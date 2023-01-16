OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Maddy Siegrist scored 23 points to become the all-time leading scorer at Villanova and the No. 22 Wildcats used a stout defense in the first half to set the tone for a 73-57 win over Creighton in a Big East rematch. Villanova held the Bluejays to just four made field goals in the first half and built a 46-19 halftime lead, avenging a 67-46 loss to Creighton in early December.

OMAHA, NE ・ 3 HOURS AGO