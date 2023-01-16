Read full article on original website
Deadline to Apply for City of Goleta Grant Funds
Local non-profits serving Goleta residents are reminded to apply for more than $250,000 in grant funds from the City of Goleta. Don’t wait, submit your application online by Friday, January 27, 2023, for the Goleta City Grant and Community Development Block Grant programs. Click here to get started. The...
Volunteer for Homelessness Point in Time Count
The final day to sign up to volunteer for the countywide 2023 Homeless Point-In-Time Count is, TOMORROW January 19. This is the annual count of individuals and families experiencing homelessness on a given day. Volunteers are the driving force behind the Point-in-Time Count!. This year the count is happening on...
LHI Optumserve Testing Sites Closing
The California Department of Public Health is terminating operations of the LHI/OptumServe COVID-19 test-to-treat sites located at Direct Relief in Goleta and the FairPark in Santa Maria effective February 2, 2023. Testing is recommended for individuals with COVID-19 symptoms and those that have been exposed to individuals with COVID-19. Alternative...
City Adopts Housing Plan
The Goleta City Council unanimously adopted the City’s 2023-2031 Housing Element at its January 17, 2023 City Council meeting. As a result, the City will submit its Housing Element to the State for review in advance of the February 15, 2023 statutory deadline. The adopted Housing Element addresses comments received from the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) and provides zoned residential capacity that meets the City’s Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) for the 6th Housing Cycle (2023-2031).
Council formally recognizes January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month
Did you know that California ranks number 1 in the country for reported human trafficking cases and that Santa Barbara County is home to hundreds of survivors of trafficking and exploitation. That’s why the Goleta City Council felt it was important to formally recognize January as Human Trafficking Awareness at...
Council proclaims Jan 19 as first-ever Electric Assisted Bike Safety Awareness Day
You see them everywhere, E-Bikes! At last night’s Goleta City Council meeting the Council officially proclaimed January 19th as the first ever Electric Assisted Bike Safety Awareness Day. Kent Epperson, Director of Traffic Solutions from the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG) was on hand to accept the Proclamation from the City Council.
Happening Tonight: January 17 Goleta City Council Meeting
We hope you will join us TONIGHT for Goleta's City Council meeting at 5:30 p.m. (closed session begins at 4:00 p.m.). We encourage you to join us in City Council Chambers, watch live, and/or participate. Directions for how to do so can be found below. Items at tonight's Council meeting include:
News List Old
A traffic enforcement stop has resulted in the arrest of two suspects and the recovery of 20 catalytic converters. On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at approximately 3:30 a.m., a deputy on proactive patrol conducted a traffic enforcement stop of a vehicle leaving the Isla Vista area, near Los Carneros Road and Castilian. As a result of the stop, deputies found 20 catalytic converters inside the vehicle along with a floor jack and an impact drill. Deputies arrested both occupants of the vehicle, 25-year-old Arman Abrahamyan from Van Nuys and 27-year-old Levon Martirosyan from Glendale for grand theft (felony), possession of burglary tools (misdemeanor), possession of stolen property (felony), and conspiracy (felony). Both suspects are being held at the Main Jail on $20,000 bail.
