Alberta shoppers, it's time to get excited! Zellers has announced it will be opening a bunch of stores in the province as part of its Canadian relaunch. The store is set to return to Canada in a big way in 2023 with 25 new stores popping up in Hudson's Bay stores across the country. So while it won't be exactly like the Zellers you remember from childhood, it's going to be pretty close.

2 DAYS AGO