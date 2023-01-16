Read full article on original website
dallasexpress.com
DFW Gets Fired up for New Pizzeria
Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza and Taproom will soon be serving up some of its famous wood-fired pies to the residents of Dallas-Fort Worth. The Minnesota-based pizza chain will celebrate the grand opening of its first location in the metroplex on January 24. It will be the second location in the Lone Star State; the first has been serving the residents of Austin since late August.
dallasexpress.com
Bonchon Opening Fourth Dallas Location
Bonchon recently announced that it has finalized another franchise development agreement that will add a fourth location in Dallas. The much-loved Korean fried chicken restaurant, which has locations in The Colony, Addison, Frisco, and Fort Worth, will add the upcoming Dallas Bonchon restaurant set to open in fall 2023. Bonchon...
dallasexpress.com
Immersive Art Exhibit Comes to Dallas
On the weekend of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a new immersive art exhibit debuted in the AT&T Discovery District in Dallas. “This project started as a way to not only explore this nation’s painful past but also reclaim my family’s legacy. I can trace my familial roots in Texas all the way back to the 1800s, but that’s a privilege that most black Americans don’t have due to the destructive effects caused by slavery,” explained Rodney Hawkins, creator of the exhibit.
dallasexpress.com
Nike Leases Warehouse in Dallas County
Nike USA Inc. has leased a 1-million-square-foot warehouse in southern Dallas County that is expected to be used as a regional distribution center for online goods. As part of the lease announcement, Logistics Property Co. said it had fully rented The Southport Logistics Center building, a 3.55 million-square-foot, 252-acre business park located at 1300 Fulghum Road in Wilmer near Interstate 45.
dallasexpress.com
460-Acre Dallas Land Deal Slated for Homes
Builders are readying hundreds of acres of land for the development of new homes and apartments in Southwest Dallas. One of the largest land grabs in the Dallas region just occurred thanks to the sale of 460 acres at the Mountain Creek business park in Southwest Dallas. Courtland Development LLC,...
dallasexpress.com
‘Garages of America’ Needs Special Permit
Garages of America (GOA), a luxury self-storage company for car and motorcycle enthusiasts, is eyeing a new location in Frisco to keep up with the high demand for its services. The company, which offers fully-customizable garages for sale, currently operates a location at 6767 All Stars Ave. in Frisco. According...
dallasexpress.com
UNT Adds Three New Degree Programs
The University of North Texas (UNT) will be seeing students graduate with three new types of degrees in the coming years as it expands its program offerings. UNT’s G. Brint Ryan College of Business now offers a bachelor’s degree that focuses on sports entertainment management. According to the Denton Record-Chronicle, it will be based out of the college’s new campus building in Frisco, which opened on Tuesday.
dallasexpress.com
Changes Coming to Dallas Auto Show
The National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) is heading to Dallas at the end of this month, and a host of new technologies, exhibits, booths, and more are coming along. The upcoming NADA expo will run from January 27-29 and is scheduled to take place at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas May Offer Refunds for Missed Trash
The City of Dallas may compensate some residents for missed garbage and recycling pickups. After a trash collection schedule change implemented on December 5, several residents said the City failed to collect their trash for the entire month, reportedly causing trash cans to overflow in the street, as previously reported by The Dallas Express.
dallasexpress.com
DFW Airport Ranks Second for Guns Found
Dallas Fort Worth (DFW) International Airport ranked No. 2 in the United States for firearms discovered at Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints. “We do continuously update and work toward improving our technology. However, we also see a higher number of travelers with guns,” TSA spokeswoman Patricia Mancha said. “The liberal gun laws that have been implemented in many states have also led to more travelers bringing firearms to airports.”
dallasexpress.com
Body Discovered Amid Search for Woman
Police have discovered a female body in a field in Grand Prairie amid a North Texas search for a missing woman. The remains of the deceased will be examined by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office, which will determine the cause of death as well as the identity of the corpse, reported NBC 5 DFW.
dallasexpress.com
Alex Stein Running for Local School Board
Local media personality and government transparency advocate Alex Stein announced Wednesday that he is running for a seat on Highland Park Independent School District’s (HPISD) Board of Trustees. Stein personally picked up his candidacy application at the HPISD Administration Annex and filed to run for Place 7, one of...
dallasexpress.com
16-year-old Found Dead in Local Creek
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Thursday afternoon that the body discovered in Grand Prairie yesterday was Kayla Kelley. The cause of death was not listed, but said the body was found in a wooded area in a “clandestine grave.”. Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner released a...
dallasexpress.com
Local District Considers Rebranding Athletics
The Plano Independent School District (ISD) board of trustees discussed at its January 10 meeting a report on “Athletic Alignment.”. “In an effort to strengthen student participation and engagement, it was critical to address programmatic concerns, build cohesion in our teams, and to increase school spirit and overall unity and brand in our high school feeders,” Plano ISD said on its website about the Athletic Alignment survey now being conducted.
dallasexpress.com
North Texas Set to Cool Down
Temperatures across North Texas are cooling off after a brief period of warmer weather. The National Weather Service (NWS) in Fort Worth predicts that cold temperatures will soon return across the region, with a weak cold front pushing through beginning today. The region has been experiencing unseasonably warm temperatures and...
dallasexpress.com
Congregration Marks Hostage Anniversary
Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville held a ceremony this week marking the one-year anniversary of a hostage crisis. The crisis was reported by The Dallas Express last year. Four people were held hostage on January 15, 2022, by Malik Faisal Akram in an apparent attempt to free Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist who was convicted of attempted murder.
dallasexpress.com
Opposition to Dallas’ ‘Net Zero Plan’
A Dallas City Council commission recently unanimously approved recommendations for an updated building code for carbon emissions. The goal of the updated code is to make all City buildings net zero by 2030. The meeting of the Environmental Commission on January 11 began with a presentation that outlined the details...
dallasexpress.com
TCU to Hire Briles as OC
TCU football program is expected to hire former Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles to the same role, replacing Garrett Riley, who left for the same job at Clemson after the Horned Frogs’ historic 2022-23 season. TCU hired Riley after he led back-to-back top-15 offenses at SMU, and the Horned...
dallasexpress.com
Local Cop Fired Over Use of Force
A Fort Worth police officer was fired on Friday, months after allegedly shoving a person to the ground and then lying about the incident. On July 22, 2022, Officer Jose Salazar was working a security gig for a bar in Fort Worth. He was not officially on duty at the time of the incident.
dallasexpress.com
Bazaldua’s D7 Logs Most Murders
Violent crime continues to rise unabated in Dallas City Councilman Adam Bazaldua’s District 7, with assaults and murders ticking upward last month. Bazaldua, a repeated runner-up for Crime Boss of the Month, has seen violent crime spike several times throughout 2022 but, along with his fellow council members, has seemingly not done anything to get a handle on the situation.
