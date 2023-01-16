Read full article on original website
Opera Philadelphia presents David T. Little’s Black Lodge
After originally premiering in October 2022 at the Philadelphia Film Center, David T. Little’s new “industrial opera film” Black Lodge will be screened in multiple theaters in the region Saturday, January 21. Produced by Beth Morrison Projects and Opera Philadelphia, Black Lodge focuses on a writer (actor and musician Timur) currently trapped in a mysterious and frightening Bardo space, locked “between death and rebirth.” The writer must confront the woman (Jennifer Harrison Newman) who haunts his afterlife, as well as face his regrets and increasingly troubled memories of his existence.
BSR Classical Music Interludes: January 2023, part 2
The January parade of music continues! Here are works ranging from French compositions played by Symphony in C to Ravensong’s harpsichord works by Bach and Buxtehude to the mysterious, unknown Czech composers unearthed by Tempesta di Mare. There’s choral music based on The Diary of Anne Frank from the Brandywine Singers and selections from new operas by Philadelphia composers at Temple University. It's quite an international array.
Theatre in the X and EgoPo Classic Theater present Langston Hughes’s The Ways of White Folks
You might already know that The Ways of White Folks, a co-presentation of EgoPo Classic Theater and Theatre in the X, has been sold out since it opened last Thursday. This show is easily the most buzzworthy piece of art in the city right now. Word of the production wild-fired through Philly with stories in almost every major media outlet (when is the last time you saw a playwright on the 6 'o'clock news)? This love is organic and necessary and deserved.
Main Line Early Music presents The Publick Pleasure: Music of 18-century Philadelphia
Philly is a great music town, with a wealth of musicians and ensembles—contemporary, pop, jazz, classical—large and small and everything in between. So it should be no surprise to learn that in the 18th century, at the birth of our nation, the city already had a vibrant concert scene.
