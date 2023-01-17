ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh says he will return in 2023

By Adam Rittenberg
ESPN
ESPN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xsAIg_0kGkDD4l00

Jim Harbaugh will return as Michigan coach for the 2023 season after talking with teams about a potential return to the NFL for the second straight year.

University president Santa Ono tweeted Monday that he spoke to Harbaugh, who confirmed he would return for a ninth season at his alma mater. Ono, who took over as president in October, said he communicated the news to athletic director Warde Manuel.

"I love the relationships that I have at Michigan -- coaches, staff, families, administration, president Santa Ono and especially the players and their families," Harbaugh said in a statement . "My heart is at the University of Michigan. I once heard a wise man say, 'Don't try to out-happy, happy.' Go Blue!"

Harbaugh last week interviewed via Zoom with the Denver Broncos about their head-coach vacancy. He also had a conversation with Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper about the team's head coach position, although it was not characterized as an interview, a league source told ESPN's David Newton.

Harbaugh called the Broncos on Monday to inform them he was remaining at Michigan, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

Last week, Ono released a statement saying that he had "very positive and constructive conversations" about Harbaugh remaining at Michigan. Harbaugh, who had reiterated his intent on remaining Michigan's coach while also leaving the door open to an NFL return, followed by saying he appreciated Ono's support for himself and the team.

He has guided Michigan to back-to-back Big Ten championships, wins over archrival Ohio State and the team's first two CFP appearances. The 59-year-old is 74-25 as Michigan's coach after starring at quarterback for the Wolverines before an NFL career.

Harbaugh, who went 44-19-1 as the San Francisco 49ers coach with a Super Bowl appearance and three NFC Championship Game appearances, interviewed for the Minnesota Vikings head-coaching vacancy last February. After not receiving an offer, Harbaugh returned to Michigan, saying he told Manuel that he would no longer pursue NFL opportunities. Rumors of an NFL return have surfaced throughout Harbaugh's tenure at Michigan, but he had not formally engaged with pro teams until the past two years.

After Michigan went 2-4 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, the school revised Harbaugh's contract, cutting his salary by about $4 million and making it less expensive to fire him. Last February, Harbaugh received a new five-year contract that increased his salary to more than $7 million and included several performance-based bonuses.

Harbaugh's return comes amid an NCAA investigation into alleged violations during the COVID-19 recruiting dead period. Among the alleged infractions is a Level I violation for Harbaugh for not complying with or misleading NCAA investigators. Level I violations are the most serious and could carry a multigame suspension for the coach, according to sources.

Michigan has had several prominent players return for the 2023 season, including running back Blake Corum , offensive linemen Trevor Keegan and Zak Zinter , wide receiver Cornelius Johnson and defensive lineman Kris Jenkins , who announced his return earlier Monday.

Harbaugh is 132-52 overall as a college head coach at Michigan, Stanford and San Diego.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Colts delay head coach hire for inexplicable reason

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay reportedly still believes in Jeff Saturday, giving credence to all those rumors that the team’s interim head coach will get the full-time job. A report Thursday by The Score’s Jordan Schultz noted that “Irsay believes Jeff Saturday has the capabilities to be a head coach. That’s why Saturday’s in this position Read more... The post Colts delay head coach hire for inexplicable reason appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Larry Brown Sports

Frank Reich lands second NFL head coach interview

Frank Reich is drawing more attention as a potential head coach. The former Indianapolis Colts head coach had an interview with the Arizona Cardinals for their head coach vacancy, ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported on Tuesday. Former Colts coach Frank Reich interviewed today for the Arizona Cardinals' open head coach position, per sources. — Dan Graziano... The post Frank Reich lands second NFL head coach interview appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Athlon Sports

Breaking: Aaron Donald Announces His Decision On Next Season

The good news keeps arriving for Los Angeles Rams fans. Despite the team's injury-plagued, 5-12 season in 2022, just about all the stars from the squad that won the Super Bowl less than a year ago are getting back together in 2023. We can now officially add defensive tackle Aaron Donald to that ...
Athlon Sports

Rob Gronkowski Has Clear Message For Aaron Rodgers

For the second offseason in a row, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has stirred up drama about his football future. Rodgers fanned the flames of speculation that he might not return to the Packers in 2023 when he made an appearance on the Pat McAfee show on Tuesday and said that he's not ...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Joe Namath's Message For Aaron Rodgers Is Going Viral

While there are expensive barriers to the Green Bay Packers trading Aaron Rodgers, Joe Namath eliminated one minor speed bump to his former team acquiring the four-time MVP. In an interview on WFAN Sports Radio, the New York Jets quarterback said he'd give his blessing to unretire No. 12 if they ...
GREEN BAY, WI
247Sports

Mike Brey Era Coming to a Crashing Conclusion

A local TV station captured his emotions as the team gathered for its post-game ritual of singing the school’s alma mater, locked arm-in-arm, gently swaying back and forth in front of the Notre Dame student body. A disconsolate Mike Brey -- mind racing, thinking about what he would say...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Athlon Sports

Breaking: Another NFL Coordinator Fired On Thursday

The Monday following the end of the NFL's regular season has long been known around the league as "Black Monday," as it's the most popular day of the year for coaching firings. This year, today might be giving it a run for its money. A third NFL playoff team has now fired one of its coordinators on ...
IOWA STATE
ESPN

ESPN

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Serving sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere. Visit ESPN to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball and more.

 https://www.espn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy