In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. I want to point out that stocks are normally oscillating but I’m noticing this is especially true with the ESG-related stocks, such as Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) and other stocks that might be in an ESG portfolio, since ESG funds are getting hit with redemptions. Even though Enphase is an outstanding stock, it can get hit when the ESG accounts and funds get hit with redemptions.

5 HOURS AGO