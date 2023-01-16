The Nutley Raider Track and Field team made the long trip back down to the once hallowed grounds of the Bennett Center, named after the bad guy in the 1985 Arnold Schwarzenegger movie Commando, to compete in the now famous Mid-Winter Classic. The meet was, in a word, large with 45 schools from all over the Garden State taking their yellow limousines to Toms River for the meet. Most events had well over 100 competitors in them, the 55 dash being the most crowded with 588 competitors.. The Raiders showed that hard work and dedication to practice does pay off producing an astounding forty-six PRs during the competition. For many of the Raiders competing, it was their final meet of the season and they did not disappoint, rising to the occasion and producing PRs, top finishes and two medals.

