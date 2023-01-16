ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

247Sports

In-state QB Tyler Cherry talks Indiana offer

After leading Greenwood (Ind.) Center Grove to a state championship in the Hoosier State’s largest class, college coaches are starting to line up to recruit 2024 Tyler Cherry. Indiana is the first offering a scholarship this week. “I have grown up with IU in my life as my Mom...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball: Indiana at Illinois — The Report Card

Where did that come from? After struggling on the road in the Big Ten, Indiana pulled together its most complete effort of the season at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday evening. After falling behind 4-0, Mike Woodson called a quick timeout, and his Hoosiers responded with a...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
247Sports

Inside The Locker Room

The latest on a five-star guard Mike Woodson just watched, the updated list of confirmed visitors for IU's next two home games, notes on IU's past two wins, the updated Junior Day football visitors, juco defensive line prospects IU is in on, new scholarship offers and much more. Here are...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Watch: Illinois’ Brad Underwood discusses loss to Indiana

Watch as Illinois head coach Brad Underwood discusses an 80-65 loss to Indiana on Thursday evening at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill. Indiana returns to action on Sunday with a Noon Eastern tip against Michigan State in Bloomington. Woodson, Jackson-Davis and Geronimo discuss the game | Three keys,...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
1075thefan.com

Big Ten Network’s Rapheal Davis Explains Purdue Success and IU’s Struggles

The biggest surprise team in college basketball this season has been the Purdue Boilermakers. From unranked, to the top five, and eventually the top team in the rankings for a couple weeks, Matt Painter’s crew finds ways to win. On Monday, Purdue registered their fourth consecutive win after losing to Rutgers courtesy of Zach Edey‘s dominance. Edey has been the most dominant player in college basketball, but it’s the freshman guards that have surprised most college basketball fans.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thechampaignroom.com

‘Big for all of us’: Illini look to keep streak alive vs. IU

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Riding a four-game Big Ten winning streak, the Illini now are now above .500 heading into Thursday’s massive game against the Indiana Hoosiers. “We did a much better job on the boards [against Minnesota], that will be huge for [Thursday’s] game,” said head coach Brad Underwood. “The Hoosiers do a great job of offensive rebounding.”
BLOOMINGTON, IN
99.5 WKDQ

This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Indiana

This is the restaurant in Indiana where you will most likely spend the most money while enjoying a delicious meal. We all know that it is expensive to dine out nowadays, especially for larger families. The cost of everything is constantly rising. That might turn some folks off to dining out, but there are special occasions when eating out at a nice restaurant is called for. Maybe you want to go out somewhere special on a date night, or anniversary or you just want to indulge in a top-quality meal, we have quite a few restaurants to choose from here in Indiana, no matter how expensive they might be. That being said, which of all of the Indiana restaurants is the most expensive?
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana Has an Official State Pie and it Looks Delicious

Each state has different things that are named official representations of that state. For instance, the official state bird of Indiana and Kentucky is the Cardinal. The Indiana State river is the Wabash River. There is even a state flower of Indiana, the Peony. But, did you know there is...
INDIANA STATE
shelbycountypost.com

Girls basketball state tournament pairings show to air Sunday

The Indiana High School Athletic Association will broadcast the 48th Annual IHSAA Girls Basketball State Tournament Pairings Show Sunday at 5 p.m. The two-hour show will be hosted by Bob Lovell and Greg Rakestraw and streamed exclusively on IHSAAtv.org. Complete pairings will be available at IHSAA.org following the broadcast. Class...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

IU professor: Housing market in ‘full-blown crisis’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Families with young kids, seniors, and people living with disabilities are all more likely to lose their homes due to the current affordable housing crisis, according to one Indiana University professor. Fran Quigley is a clinical professor of law and the director of the health and...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

DNR begins $30 million Monon South Trail development

INDIANA — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will award $29.5 million to acquire and begin the development of the 62.3-mile Monon South Trail. Once constructed, the trail, spanning five counties in Southern Indiana, will be the longest contiguous recreational trail in Indiana. Gov. Holcomb discussed the plan in his State of the State address last week.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Look back: Market Square Arena implosion

INDIANAPOLIS — Before the days of Lucas Oil Stadium, Market Square Arena was a hallmark of Indianapolis' skyline. For 25 years, the massive white dome downtown provided a backdrop for some memorable moments. It oversaw Michael Jordan’s return from retirement and hockey star Wayne Gretzky’s first personal goal. The...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
247Sports

247Sports

