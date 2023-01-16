Read full article on original website
Police Arrested Female Bus Driver Who Repeatedly Stabbed Teen Girl for Being AsianWestland DailyBloomington, IN
Study Finds That Fathers Have Been Older Than Mothers for 250,000 YearsAndrei TapalagaBloomington, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Up-and-coming restaurant chain opening new location in IndianaKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
247Sports
In-state QB Tyler Cherry talks Indiana offer
After leading Greenwood (Ind.) Center Grove to a state championship in the Hoosier State’s largest class, college coaches are starting to line up to recruit 2024 Tyler Cherry. Indiana is the first offering a scholarship this week. “I have grown up with IU in my life as my Mom...
Orange crushed: Trayce Jackson-Davis dominates at Illinois as few Indiana players ever have
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Trayce Jackson-Davis dominated at Illinois as no Indiana player has since his coach Mike Woodson. Jackson-Davis scored 35 points in his 35 minutes on the court, leading the Hoosiers to a 21-point lead and 80-65 Big Ten road win at Illinois. Jackson-Davis’ 35 points are the...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Indiana at Illinois — The Report Card
Where did that come from? After struggling on the road in the Big Ten, Indiana pulled together its most complete effort of the season at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday evening. After falling behind 4-0, Mike Woodson called a quick timeout, and his Hoosiers responded with a...
Inside The Locker Room
The latest on a five-star guard Mike Woodson just watched, the updated list of confirmed visitors for IU's next two home games, notes on IU's past two wins, the updated Junior Day football visitors, juco defensive line prospects IU is in on, new scholarship offers and much more. Here are...
Three Michigan State Spartans to battle for Indiana basketball on Sunday
Indiana basketball now has to quickly shift focus from Illinois to Michigan State for Sunday’s primetime matchup on CBS at 12 PM EST. Which Spartans do the Hoosiers need to prepare to battle?. Both Indiana and Michigan State are coming off double-digit wins in the Big Ten after the...
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: Illinois’ Brad Underwood discusses loss to Indiana
Watch as Illinois head coach Brad Underwood discusses an 80-65 loss to Indiana on Thursday evening at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill. Indiana returns to action on Sunday with a Noon Eastern tip against Michigan State in Bloomington. Woodson, Jackson-Davis and Geronimo discuss the game | Three keys,...
1075thefan.com
Big Ten Network’s Rapheal Davis Explains Purdue Success and IU’s Struggles
The biggest surprise team in college basketball this season has been the Purdue Boilermakers. From unranked, to the top five, and eventually the top team in the rankings for a couple weeks, Matt Painter’s crew finds ways to win. On Monday, Purdue registered their fourth consecutive win after losing to Rutgers courtesy of Zach Edey‘s dominance. Edey has been the most dominant player in college basketball, but it’s the freshman guards that have surprised most college basketball fans.
thechampaignroom.com
‘Big for all of us’: Illini look to keep streak alive vs. IU
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Riding a four-game Big Ten winning streak, the Illini now are now above .500 heading into Thursday’s massive game against the Indiana Hoosiers. “We did a much better job on the boards [against Minnesota], that will be huge for [Thursday’s] game,” said head coach Brad Underwood. “The Hoosiers do a great job of offensive rebounding.”
No. 6 Indiana takes down No. 21 Illinois in first Top 25 home game for Illini since 2000
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — A fast start saw No. 21 Illinois take a 19-10 lead on No. 6 Indiana Wednesday night but the Hoosiers (17-1, 7-1 B1G) rallied, closing the first half on a 16-5 run, beating the Illini (15-4, 5-3 B1G) in front of an announced crow of 5,583 at State Farm Center. Genesis Bryant […]
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Indiana
This is the restaurant in Indiana where you will most likely spend the most money while enjoying a delicious meal. We all know that it is expensive to dine out nowadays, especially for larger families. The cost of everything is constantly rising. That might turn some folks off to dining out, but there are special occasions when eating out at a nice restaurant is called for. Maybe you want to go out somewhere special on a date night, or anniversary or you just want to indulge in a top-quality meal, we have quite a few restaurants to choose from here in Indiana, no matter how expensive they might be. That being said, which of all of the Indiana restaurants is the most expensive?
Indiana Has an Official State Pie and it Looks Delicious
Each state has different things that are named official representations of that state. For instance, the official state bird of Indiana and Kentucky is the Cardinal. The Indiana State river is the Wabash River. There is even a state flower of Indiana, the Peony. But, did you know there is...
shelbycountypost.com
Girls basketball state tournament pairings show to air Sunday
The Indiana High School Athletic Association will broadcast the 48th Annual IHSAA Girls Basketball State Tournament Pairings Show Sunday at 5 p.m. The two-hour show will be hosted by Bob Lovell and Greg Rakestraw and streamed exclusively on IHSAAtv.org. Complete pairings will be available at IHSAA.org following the broadcast. Class...
Plans for former Indiana Marsh stores
Developers said there are a few considerations when deciding which Marsh properties should be repurposed.
This Indiana City Ranked Among The Worst In The U.S. For Drunk Driving
BuyAutoInsurance.com listed the 10 worst cities in the U.S. for drunk driving.
WISH-TV
IU professor: Housing market in ‘full-blown crisis’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Families with young kids, seniors, and people living with disabilities are all more likely to lose their homes due to the current affordable housing crisis, according to one Indiana University professor. Fran Quigley is a clinical professor of law and the director of the health and...
New and coming-soon businesses to Indianapolis, IN
As Indy continues to grow, we’re keeping an eye on upcoming developments and recently opened businesses.
WISH-TV
Developer of JW Marriott in downtown Indianapolis, Bruce White dies after cancer battle
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Bruce White, one of the developers behind the iconic JW Marriott in downtown Indianapolis, has died after battling cancer for nearly a year, his company White Lodging announced Thursday. White, 70, was the founder and chairman of the company based in Merrillville and started in...
wbiw.com
DNR begins $30 million Monon South Trail development
INDIANA — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will award $29.5 million to acquire and begin the development of the 62.3-mile Monon South Trail. Once constructed, the trail, spanning five counties in Southern Indiana, will be the longest contiguous recreational trail in Indiana. Gov. Holcomb discussed the plan in his State of the State address last week.
Look back: Market Square Arena implosion
INDIANAPOLIS — Before the days of Lucas Oil Stadium, Market Square Arena was a hallmark of Indianapolis' skyline. For 25 years, the massive white dome downtown provided a backdrop for some memorable moments. It oversaw Michael Jordan’s return from retirement and hockey star Wayne Gretzky’s first personal goal. The...
Police: Indy man drove to Morristown to throw nails into driveways of homes with Trump flags
MORRISTOWN, Ind. — The Morristown Police Department claim that an Indianapolis man has been driving out to Morristown since August to throw nails, screws, and other metal fasteners into the driveways of strangers who flew Pro-Trump and Anti-Biden flags and signs. Residents first started reporting finding the metal fasteners in their driveway at the beginning […]
