing Kentucky, keys for A&M
Texas A&M (13-5, 5-0 SEC) will make their first trip to Lexington in the Buzz Williams era on Saturday to face Kentucky (12-6, 3-3 SEC) at 1 p.m CT. The Aggies enter with plenty of momentum having won seven straight games overall. The Aggies are 5-0 in SEC play for just the second time.
Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava wins offensive MVP at Polynesian Bowl
Nico Iamaleava, the star of Tennessee's 2023 recruiting class, joined the Vols last month to participate in a number of their practices leading up to their Orange Bowl win over Clemson, and he soon will be back in Knoxville to begin spring-semester classes. Before moving on to his college career, he put on an impressive performance in an all-star game Friday night.
Kentucky teammates rally to defend Sahvir Wheeler
Now in his second season as Kentucky point guard, Sahvir Wheeler has always been a lightning rod for criticism among fans. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Even prior to transferring to UK, some fans weren't sold on the former Georgia...
Veteran cornerback transferring to Tennessee, 'excited to be back' in SEC
When Gabe Jeudy-Lally announced last month that he was planning to leave BYU, entering the NCAA transfer portal for the second consecutive offseason, he didn’t necessarily expect to go back to the SEC. And he never imagined that he might end up playing for a former rival that he faced during the first three years of his college career.
Elite LB Spillman 'still studying' favorites after weekend visit with Vols
One of Tennessee's top in-state targets in the 2024 class, Top247 linebacker Edwin Spillman, was back in Knoxville last week to spend an entire weekend with the Vols.
WATCH: Tennessee WR Cameron Seldon at the All-American Bowl
SAN ANTONIO — 247Sports brings college football fans footage from the 2023 All-American Bowl. Here is a look at Heathsville (Va.) Northumberland four-star receiver and Tennessee signee Cameron Seldon, who was outstanding during his time in the Lone Star State.
Strong finish leads Bulldogs to 72-58 win over Auburn
Mississippi State put together, collectively, two of its worst quarters of the season on each end of the court combined in the second and third frames on Thursday night and were in trouble. Auburn and former MSU assistant coach Johnnie Harris had an upset on their minds at Humphrey Coliseum....
After visiting Vols again, Top247 WR says 'I really like Tennessee now'
A highly ranked Class of 2024 wide receiver visited Tennessee last weekend for the first time under coach Josh Heupel and came away impressed.
247Sports
70K+
Followers
420K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0