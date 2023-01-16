ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutley, NJ

Raiders Produce PRs Galore, Medals Earned by Freshmen Ranges and Lee at Mid Winter Classic

The Nutley Raider Track and Field team made the long trip back down to the once hallowed grounds of the Bennett Center, named after the bad guy in the 1985 Arnold Schwarzenegger movie Commando, to compete in the now famous Mid-Winter Classic. The meet was, in a word, large with 45 schools from all over the Garden State taking their yellow limousines to Toms River for the meet. Most events had well over 100 competitors in them, the 55 dash being the most crowded with 588 competitors.. The Raiders showed that hard work and dedication to practice does pay off producing an astounding forty-six PRs during the competition. For many of the Raiders competing, it was their final meet of the season and they did not disappoint, rising to the occasion and producing PRs, top finishes and two medals.
SEC ECADA Swim County Champion – Nead Kojic!

Yesterday, 1/16/2023, the Essex County Swim meet took place @ NJIT. One of Nutley’s own, Senior, Nead Kojic, hit a new personal best time of 58.77 in the 100 Breaststroke landing him as the Essex County Champion, first time in NHS History!. Congratulations Nead!
Boys Varsity Basketball falls to Science Park 63 – 36

The Raiders struggled today, struggling to both score and stop Science Park from scoring, losing 63-36. Dante Carter scored 21 points on 7 3-pointers, and was the only player in double figures for Nutley. The Raiders travel to Barringer on Thursday for a 4pm contest.
Sponsorship Spotlight: Proponent | Presented by VNN

We are excited to welcome Proponent Federal Credit Union as an official partner of the Nutley High School athletic website!. Proponent has been a local lender in the Nutley community for over 50 years. Learn more about Proponent by visiting them online at https://profcu.org/ You can also learn how to join to get exclusive specials for Raiders supporters by clicking on their ad at the top of the site.
