The January parade of music continues! Here are works ranging from French compositions played by Symphony in C to Ravensong’s harpsichord works by Bach and Buxtehude to the mysterious, unknown Czech composers unearthed by Tempesta di Mare. There’s choral music based on The Diary of Anne Frank from the Brandywine Singers and selections from new operas by Philadelphia composers at Temple University. It's quite an international array.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO