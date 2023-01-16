You might already know that The Ways of White Folks, a co-presentation of EgoPo Classic Theater and Theatre in the X, has been sold out since it opened last Thursday. This show is easily the most buzzworthy piece of art in the city right now. Word of the production wild-fired through Philly with stories in almost every major media outlet (when is the last time you saw a playwright on the 6 'o'clock news)? This love is organic and necessary and deserved.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO