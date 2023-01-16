Read full article on original website
Related
Five Best And Worst Performing Cryptocurrencies In Q4 2022
For the cryptocurrency market, 2022 was a tumultuous year, losing about $1.4 trillion in value. Liquidity issues and bankruptcies, including the collapse of the FTX exchange, have pushed investors away from the crypto market. Analysts expect tougher conditions this year as well, at least in the first half. Amid such a backdrop, let’s take a look at the five best and worst performing cryptocurrencies in Q4 2022.
The U.S. Shortage Of Diesel Persists
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. I want to point out that stocks are normally oscillating but I’m noticing this is especially true with the ESG-related stocks, such as Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) and other stocks that might be in an ESG portfolio, since ESG funds are getting hit with redemptions. Even though Enphase is an outstanding stock, it can get hit when the ESG accounts and funds get hit with redemptions.
Fasttoken holds the public sale of its cryptocurrency, FTN
Tortola, British Virgin Islands, 18th January, 2023, Chainwire. Fasttoken (FTN) is excited to announce its initial exchange offering (IEO), set to take place from Jan. 18 to 20, 2023. A limited number of 10 million tokens will be available for public sale, with a price of 0.35 euro per token.
Does A Price Cut For Tesla Vehicles Mean The Same For TSLA Stock?
Tesla has cut prices quite significantly on many of their most popular models. The goal is likely to liquidate older models and boost revenue. The move comes when the EV market has more competition and other complications. A price cut should help many new Tesla buyers receive a tax credit.
Coinbase Lists KAVA, Advancing Ethereum–Cosmos Interoperability
San Francisco, California, 18th January, 2023, Chainwire. Today, Coinbase has listed Kava and will launch a massive Learning Rewards Campaign to educate its user base about how Kava is leading the world to Web3. Kava is a decentralized layer-1 blockchain that combines the speed and interoperability of Cosmos with the...
The Couple That Stole $3.6 Billion worth of Bitcoin
In March 2022, the US Government seized $3.6 Billion in stolen Bitcoin from this couple:. Yes.. really, this couple. Here’s a quick background on Ilya Lichtenstein and his wife Heather Morgan:
U.S. Household Debt Levels Make It Harder, But Not Impossible, For Average American To Invest
Investing is one of the best ways to build wealth, yet rising household debt levels could stand in the way of the investment dreams of most Americans. According to the latest Quarterly Report on Household Debt and Credit from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s Center for Microeconomic Data, Americans owe more than $16.15 trillion. That’s an increase of 2% from the previous year, adding another $312 billion to consumers’ collective IOU.
U.S. Economy Is Losing Momentum. A Recession Around The Corner?
Retail sales and industrial production fell more than expected. With a recession on the horizon, silver may fly if the Fed stops the hikes!. It is closer and closer… wrapping itself slowly but decisively around the economy like an anaconda around its prey. I mean a recession, of course. The recent bunch of economic data leaves no doubt that the U.S. economy is losing momentum.
Mortgage Rates Drop, Applications Rise And Seniors Score Record-Level Housing Wealth
Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) reported the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.15% as of Jan. 19, down from last week when it averaged 6.33%; a year ago at this time, it averaged 3.56%. The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.28%, down from last week when it averaged 5.52%; a year ago at this time, it averaged 2.79%.
UK And US Active vs Passive Funds – Who Won 2022?
During a challenging year for investors in 2022 Hargreaves Lansdown fund analysts take a look at how active UK and US fund managers performed against their passive peers. Performance: the proportion of active managers that outperformed was lower than usual. Fund flows: passive funds continued to take market share, defined...
The Recent Bitcoin Rally – Commentary
A commentary from Alex Adelman, CEO & Co-founder of Lolli on the recent Bitcoin rally, why we’re seeing the crypto markets surge, and how we can expect to see this trend play out in 2023. The Recent Bitcoin Rally. The recent crypto rally represents the dissipation of investor anxieties...
What Does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
Nu Holdings may be seen as an unusual holding in Buffett’s portfolio, but there’s a good reason for it. The company has a huge addressable market in South America, adding millions of new users to its digital platforms every month. Wall Street also believes its share could double...
S&P 500 Changing Bias
S&P 500 didn‘t take kindly to deteriorating data – after a long time, bad news was indeed taken as bad news. The pivot hopes are receding, and recession prospects come to the fore, which was the subject of Tuesday‘s extensive analysis. The turn in sentiment was fast,...
Aterian Rises 37% On Strong Sales Guidance Bump; CEO Pledges To Receive 80% Of Salary In Stock
Founder and CEO Yaniv Sarig signals confidence in ATER’s outlook with new compensation election for 2023. Shares of technology-enabled consumer products platform provider Aterian Inc (NASDAQ:ATER) closed the trading day with a hefty 37.4% gain after hitting an intra-day high of $1.61(+65.9%) by lunch before day traders banked profits in the afternoon.
Almost Half Of Young New Jerseyans Do Not Believe They Will Achieve The Same Level Of Financial Security As Their Parents
$75,201 is the highest salary that young New Jerseyans expect to earn – ever. Hawaii residents are the most optimistic about future earnings potential; Oklahomans the least. Almost half think they would need to move to a large city to earn the highest salary possible. A new study by...
UK Inflation Inches Down, Japanese Stocks Roar Ahead While Burberry Sales Slow
UK consumer prices fall with CPI coming in at 10.5% but services inflation rose. Wages growth, sticky food prices and elevated energy costs still set to mean further rate rises on the cards. Japanese stocks roar ahead after stimulus programme left unchanged. Burberry update indicates positive trends continue for the...
What Happens To Your Crypto Wallet When You Die & How To Be Prepared
Just like any other asset such as a house, a car or a bank account full of cash – something has to happen to your crypto wallet when you die. A huge amount of cryptocurrency will have already been lost forever due to people not planning ahead. Eugene Abungana,...
Ecopetrol Issues $2B Bond, Partners With Total Eren For Renewable Energy In Colombia
Colombia’s state-run oil company, Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC, CO:ECOPETROL), made a splash in the global bond market with a premium $2 billion, 10-year bond sale last week. Despite rising rates for emerging-market borrowers, the company sold the bonds at a coupon of 9%, or about 539 basis points above similarly-dated Treasury notes.
S&P 500 Bulls Waking Up
Some S&P 500 buying emerged finally, and not even Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) earnings ushered in a significant move either way. This summary of four key ES_F levels for today, holds true – I‘m not expecting a sizable move in stocks on this options expiry Friday – that would happen next week and especially as we approach Jan FOMC with the newly even more favored 25bp over 50bp as per futures markets.
S&P 500 – More Hopium
Both S&P 500 and real assets welcomed the BoJ not giving ground, which translates into more money creation in defence of JGB yields, with USD consequences (no relief rally just yet, no). Likewise the incoming data didn‘t send risk assets cratering. Markets want to believe that this disappointments (interpreted...
