Karl Schimmoeller named Director of The Workforce Partnership of Putnam County
Press Release from the Putnam County Community Improvement Corporation: Karl Schimmoeller, Fort Jennings, was recently selected as Director of The Workforce Partnership of Putnam County, a new entity which launched in September 2022. Karl brings 33 years of manufacturing experience along with 12 years of service on the Fort Jennings...
Missouri railroad company cuts Lima jobs
LIMA — Railcrew Xpress, a transportation company based in Missouri, is closing several Ohio locations according to a notice filed with the State of Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services. Facilities in Lima at 401 E. Robb Ave. will be closed on Feb. 20, 2023 eliminating 12 jobs...
Two Sentenced this Week in Common Pleas Court
Two people were sentenced this week in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to documents from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office, the following two individuals were each placed on five years community control with conditions:. .John C. Hill Jr. on one count each of possession of fentanyl-related compound and attempted...
Lima to be awarded a grant at the U.S. Conference of Mayors
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith is still in D.C. for the United States Conference of Mayors but has announced that the city will be awarded a grant at the conference. The mayor has been working with her administration on ways to create better opportunities for businesses in...
John Payne throws his hat in the ring for Lima Municipal Judge seat
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A court magistrate is entering his name in to replace retiring judge David Rodabaugh. John Payne entered in his petition for the open seat at the Allen County Board of Elections. Payne currently presides over cases ranging from felony preliminary hearings to traffic violations in addition to the civil docket. The judge magistrate also presides over the city's veterans treatment court. Payne says that he aims to improve accountability when it comes to the court system.
Crime Stoppers - Wanted persons for the week ending 1-22-2023
Press Release from the Lima/Allen-Putman County Crime Stoppers Program: Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons listed in this graphic. The Lima/Allen-Putman County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up $1,000.00 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call (419) 229-STOP (7867).
University of Findlay preparing students for the growing responsibilities of pharmacists
FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - Workloads will seemingly increase for pharmacists as early as this year. Because of the pandemic, pharmacists began having to perform duties usually carried out at your family doctor's office. Realizing this made health care more accessible, many colleges and universities are changing their curriculums including the University of Findlay pharmacy program, who is altering its teaching to prepare students for the new responsibilities of pharmacy.
Greenville Police Department – Reports
On January 13, app 2:10PM P.O. Daugherty conducted a traffic stop at 300 Martin Street. The vehicle, a grey Honda Civic was bearing Ohio license plate HSU6732. It was found through LEADS/NCIC that the registered owner was not valid and had failure to reinstate, along with the vehicle registration being expiring on September 3rd 2022. During the traffic stop Macy Zehringer, who was not the registered owner of the vehicle, reached into the glove box of the vehicle to retrieve a registration, when P.O. Daugherty noticed a Apex Delta Gen 2 black handgun in a black holster sitting in the glove box. Macy was instructed to keep her hands up and on the steering wheel. P.O. Daugherty retrieved the firearm that was found unloaded with no ammunition. Macy stated that the firearm belonged to Shane Grant her boyfriend who is the son of the vehicle’s registered owner, Shawn Grant. Macy stated that Shane purchased the firearm from MM Defense weeks earlier. Macy stated that she was only 20 years old making her unable to possess/conceal a firearm in the vehicle legally and she was not aware that Shane had the firearm in the vehicle. The check of the serial number of the weapon returned stolen out of Philadelphia Police Department in Pennsylvania. Macy was then placed in the back of P.O. Daugherty’s patrol vehicle and read her Miranda rights as The P.o. continued our investigation to make sure the weapon was confirmed stolen. After further investigation and having dispatch speak with the Philadelphia police department it was found the firearm that they reported stolen was a stainless ECW brand 9mm handgun from a 1992 report. The police department also informed the GPD’s dispatch that the firearm found in the vehicle was not their stolen one and to disregard. After speaking with the Prosecutors office it was decided that due to the vehicle not belonging to Macy and the firearm not being loaded, Macy was released from the traffic stop and the firearm was transported by P.O. Daugherty to the owner, Shane at 400 North Gray Avenue Greenville OH. 45331.
Lima Municipal Courts, Jan. 13-18
Nyandrea J. Bratton, 47, of Lima, found guilty of ovi. Sentence: 90 days jail. 84 days suspended. $375 fine. Tommy L. Jefferson, 38, of Lima, found guilty of failure to identify. Sentence: 30 days jail. 20 days suspended. $150 fine. George L. Liles, 56, of Lima, found guilty of assault*....
Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons listed in this graphic. The Lima/Allen-Putman County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up $1,000.00 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed.
Mercy Health-St Rita's makes donation to My Brother's Keeper
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Mercy Health-St. Rita's donated money to a local organization that provides a safe place and teaches life skills to male African-American youth. Mercy Health-St. Rita's donated $2,000 to the Lima chapter of My Brother's Keeper through their Community Health program. The funding will help support the services they provide to youth such as mentorships and field trips. The group helps young students develop important life skills and prepares them to make good choices throughout their lives.
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA – The following couples have filed marriage license applications in Allen County Probate Court:. Bryan Roe of Bowling Green and Tyler Mason of Harrod; Richard Ray and Lisa Brown, both of Bluffton; Tyler Matte and Delrae Siegrist, both of Spencerville; Stephen Goedde Jr. and Hope Meister, both of Lima; Chad Smith and Chris Brunk, both of Lima; Elfido Orellana and Ruth Obando, both of Lima; and Michael Daniel and Tiffany Clark, both of Lima.
Winter materials usage up over last year
Press Release from the Ohio Department of Transportation: BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023) - Aside from the frigid Christmas-time storm, winter this year has been comparable to last. "We expect the latter part of winter to be colder with more snow -- that's what our weather service partners...
Defendants arraigned in Allen Co. Common Pleas Court
LIMA — The following defendants entered pleas of not guilty on Friday during arraignment hearings in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Nicholas Harrod, 23, of Lima, charged with improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle. Darr Robinson Sr., 32, of Lima, charged with robbery and two counts of...
Big Brothers Big Sisters thanking current bigs and recruiting new ones
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of West Central Ohio held a dinner to thank current bigs and recruit some new ones. Current bigs in the program were treated to a dinner at The Met and were asked to bring along a plus-one who was interested in becoming a big themselves. January is national recruiting month for the organization, so potential bigs were given informational materials and had a chance to talk to staff and volunteers about the impact the program has on littles. While there is always a need for more bigs, they wanted to recognize the hard work of the ones they do have.
Arcanum man faces 25 counts of pandering obscenity
GREENVILLE — An Arcanum man appeared in the Darke County Common Pleas Court for an arraignment on 25 counts of pandering obscenity with a minor. Judge Travis L. Fliehman presided. Jeremy D. Spencer, entered a not guilty plea for pandering obscenity- specifically that of a minor, a felony of...
2 Ohio winners in Mega Millions drawing
Two million-dollar winners in the Mega Millions drawing are from Ohio.
Free prom dresses are available this Saturday through Lima Kiwanis Club's Diva's Den
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's a project that a local service club started to help young ladies afford outfits for school dances. The Lima Kiwanis Club's "Diva Den" is set for this Saturday. It's a collection of new or gently used formal wear that the girls can try on to find just the right dress for that special evening. There is no cost for the dresses and organizers say it's well worth their efforts.
Pedestrian struck by car on Market and Nixon
Lima Police, the Lima Fire Department, and the Allen County Sheriff responded to a call that a male had been struck by a vehicle while crossing the Market Street and Nixon Avenue intersection. The driver and a witness were interviewed on scene and the victim was transported to the hospital with injuries, but in stable condition.
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seize $27,450 worth of fentanyl in Hancock County
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol have arrested a Michigan man and woman in Hancock County after they found fentanyl and other drugs during a traffic stop. On January 11th, a trooper pulled over a rental car with Kentucky plates for a traffic violation. When the...
