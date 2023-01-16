ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Gonzaga puts unbeaten WCC record on line against Loyola Marymount

LMU (13-7, 3-3 WCC) was pegged for ninth place by the coaches but has a shot at cracking the upper tier. The Lions went the opposite direction last season when they were picked fourth and finished ninth . Two years ago, coaches projected LMU for seventh place in head coach...
SPOKANE, WA
Prolific artist and Colville Tribes member, Smoker Marchand, dies at 71

OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. - The Coville Tribes announced Colville Confederated Tribes councilmember and prolific artist, Virgil "Smoker" Marchand, died on Jan. 13, 2023 at the age of 71. A self-taught artist, Marchand excelled in bronze and steelwork sculptures, with his work featured across the region, including Spokane. The Salmon Chief...
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene runaway found safe

KOTOENAI COUNTY, Idaho. - Kootenai County Sheriff's Office reports a juvenile runaway last seen on Jan. 6 has been found safe. Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is requesting help locating a Juvenile Runaway. If you have seen or have any information regarding Kaelyn, please contact detective Zirker at (208)446-2257 or mzirker@kcgov.us...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Camp Hope residents migrate to other areas

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - At last count in November, Camp Hope was home to fewer than 300 people, but now there are new concerns from new neighbors. A big worry for neighbors nearby, the city and WSDOT is whether increased shelter space is an answer for all of the people living at Camp Hope or just other available lands?
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
COURT DOCS: Mother sawed off son's head after shooting him before disposing of remains

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A woman from Airway Heights has been charged with second-degree murder after telling detectives she shot her son in June of 2022. According to the affidavit of facts filed with the courts, 58-year-old Christine Catelli turned herself in after telling her brother she had shot and killed her son, 35-year-old Chase Catelli, last summer.
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA
Spokane Valley police searching for man seen draining U-Haul fuel tanks

Spokane Valley Investigative Unit (SVIU) Detectives are attempting to identify the male in these photos and would like help from you. The male has been observed in the area of numerous reported incidents in Spokane Valley, including puncturing fuel tanks and draining fuel to stealing a trailer containing approximately $100,000 in tools.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Planned power outage in Airway Heights on Jan. 26

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - A planned power outage in Airway Heights will affect around 320 Avista customers on Thursday, Jan. 26 while crews perform maintenance on equipment in the area. Impacted customers will be notified ahead of the outage. The outage is expected to last six hours, beginning at 10...
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA
Airway Heights police arrest suspected car prowler

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - A man suspected of prowling several vehicles in the Sekani neighborhood of Airway Heights was arrested Wednesday. According to the Airway Heights Police Department (AHPD) vehicle prowling incidents were reported on the mornings of Jan. 16 and Jan. 18. The suspect was caught on multiple surveillance...
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA

