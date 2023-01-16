Read full article on original website
No. 16 Gonzaga women withstand late surge, beat Pacific 81-78 for 11th straight win
The Gonzaga women narrowly avoided a major upset Thursday, holding off Pacific 81-78 as the Tigers missed a potential winning shot with seven seconds left. Instead, the Zags won their 11th straight to remain in sole possession of first place in the West Coast Conference. “That was a really hard-fought...
Gonzaga puts unbeaten WCC record on line against Loyola Marymount
LMU (13-7, 3-3 WCC) was pegged for ninth place by the coaches but has a shot at cracking the upper tier. The Lions went the opposite direction last season when they were picked fourth and finished ninth . Two years ago, coaches projected LMU for seventh place in head coach...
Lewis and Clark senior Vy Tran overcomes obstacles to pursue dream of college basketball
Like a lot of high school student-athletes, Lewis and Clark guard Vy Tran has faced her share of obstacles in life. So when a major knee injury cut her junior season short last year, she faced the challenge like everything else. With determination and perseverance. Finally healthy, the senior has...
Prolific artist and Colville Tribes member, Smoker Marchand, dies at 71
OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. - The Coville Tribes announced Colville Confederated Tribes councilmember and prolific artist, Virgil "Smoker" Marchand, died on Jan. 13, 2023 at the age of 71. A self-taught artist, Marchand excelled in bronze and steelwork sculptures, with his work featured across the region, including Spokane. The Salmon Chief...
Spokane mayor appoints Patrick Striker as Office of Neighborhood Services Director
Mayor Nadine Woodward has appointed Patrick Striker, who has deep local organizational leadership experience, to be the City of Spokane’s Office of Neighborhood Services (ONS) Director. Striker’s appointment must be confirmed by the City Council, which is it expected to consider on Jan. 23. The first day of work...
Coeur d'Alene runaway found safe
KOTOENAI COUNTY, Idaho. - Kootenai County Sheriff's Office reports a juvenile runaway last seen on Jan. 6 has been found safe. Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is requesting help locating a Juvenile Runaway. If you have seen or have any information regarding Kaelyn, please contact detective Zirker at (208)446-2257 or mzirker@kcgov.us...
Camp Hope residents migrate to other areas
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - At last count in November, Camp Hope was home to fewer than 300 people, but now there are new concerns from new neighbors. A big worry for neighbors nearby, the city and WSDOT is whether increased shelter space is an answer for all of the people living at Camp Hope or just other available lands?
COURT DOCS: Mother sawed off son's head after shooting him before disposing of remains
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A woman from Airway Heights has been charged with second-degree murder after telling detectives she shot her son in June of 2022. According to the affidavit of facts filed with the courts, 58-year-old Christine Catelli turned herself in after telling her brother she had shot and killed her son, 35-year-old Chase Catelli, last summer.
Spokane arsonist sentenced to 5 years in prison, $4.9 million fine for fire at St. Charles Catholic School
SPOKANE, Wash. - 25-year-old Rios A. Mirabal has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for arson of St. Charles Catholic School and Parrish in March 2021. The judge also ordered Mirabal to pay $4.9 million in restitution for the damages caused by the fire. On March 18 at...
Spokane Valley police searching for man seen draining U-Haul fuel tanks
Spokane Valley Investigative Unit (SVIU) Detectives are attempting to identify the male in these photos and would like help from you. The male has been observed in the area of numerous reported incidents in Spokane Valley, including puncturing fuel tanks and draining fuel to stealing a trailer containing approximately $100,000 in tools.
Planned power outage in Airway Heights on Jan. 26
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - A planned power outage in Airway Heights will affect around 320 Avista customers on Thursday, Jan. 26 while crews perform maintenance on equipment in the area. Impacted customers will be notified ahead of the outage. The outage is expected to last six hours, beginning at 10...
1 dies from injuries after vehicle crash with powerline pole in Airway Heights
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - One person is dead after a vehicle collision with a powerline pole in Airway Heights on Monday evening, Jan. 16 near McFarlane Rd. and Craig Rd. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), the adult female driver was rescued from the vehicle and transported to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.
Airway Heights police arrest suspected car prowler
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - A man suspected of prowling several vehicles in the Sekani neighborhood of Airway Heights was arrested Wednesday. According to the Airway Heights Police Department (AHPD) vehicle prowling incidents were reported on the mornings of Jan. 16 and Jan. 18. The suspect was caught on multiple surveillance...
Bonner County Sheriff's Office investigates abandoned husky-like dogs
The Bonner County Sheriff's Office is looking into who abandoned a number of husky-like dogs in the county recently. The sheriff's office asked that anyone who saw whoever abandoned the dogs should call dispatch at (208) 265-5525.
